Even its reopened locations are seeing double-digit sales declines, and a decline in consumer's willingness to spend (due to unemployment) may cause a year or more in low revenue.

The restaurant industry has been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic with many being forced to shut doors for months. Though many are now allowed to reopen, they are still tied to strict restrictions and are seeing lower attendance. In general, it is the companies that were already in a difficult situation that are now on the edge of declaring bankruptcy. One of the most notable examples today is Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) which recently announced that it was struggling to meet debt covenants.

The company has seen a slowdown since late 2015 partly after the company made a significant push to rebrand through extreme renovation efforts which caused an extreme rise in CapEx with no long-term payback. Since then, many of the malls its restaurants are situated in have seen slowdowns and the company has seen increased wait times due to labor issues. All of this has resulted in a drastic slowdown in revenue and cash flow as you can see below:

With the company now losing money at an extreme pace and its managers struggling to maintain debt covenants, many investors are concerned the company will go under. That said, if it can pull off a recovery (despite the virus), investors today will likely see tremendous returns. Let's take a closer look.

How Bad are Red Robin's Financial Troubles?

As you saw in the earlier chart, the company is just about breaking even on a long-term CFO standpoint. It has actually not seen an extreme drop in revenue, but only an absence of growth with a large 20%+ loss in Q1 2020 partly due to COVID-19. More importantly, its expenses have risen due to borrowing for its past renovation effort and an increase in labor & food costs. This has caused both gross margins to decline and operating expenses to increase (as a percent of revenue). See below:

This means the company is facing falling margins on both the first and second section of its income statement. That is a sign of an extreme decline in business-model viability as it must decrease labor, material, and financial input costs to turn an improved profit.

The company has also made a series of poor financial decisions in an effort to boost EPS. This includes excessively levering its balance sheet (for seemingly unnecessary upgrades) and buying back equity with money that would be better used as a rainy-day fund. As you can see below, this has resulted in an extremely negative working capital of $90M which it is unable to cover without expansive equity dilutions:

The company currently has a market capitalization of $125M and is looking to raise $40M through share offerings. I believe this will happen to many of the companies that had excessive share-buyback programs. Like many others, Red Robin bought shares at a high valuation and, now that tough times have come and it has negative working capital, it is forced to sell shares at a much lower price, thus harming shareholder value.

Of course, the company has no choice other than to sell shares. It was not in compliance with its leverage ratio covenant at the end of last quarter and it got a waiver under the condition it sells additional equity. This waiver will last until the end of the 2020 fiscal year.

While the Q1 report was bad, Q2 is likely to be much worse as indicated by its weekly sales data shown below:

As you can see, the company has been seeing 40-55% less total revenue. Even at its reopened restaurants, revenue has been 26-37% below normal which is likely enough that the costs associated with being open do not make the open restaurants profitable.

Of course, COVID-19 has seen a "second-wave" since June 7th and many states have looked to re-tighten policies, just as it looked as if the bottom was in. The company began the quarter in a $90M working capital hole which means it will need to sell more than $40M in equity to cover, particularly considering it is likely to see record cash outflows this quarter. The company has also already drawn down the remaining portion of its credit facility, so it lacks sources other than increased equity sales to stay afloat.

Clearly, the COVID-19 situation has put the already-struggling company in a dire situation.

The Long-Term Turnaround Plan

Red Robin was already struggling to survive before the crisis began. While its revenue had not seen extreme declines, growing costs had brought its cash flow to nearly break-even territory. If we assume the company will continue equity sales at the current price, I would estimate shareholders will be diluted by around 50% (or more). This is a very rough estimate as it is difficult to say how much it will lose in cash flow this quarter; however, we do know it has deeply negative working capital and a 40-50% decline in revenue (with high overhead). However, if these efforts work, the company will still need to improve its long-term trajectory.

According to CEO Paul Murphy, the company had made many major mistakes that led to its long-term decline. Most notably, laying off workers who helped maintain efficiency, resulting in unacceptably long wait times. Based on the timing of its revenue decline, I would also argue that the capital intensive shift from a fun-family friendly restaurant to a more high-end brand also led to a decline in repeat customers. In order to fix these efforts, Murphy has cut the number of menu items and has made an effort to return to a family-friendly experience.

If this works, the company may be able to return to its past levels of cash flow which would make the stock cheap today. It had a cash flow per share of $10 before the decline from late 2015 to 2018. If it can manage a full turnaround to that level but with 50% in total dilutions, then that figure would likely be around $5 per share. This would give the stock a hypothetical long-term forward "P/CF" of 2X which is extremely low.

The Bottom Line

Overall, RRGB appears to be headed in either of two extremes. If the crisis ends soon and the company can successfully return to previous levels of profitability, investors would likely see a 200-400% return to fair-value given the absence of today's balance sheet risk.

However, I believe the odds are stacked against the company. COVID-19 has proven to be a longer-lasting issue as seen by the lower sales even in the reopened Red-Robin stores. Given the larger second-wave of cases and the difficulties in creating a well-tested vaccine, investors would likely be smart to assume troubles will continue at least until 2021. Even with its currently planned equity sales, Red Robin's balance sheet is not strong enough to take this blow and the company lacks sufficient assets to make up the difference.

Given this, I believe the stock is a value-trap and its stock is likely headed to zero. While there are many shorting the company, its borrowing cost is currently only 1%, so it may be worth short selling.

Of course, there are many risks associated with betting against the company. Activist investor Vintage Capital previously tried to take over the company last year which means there are some who may want to buy it out. However, Vintage Capital recently reduced their holdings by over 50%, so this may now be a non-issue. Still, in a volatile situation like this, with deep-value potential, a rumor could easily cause the stock to rise 50%+, and unfortunately, RRGB's call options are extremely expensive today, limiting short sellers ability to hedge.

Regardless of the risks, I believe RRGB is headed significantly lower over the coming year.

