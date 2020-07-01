We see this company as an attractive AI play with multiple market opportunities.

However, there have been no cancellations, and the company has $25M in backlog.

Customer logistics have been getting a little more complicated as a result of pandemic restrictions, which is leading to delays of projects and orders.

Duos Technologies (DUOT) is an innovative company that has developed some interesting solutions for a whole series of problems, based on AI. Most prominent among these is their RIP (Intelligent Rail Inspection Portal) for the automated inspection of railcars while in motion.

While the company is experiencing headwinds as customers face logistical problems due to the pandemic, we believe these headwinds are temporary and the company continues to improve its capabilities and expanding these to new segments, which is the main reason we are bullish on the shares.

We described their capabilities at some length in our previous article, so we're not going to repeat that here. While the Q1 figures were bad, with revenues plunging 77%, we think things really aren't nearly as bad as that figure suggests.

Growth

Here is a summary of the last five years:

Data by YCharts

Revenue is stagnating and operationally things are taking a turn for the worse, but we think this reflects some temporary headwinds and investment in growth.

But there are nevertheless several contract wins:

CSX: A RIP was implemented in record time and is featured in a CSX promotional video. In the coming months, a set of 20 AI models will be added to the project.

CSX awarded the company another RIP order and management is optimistic that won't be the last this year.

A RIP was nearly completed for another customer in Mexico.

Management expects a couple of follow on orders from a Canadian customer, which should be forthcoming "very-very soon." (Q1CC). Indeed, after the close of Q1, the company was awarded a $1.8M contract for a RIP, to be completed by the end of Q3 (this was a delayed deal that was expected to close in Q1 but it got over the line in the end).

After Q1 closed, the company was awarded a $945K follow-on contract for Monroe County Sheriffs Office in Florida to provide an ICAS, the company's Intelligent Correctional Automation System.

While the pandemic has had an undeniable negative impact on customers'logistics, there might be a silver lining given that the manual and labor-intensive inspections the RIP system replaces are complicated by the pandemic as well; from the Q1CC:

I think that there will be a continuous pressure on them to replace manual processes with technology. So we feel quite bullish that our process won't go away. It may be slowed down because of prudent capital allocation among those larger customers but we don't see any risk, downside risk when we lose this revenue.

The company can now install these RIP projects in a month, instead of the two months it used to take.

These carry the promise of the company addressing other segments besides railcar inspections, like:

ICAS

Track safety

Bank safety

With respect to the first (Q1CC):

Our ICAS system provides all digital video, intercom, detention door control and access control and is integrated into a singular command and control platforms known as centraco. The completely integrated system provides superior monitoring and control, is substantially more cost-effective and integrates all aspects of control into a single intuitive user interface. ICAS was specifically designed to replace legacy jail and correctional facility automation systems based upon the all programmable logic controller technology and human-machine interfaces.

One of the advantages is not only that it requires less labor to operate, it can be implemented in parallel, that is, without having to vacate the jail, which seems a pretty compelling selling point to us.

Nevertheless, management is actually warning against too much optimism for this segment (Q1CC):

We haven't included in our projections any income for additional jails at this point. So that would be the prudent thing to do to postpone hiring dedicated team. But as long as we don't hire a dedicated team, the business development obviously is not going to come by itself. But that's one of the things I don't want to [mislead] you and thinking that we said we're going to have 5 to 10 jails a year because we don't have the infrastructure and the staffing to do that right now.

But from that quote, the obvious take-away is that this segment has a lot of potential. Then, there is track safety, where the company is working with the MTA and New York transit (Q1CC):

we have matured our product and it's now branded as [tracker wheel] where we are using artificial intelligence not only to detect objects of people falling on the track but we also can now classify what the objects are. For instance we can classify if someone's wearing a hard hat and safety vest and we can then decide this is an allowed intrusion.

Management is in talks with various prospective customers, like the Florida DOT. This technology can be applied in other situations, like railroad crossings. Bank safety is another promising segment (Q1CC):

So with the banks, particularly a big customer, Texas Capital Bank in the last year we provided a security infrastructure to 36 subsidiaries.. We expect that the bank who is in the process of merging and adding hundreds additional branches we expect some business flow.

There are quite a few other applications already, described on the company website.

AI

In essence, all their applications are driven by AI, most notably their image recognizing capabilities, which depend on machine learning. The company is four-folding the capacity of image labeling, increasing the throughput to 700K images a month.

They have a library of 4M images, so they'll have to keep at it for another 6 months or so to get through that. Why is this important? From Q1CC:

The increase throughput of image labeling will significantly impact our application quality as we will be able to present images to our AI engine in an order of magnitude greater than where we were before.

There is also progress with their AI platform truevue360, which offers bespoke AIaaS services, from the company website:

truevue360 offers an "Artificial Intelligence as a Service" (AIaaS) solution that can be hosted in the cloud, on premise or on the edge. All that you need to provide are business requirements and a data stream. truevue360 will do the rest.truevue360 will review your business needs to determine the best AI approach, develop a model that accurately produces your required results and train the model with your supplied data stream.

Truevue360 already announced its first $1M contract in Q3 last year, and there is likely more to come Q1CC:

we are making a great progress in developing the AI applications and models for our existing customers. On average, we are retraining seven models a week until we reach 95% accuracy at which point these models are deployed for live validation with the customers environments. We also experimenting with novel AI applications using drone video footage processing and high-speed rail car analysis looking for car separation.

The thing to notice here is that truevue360 produces recurring revenues, these are not just one-off projects.

Q1 figures and guidance

These are not pretty, revenue declined 77% to just $0.99M and EPS came in at -$0.80, missing by $0.23. But management argues that most of the decline is due to delays as a result of business interruptions of various customers (Q1CC):

The current pandemic related to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak has temporarily impacted expected receipt of awards and caused delays in execution due to travel and other restrictions.

Management feels good about the outstanding $25-30M bookings and there are no cancellations. Management did retract their 2020 revenue guidance (which stood at $20M) but still affirmed revenue growth in 2020, which means that revenues will come in above the $13.6M the company produced last year.

Finances

It's no surprise GAAP margins took a dive on the soft revenue:

Data by YCharts

But it's also clear that the company earns between 45% and 60% gross margins in normal times, and if truevue360 becomes a larger part of their revenues, that could increase further.

Data by YCharts

The company loses $4M in cash a year but this is pretty much its worst level in five years. The company did a financing in February (and the over allotment) selling 1.54M shares at $6 for a proceeds of roughly $9M.

It ended Q3 with $6.6M on the books, management argues this will last until break-even. The market cap is still tiny at $17.6M.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Data by YCharts

For what it's worth, two analysts average at an EPS estimate of -$1.15, and the one analyst taking on board next year sees an EPS of $0.73. Needless to say, we don't see much in the way of valuation holding the shares back.

Conclusion

We think this is an attractive company in the making, the core capability is generic and applicable in many different markets, and on top of that, it functions as a generic AIaaS platform generating recurring revenues.

While there are undeniable headwinds from the pandemic which could last quite a bit longer as the situation in the US is worsening by the day, the company isn't necessarily limited to the US market, and the pandemic also highlights advantages of the company's application, most notably saving labor which not only brings cost advantages but also makes social distancing less complicated.

The shares are far from expensive, and the company has cash for at least another year, should the COVID-19 headwind persist.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DUOT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.