How To Hedge Your Portfolio Against Volatility - Part 2

A proper grounding in understanding is a must before one even begins to think of using them.

Co-produced with Trapping Value

In part 1 of this series we explored why investors should even consider hedging. We covered three rather simple and basic choices and explained why they worked. The three hedging strategies already discussed were:

Hedge 1: Going To Cash Hedge 2: Short-Term Bonds Hedge 3: Covered Calls

We expand our offerings today and move into more complicated methods of hedging. Please feel free to ask questions below in the comments.

Hedge 4: Directly shorting the index ETFs

- Complexity Level 3

While the previously-presented choices offer some ways of offsetting a decline, directly shorting indices is significantly closer to home for hedging. Investors determine the amount of exposure they want to hedge and short sell stocks for that amount. The idea is that on a down swing, the percentage profits on the short side should ideally exceed the percentage losses on the long side. Investors might get curious as to why this is better than just raising cash by selling the stocks that have gone up. In other words, why is this better than hedges 1 and 2. We are glad you asked. Short selling gives investors several advantages.

Shorting removes the necessity of selling shares already owned. In some cases, investors may have a very low tax basis on shares and the joys of sidestepping a small market decline may be more than offset by a visit from the tax man. For income investors like us who rely on high dividends to spend, selling these high dividend stocks may create more problems and reduce income. In general, index funds pay very little dividends, so going short index funds will solve this problem by having only a very little impact on your overall income. One can bet on a mean reversion by shorting indices which are likely to fall more than the stocks held by the investor. For example if a portfolio is weighted toward small caps and large caps have outperformed, shorting a large-cap index can capture a hedge and additional upside due to mean reversion. As we can see below, large-cap indices have done much better than small capitalization value indices. By shorting the large cap index ETF as a hedge, one can protect the portfolio from downside and also catch the two indices catching up to each other.

Shorting turns out to be a superior bet in all these cases. Popular targets for short selling include SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) and iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM).

The biggest risk of shorting an index is that it could go in the opposite direction of your individual stock picks. In that case, you end up losing on both sides of the equation. In recent years we have seen technology companies heavily outperform REITs, financials, and many high-dividend stocks. Investors generally long on value and short on growth would be losing in both directions. So one has to take care that the hedge works. To add our own personal example to this mix, we were short technology in February 2020. While technology did finally break lower and allow us good profits, the sector did fall significantly less than some of our REIT and energy holdings. In that sense, the hedge was only partially successful, but still worked as a hedge and resulted in less losses during the pullback.

The second risk is that you might be forced to cover at the wrong time due to shortage of shares to borrow. This is generally a risk with individual securities, but it's not much of a risk for shorting index ETFs such as SPY, QQQ or IWM. In general, these ETFs have plenty of liquidity and availability, and therefore are easy to short.

Not all accounts allow shorting shares. Certain retirement accounts restrict such activities and investors may have to find other hedging methods to get their fill.

Finally, as stated above, you will be paying the dividends on the ETFs you short sell. Currently the broad market ETFs yield very little, but investors should be aware of these out of pocket expenses. For example the current yield of the ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) is at 1.9%. So if you have a portfolio yielding 9%, your overall income would not go down by much. In our case, if we recommend a hedge, we only would do that for 10% to 20% of the overall value of your portfolio as a partial hedge. So this cost would be minimal.

Data by YCharts

Hedge 5: Shorting Index ETFs + Covered Puts

- Complexity Level 5

This combines Hedge 4 (short position on index ETFs) with selling covered puts against the short position. We illustrate it below with an example. Suppose QQQ is trading at $235 today. An investor is short 100 shares of QQQ as a hedge against his overall long positions. He then sells the July $220 PUT for $4.46 or $446 per contract.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This caps the maximum profit on the short position but gives an upfront premium/profit that will add to profits if the market has a small decline. It also will offset losses should the short position go in the other direction. From a hedging point of view this limits your hedge effectiveness in case of a market crash as your profits on your short position will be capped. But crashes also happen very infrequently and selling puts on a regular basis can offset the occasional situation where the hedge is taken away.

This is a favorite hedging tactic for sophisticated investors, and they combine this often with covered calls. The put by itself is creating about 2% in monthly or 24% annualized income. Investors are thus creating three sources of income. The dividends on your long positions. The covered calls on our long positions and the covered puts on our short positions. In sideways to mild up or down markets this strategy creates lots of buffer against volatility. It also reinforces buying low and selling high. As the market moves lower your hedges are reduced automatically once the put thresholds are hit. Conversely your long positions get reduced as the market rockets higher and the covered calls are exercised.

Hedge 6 : Buying Put Options

- Complexity Level 4

So far we have stressed on less expensive ways of hedging but we are running out of those ideas. Next we bring to you hedging via buying puts. Buying an equity or index put gives the owner the right, but not the obligation, to sell 100 shares of underlying stock at a specified price (the strike price) at any time before a specific time (the expiration date). While American style options (the ones that trade on all US and Canadian exchanges) can be exercised at any point before expiration, they usually are just sold before expiration rather than exercised, as that almost always results in better value. The fundamental reason for buying puts is to gain profits on the puts that offset all or a portion of your long portfolio value decline. The biggest drawback of this strategy is the cost as puts decay over time, and to make money by buying puts, you have to be right about the direction of the move, the timing of the move and often, also the magnitude of the move.

For example, if you simply purchased a July $270.00 put on a SPY trading at $306.50 for $2.41, you would need SPY to go to $267.59 ($270.00 strike minus $2.41 premium) by July expiration to start making money.

Source: OptionsProfitCalculator.com

The advantage on the other hand is that should the index move up rapidly, your losses are limited to your inputted capital or $241 per option. The profits are rather substantial but only happen when things go south rather quickly. Below you can see the dollars of profit or loss based on the price of SPY on expiration.

Source: Options Profit Calculator

Put purchases create a high hurdle rate for investors and we generally do them only when they are very cheap and we are expecting a big down move.

While this may not be the best strategy in general, investors can capture big hedging gains via a small deployment of capital if timed correctly. When we do use this strategy, we prefer financing the put premiums via selling calls on our portfolio. If the timing is close to correct, the call options should expire worthless and the put prices hedge the downside.

Conclusion

As we have taken up the complexity of our menu we want investors to understand that they should assimilate the knowledge and dip their toes in the water rather than rushing in. We also are breaking this out in small parts so that investors get bite-sized information and we are aiming to not overwhelm them.

If you don't understand it completely, it's not for you, at least at the present time. We want to stress that whether you use this information to hedge or not, understanding the market structure is critical for managing your portfolio and seeing what the big money managers are doing. As for me, Rida Morwa, the only hedge I use is shorting ETFs such as SPY or QQQ. I'm currently short SPY for a value equivalent of 10% of my overall portfolio as a hedge. Shorting indexes is relatively easy and does not create many complications. This also is the only type of hedge we are currently recommending to our investors, members of High Dividend Opportunities.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, and want to be notified about the third and fourth parts of the series, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha

HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over +4300 members. Our Immediate Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.