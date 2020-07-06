REITs Are Doomed - Not

Historically, it has always been a great time to invest in REITs when they were hated. We believe that this is a once-in-a-decade opportunity.

We saw the same thing happen in 2008-2009. Yet, REITs nearly tripled in the following two years.

Investors have become very pessimistic on the future prospects of REITs.

Reading comments on Seeking Alpha, it sure seems that REITs are doomed for failure. They are down by 23% and many investors expect things to get much worse:

Every time I post a somewhat optimistic article on REITs, I get hit with the following comments:

Tenants cannot pay rent. Debt is crushing property owners. Therefore, REITs are doomed.

These comments come from panicked people who probably sold at the bottom, missed the recent recovery, and now try to feel better about their mistake by scaring other investors away.

The reality of the REIT sector is very different from what the doom and gloom will tell you:

Most tenants are still paying rent. Debt is very low in the REIT sector REITs are certainly not doomed.

We believe that the resilience of REITs is greatly underestimated by emotional investors who have little experience investing in real estate.

We currently are on a buying spree at High Yield Landlord, and in this article, we will demonstrate to you why we see this crisis as a once-in-a-decade opportunity to load up on deeply discounted REITs.

A Serious, but Temporary Crisis

Let us start by acknowledging the obvious: We are going through a very substantial crisis. 2020 is unlike any other year and nearly all businesses, including REITs, will suffer from it in the near term.

People are staying at home in quarantine. They are not spending much money. Unemployment is soaring. And the most affected, overleveraged businesses are starting to file for bankruptcy.

With that said, investors are making the same mistake that they always make during times of crisis: They are extrapolating the recent past far into the future. They fail to acknowledge that this is a temporary, government-manufactured, economic crisis to the most part.

People are temporarily forced to stay at home, businesses have had to temporarily shut down, and people have temporarily lost their jobs. The double-digit unemployment rate is very misleading because it's not caused by a well-functioning free market economy. It's caused by government-imposed measures to slow down the spread.

The goal here is to win some time. The goal is not to remain like this for the rest of time.

Economies already are starting to gradually open up again. Some anti-viral drugs already are in use. Better ones are in development. And a vaccine could be ready as early as January 2020, according to Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

My point here is not to downplay the severity of the crisis. My point is simply to show you that there's an end in sight and it could very well be much sooner than many of you are expecting. People are social creatures and cabin fever is quickly building up. Macerich (MAC) recently noted that a number of its malls are back to near-normal levels of traffic within weeks of reopening.

Balance Sheets are Stronger Than Ever Before

Natural disasters temporarily disrupt economies, but they do not change their long-term prospects. In this situation, nothing is more important than balance sheet quality to survive the storm.

Fortunately for REITs, balance sheets are stronger than they have ever been. The average loan-to-value of REITs is just 35% right now. To give you some context, the average loan-to-value of private equity investors is closer to 70%.

REITs Private Equity Conservative Financing Aggressive Financing 35% leverage 60-80% leverage

REITs learned their lesson from the 2008-2009 crisis and have spent the past 10 years reinforcing balance sheets and portfolios to assure that they are never put in the same situation again.

Today, most REITs have years of liquidity on hand, even if they received zero rent payments in 2020.

As an example, EPR Properties (EPR), one of the most affected REITs by this crisis, recently noted that it could keep going for many years even if it receive $0 in rents. If it received just 15% of rents, it could survive for up to five years.

Brixmor Property Group (BRX), another heavily-affected retail REIT, noted that it also has “multiple years” of liquidity and no debt maturities until 2022.

These two REITs are not exceptions. They are reflective of your average REIT in these times of crisis. They have plenty of cash, well-staggered debt maturities, and enough liquidity to survive even an extended crisis.

Most Rents Will be Paid, Sooner or Later

Most investors appear to think that all REITs own are retail properties, office buildings, and hotels.

In reality, these are just three property sectors among many others and most properties are not greatly impacted and rents keep getting paid in full and on time.

Despite all the fears, rent collection rates are at near 100% for all sectors except retail, hospitality and office. So putting all REITs in the same basket is very misleading.

The worst hit is hospitality and that is because there's no long-term lease to protect the landlord. Hotels only earn revenue from daily guests. Very few are traveling right now and so they are taking a big financial blow in the near term.

What somewhat mitigates the impact is that the properties can operate with skeleton staff, reducing cost, and seek alternative sources of revenue by offering temporary housing to law enforcement, military, and medical personal.

Retail is more complex. Net lease properties continue to generate steady cash flow even today. Spirit Realty Capital (SRC), Vereit (VER), STORE Capital (STOR) and other net lease REITs have noted that only about ~30% of rents are deferred into the future. The rest is still being paid.

Shopping centers and malls are more heavily impacted. Their rent collection rates are just around 20%-50%, depending on the property quality and tenancy. While this may seem shockingly low, you must remember that this is because properties were closed in April and May. Now that properties are reopening, the rent collection rates also will gradually recover.

Also important to remember is that the missed rents are not cancelled, they are just deferred into the future. Therefore, if you own high-quality assets, you are likely to still get paid, just at a later date.

Lessons From the Past Crisis

In 2008-2009, REITs were in deep trouble because they were overleveraged heading into the biggest real estate crash of mankind and banks suddenly stopped working. As a result, refinancing became impossible and REITs were forced to cut dividends and issue equity at highly dilutive prices to avoid defaulting on maturing loans.

That was a real nightmare situation. Yet, it only took two years for REITs to recover and nearly triple in value:

In comparison, today’s crisis is not nearly as severe for most REITs. They are flushed with cash, have liquidity for years and maturities are very limited. Banks are working well and governments are handing out stimulus left and right where it's needed.

The “Once-in-a-Decade” Opportunity

The coronavirus crisis is serious, but temporary. Yet, because of temporary fears, a lot of high quality REITs have dropped by 40%-80% and are priced as if this was 2008-2009 all over again.

As an example, Federal Realty Trust (FRT), one of the bluest blue chips in the REIT sector, is today priced at a 50% discount to net asset value, an even lower valuation than in 2008-2009.

FRT has the longest track record of consecutive dividend increases of the entire REIT sector at 52 years. It has an A-rated balance sheet. And its assets are by far the best of its peer group.

Yes, it will suffer in the short run due to store closures. But this is NOT a long-term issue for the company, and as it returns to its former highs, the company has more than 65% upside potential. The 5% dividend yield has survived countless crises and this time won’t be different. In fact, the management just recently reaffirmed the dividend.

FRT is just one example, but it's a good one because it's hard to argue against an A-rated REIT with highly urban assets and a track record of 52 years of dividend increases. At High Yield Landlord, we are heavily investing in this type of opportunities.

Bottom Line

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to buy deeply-discounted real estate. It has never been a bad idea to buy REITs after a market crash. They have always fully recovered and this time won’t be different.

Last time REITs were so cheap they nearly tripled in the coming three years. Today, many REITs are even cheaper than back then. Don’t listen to the doom and gloom preachers. This is a once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy discounted REITs, just like it was in 2008-2009.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STOR; SRC; EPR; BRX; FRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.