KIM's remaining stake in Albertsons is valued at ~$628 Million (based on the remaining 39.8 Million shares of Albertsons common stock it holds). This is a very nice source of liquidity (not sure if the market appreciates this properly).

Goldman Sachs REIT analyst Caitlin Burrows sees enclosed mall portfolios more affected by post-COVID-19 retail trends than open-air shopping centers. She rates Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM), Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) as "Buy". While I don't agree with all her ratings (e.g. Sell rating on Macerich (MAC)), I agree with these three. My thesis on SPG can be found here and on BRX here. This is my first article on KIM.

KIM focuses on grocery-anchored centers, which tend to be open-air (good for social distancing) and serve the local community (e-commerce resistant). KIM's motto is "more than shopping...everyday living". KIM owns high quality assets in the top 20 major metro markets with anchor tenants including stable and financially strong companies like Walmart (WMT), Costco (COST), Whole Foods (owned by Amazon (AMZN)), Target (TGT), Albertsons (ACI) and CVS Health (CVS). Other tenants include mid tier stores like Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), Trader Joe's and Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) and small shops like Five Guys, Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Panera Bread, Chase as well as local businesses.

Source: Q1 2020 Investor Presentation, slide 6

KIM is a strategic investor in one of its anchors, Albertsons which completed its IPO just a few days ago. KIM stands to benefit from this as it will receive ~$71.4 Million from its investment and expects to use its share of proceeds primarily to reduce debt. KIM's remaining stake in Albertsons is valued at ~$628 Million based on the remaining 39.8 Million shares of Albertsons common stock it holds. It is important to note that since its initial investment in Albertsons, KIM has invested a total of ~$207 Million while realizing a total of $569 Million in proceeds. Going forward, KIM's stake in Albertsons, which is now a publicly traded company (and therefore easily monetizable), is a very nice source of liquidity (not sure if the market is factoring this in properly).

That said, it's not all nice and rosy. Like many other retail-oriented landlords, KIM has been hard hit by the coronavirus. This is reflected in the share price; down more than 35% YTD versus declines of ~3.4% and ~9.1% for the S&P 500 and Dow, respectively.

Data by YCharts

Rent collection is the name of the game. Just like many other landlords, KIM is having trouble collecting rent; collecting 64% of April's rent due and 58% in May. As a result, KIM temporarily suspended its dividend in order to preserve liquidity. The company plans to remain conservative until the storm is over by reinstating the common dividend in 2020 of at least the amount required to maintain compliance with its REIT status and taxable income distribution requirements. By suspending the dividend, KIM is committed to maintaining its strong investment grade ratings (S&P: BBB+, Moody's: Baa1) and satisfying its bond covenants:

Source: Q1 2020 Investor Presentation, slide 8

Note that the covenants are calculated on a trailing 12-month basis and are based on GAAP revenue (not cash revenue). KIM has ample liquidity of ~$2 Billion (to be boosted by the partial monetization of the Albertsons stake) to withstand COVID-19 uncertainty. What's more, debt maturities are well-staggered with minimal maturities in 2020:

Source: Q1 2020 Investor Presentation, slide 9

Even though KIM has taken the necessary steps to navigate the current crisis, this doesn't mean that it is just going to stay in defense mode. KIM is considering investing in disruption opportunities through a separate investment vehicle that is "focused on raising capital to invest in retail real estate-related opportunities arising from market disruptions affecting retailers and the retail real estate sector, including the ongoing disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic". KIM intends to invest ~$50 Million - $100 Million upon the closing of its initial private capital raise and a KIM subsidiary intends to manage the new vehicle (providing the opportunity to generate income from managing the vehicle).

Over time, I am confident that KIM's grocery-anchored centers will continue delivering attractive NOI. The average lease term is ~10 years for anchors and ~5 years for small shops, with good tenant diversity. KIM only has 16 tenants with rent exposure of 1% or more, but these are financially strong companies:

Source: Q1 2020 Investor Presentation, slide 19

As KIM notes "strength of our grocers equates to strength in our portfolio". The average grocer sales at KIM's centers is $679 PSF (up 24% from 2013). Despite solid portfolio performance (anchor occupancy: 98.6%, same-property NOI growth: 1.5%), KIM is not staying put. It is investing in densification and mixed-use initiatives focused on "Live, Work & Play" environments, which will ultimately make its centers stronger. For example, in Pentagon Center Arlington, VA (across from Amazon's HQ2), KIM is adding almost 700 residential units (440 units in Phase 1) and (253 units in Phase II). In addition to residential units, KIM is also considering adding hotels and offices to its properties. These initiatives will "densify" the property and boost traffic at the core retail segment. KIM owns more than 400 properties and each one will be assessed based on local market conditions to optimize income generation and enhance NAV creation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KIM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.