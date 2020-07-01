After lagging peer software stocks for the majority of the year, SailPoint shot up ~25% in June on little news.

SailPoint (SAIL), the identity management software company based in Texas, has been a "sleeper" stock all year. While fellow security/identity related software names like Okta (OKTA) have blasted toward all-time highs on the back of strong billings and accelerated demand from remote workers, SailPoint has lagged behind the majority of the sector, partially due to its legacy of sales execution issues from last year.

Then in Q1 came SailPoint's turnaround. Revenue growth accelerated sharply, and the company started turning things around from an execution standpoint in spite of the onset of the coronavirus. More recently in the month of June, SailPoint's stock started to catch up to its improving fundamentals; the stock is up nearly 25% over the last month and is now up roughly 18% in the year-to-date, outperforming the S&P 500 by about twenty points.

It was a rally long overdue for SailPoint, which I viewed as having a good balance between growth and value - and plus, having formerly been a private equity portfolio company, SailPoint also operated with strong margins (at least relative to other SaaS stocks) and positive free cash flows. I recommended SailPoint as a buy in mid-May around $20 when the stock was trading at ~5x forward revenues.

With shares having risen nearly 40% since then, however (and vastly outperforming a ~10% recovery in the S&P 500 over the same time period), it's a good time to take a step back and re-assess whether shares are still attractive at current levels.

I'm downgrading SailPoint to neutral on two points:

Heightened valuation. With shares now arching back to all-time highs near $30, SailPoint now trades in-line with similarly-growing software peers.

With shares now arching back to all-time highs near $30, SailPoint now trades in-line with similarly-growing software peers. Fundamental uncertainty. Even SailPoint called out that there could be a lot of volatility in this year's results. Though SailPoint has SaaS offerings, its subscription mix as a percentage of overall revenues (60%) is lower than most other software companies, which diminishes SailPoint's overall revenue visibility relative to other SaaS stocks.

Investors who bought in the March through May timeframe are already sitting on handsome gains, so I'd recommend locking them in and investing elsewhere at this juncture.

Valuation update

Let's do a quick flash update on where SailPoint is currently trading. At present share prices near $28, SailPoint now has a market cap of $2.55 billion. After netting off the $461.2 million of cash and $313.4 million of debt on SailPoint's most recent balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $2.40 billion.

For the current fiscal year, Wall Street analysts are still being rather conservative, projecting 9% y/y growth to $315.3 million in revenues (though as I'll discuss in the next section, SailPoint's ~25% y/y revenue growth in Q1 may not be the benchmark for what the company's baseline growth rate is). Against this revenue view, SailPoint trades at 7.6x EV/FY20 revenues.

When I issued my buy recommendation on SailPoint in mid-May, it was largely on the basis that SailPoint's then-mid 5s multiple showed a substantial discount to peer software stocks that are growing in the mid-teens/low 20s, a comp bucket that generally trades between 7-8x forward revenues. The past month, however, SailPoint has ferociously closed that valuation gap - which no longer allows us to justify an investment in the company as a result of being cheap.

Here's a look at where other similarly-growing peers are trading:

I like to invest in stocks with enough margin of safety from a valuation perspective - something SailPoint no longer has. And if fundamentals deteriorate from Q1, there could be a downward catalyst to a compression in SailPoint's share prices.

Fundamental uncertainty; competition from Okta

Investors cheered when SailPoint showed 25% y/y revenue growth in Q1, accelerating from just 11% y/y growth in Q4. After a full FY19 of disappointing sales execution, it was nice to see SailPoint regain its "mojo."

Investors did raise the question, however, of how much of that Q1 revenue strength was pandemic-boosted. SailPoint is an identity management tool that helps to securely view and administer identity and login across a corporate ecosystem - something that becomes critical in a remote-work environment. SailPoint offers its solutions as both a subscription (SaaS) offering as well as non-recurring - and as previously mentioned, the fact that SailPoint's subscription revenues only make up 60% of its total (many pure-play SaaS companies have 80-90% subscription revenue mixes) may mean that its revenue growth rates may not be so smooth from quarter to quarter.

It's important to note that it's not all bad news, it's just uncertain. Management commentary on Q2 was rather mixed, with CFO Jason Ream pointing to both uncertainty over deal push-outs but also a strong pipeline entering April. Per his remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

Nevertheless, the high level of macro uncertainty makes it very difficult for us or even for our customers to accurately predict the timing of deals getting done. Given this level of uncertainty, we are not providing guidance for the second quarter and are withdrawing our previously issued guidance for the full year. I want to be clear that our decision to not provide guidance does not reflect any lack of confidence in the business, either on a long or even on a short-term basis. Our new bookings in April were very strong, and our sales pipeline continues to grow and improve in quality, indicating that we could have a very good outcome in Q2. However, it is simply too difficult to predict what close rates will be in this uncertain environment. Hence, our decision to not provide guidance at this time."

On the bright side, however, I'll continue to stress that especially in a remote-work environment, SailPoint's IdentityIQ platform becomes a critical piece of the IT stack, and very relevant from a long-term basis - but just be prepared for some choppiness in the near-term.

Wall Street consensus, per Yahoo Finance, is expecting revenue of $68.6 million in Q2, representing 13% y/y growth - which would essentially decelerate SailPoint back down to growth rates seen in FY19, and implying that Q1's 25% y/y growth rate was a fluke. Yet part of SailPoint's multiple expansion to the ~8x range may have been predicated on its return to being a >20% y/y growth stock; so shares could see some compression if growth rates ease back down.

Then there's growing competition from Okta, the other heavyweight in the identity space. Okta's strength has traditionally lain in Single Sign On (NYSEARCA:SSO), which is simply an access portal through which employees and clients can access internal sites and apps. But recently Okta has also expanded into the adjacent Identity Governance space (meaning identification and access control for users within a company), which is SailPoint's stronghold.

SailPoint's management so far has disavowed Okta as having any impact on SailPoint's business. In response to this specific question on Okta on the Q1 earnings call, CEO Mark McClain responded as follows:

No, we have not seen any material impact [from Okta]. I think that they've definitely started to comment more about some capabilities in the -- in one part of the governance space. I think we should make that clear. It's one part of the governance space, called life cycle management or -- the last question from Brian about provisioning is the old term for that. And what we're finding is, at the very low end of the market, which I think is where office strength initially lied, it's certainly moved upmarket, I think, credibly with their single sign-on and multifactor authentication solutions. But in that segment of the market, which is historically our strength, we really haven't seen them much there because I think that sophisticated customers in that segment understand the complexity of the processes there. And I think they understand what it takes to really solve those problems. So no, we really haven't felt that too much at all yet."

Though Okta's entry into the space still seems to be in the early stages, Okta's rampant success could be another downward catalyst for SailPoint in the near future.

Key takeaways

When shares of SailPoint were trading in the ~5x forward revenue range, the risks I quoted above (revenue lumpiness and possibility of sharp deceleration in Q2; Okta competition) were manageable and buffered by a margin of safety. Now with shares trading closer to ~8x, I feel that these risks should come to the fore.

