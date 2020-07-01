ZoomInfo is expensive, and we would be holding out for better entry point. Lockup expiration (October 30th) could be an important negative catalyst for the stock and probably a buying opportunity.

ZoomInfo uses proprietary ML and AI technologies to scour the public and private sources and augmented by manual processes to improve the accuracy of the data, providing a competitive edge.

ZoomInfo will likely continue to grow at rates exceeding 20%+ for several years, given that the TAM estimated at around $24 billion is only 2% penetrated.

ZoomInfo is one of the best tools available for sales teams to improve their productivity as user and independent third party reviews show.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI), a database provider to shorten sales cycles and improve productivity, is becoming a valuable tool for sales teams to meet their quotas. While we like the company's products and the market it addresses, we would be waiting for a better entry point and, therefore, rate the stock a hold. While we expect the revenue to grow north of 20% for the next several years, the stock is very expensive (trading at 25x on C2022 revenues) at current levels. The company has formidable competition in Linked, as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) continues to invest to make the offering an effective sales tool not only for recruiting but also for any sales effort.

While our hold thesis does not count on a potential takeout, we believe ZoomInfo could likely be taken out by one of the larger players such as Salesforce (CRM), Oracle (ORCL), or Adobe (ADBE) etc., given that its data can simply make acquirers solutions better. Given the accuracy of the ZoomInfo's data (<5% stale), growth will be driven by new customer acquisitions, higher penetration of existing customers, and expansion to adjacent markets such as recruiting.

Why do you need ZoomInfo?

Every business needs to sell to fund its operations. Today, selling is inherently inefficient. According to ZoomInfo' S-1, sales representatives spend only a third of their time actually selling, because two-thirds of the time is spent researching, curating, and organizing sales contact data that is often unreliable. While ZI's competitors just provide sales leads, ZI provides not only qualified sales leads but also provides the software that manages the entire selling process.

ZoomInfo provides a more complete selling solution that delivers marketing intelligence, automated marketing, and buyer intent on top of a basic and often stale leads list, as some of its competitors do. ZoomInfo helps sales representatives become more effective by finding target accounts with decision makers, prioritizing which accounts to focus on, determining buyer intent, automating workflows and online campaigns, crafting customizable pitches, and monitoring deal momentum. A review on YouTube provides additional details on what actually makes ZoomInfo a worthwhile investment for businesses.

ZoomInfo has information on about 14 million companies and 120 million professionals in its database. ZoomInfo is currently being used by over 202,000 paid users, and the paid and unpaid users are in about 15,000 companies. Customers often rate ZoomInfo as having one of the best and most accurate solutions in the industry. Gartner classifies ZoomInfo as the preferred "customer choice" for improving sales execution (Source: Gartner). Customer review platform g2 rates ZoomInfo solution as more complete and accurate than its competitors. Based on our review of the companies in this space and their offerings, we believe that ZoomInfo's solutions are certainly ahead of its competitors in terms of data accuracy, usability, and user preference. The following chart from g2.com illustrates ZoomInfo has more product features than its competitors.

Source: g2

Continues to stay ahead of its competition

In order to stay relevant and keep the data within its sales database fresh, the company collects information from a variety of sources and then processes the data to get to what we call actionable data. In our view, ZoomInfo's secret sauce for keeping its data accurate and updated would be the following: 1) Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) used to search public sources such as the internet, 2) the Community Edition where many users self-identify, and 3) a companies and industry database collected over almost 20 years of ZoomInfo operation.

The most important element of the data collection is the use of AI and ML tools to curate the data. ZoomInfo gathers data from millions of sources, classifies the data into various buckets such as revenue, locations, technologies, keywords, contact information, email address, titles, phone numbers etc. Then, this data is matched to various organizations already within its database. The company hires over 300 research analysts and 40 data scientists to help cleanse the raw data to make it useful. In short, data gathered from various sources is cleaned, sifted, classified, attributed and then stored into the database. This process goes on 24x7x365 in a never-ending gather, clean, and store cycle. Finally, much of the data is also manually verified to make it as accurate as possible. We believe this intense effort to get the data as accurate as possible is ZoomInfo's competitive advantage.

ZoomInfo's Community Edition is a free version to users and provides basic data however users need to provide or update their info. On top of this, many paying customers also contribute their own data into the database.

Growth strategy

ZoomInfo has been growing revenues in the high 30%-to-low 40% Y/Y (on an allocated receipts method to account for acquisitions) over the last twelve months. We expect high growth (north of 20%+) to continue for the foreseeable future, driven by its product strength, under-penetrated addressable market, focus on larger customers, increasing sales and marketing budgets and digital transformation.

Digital transformation has become a major industry trend as companies migrate from legacy, premise-based equipment and applications to next generation cloud or Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) providers. Salesforce (CRM) leads in this area as customer relationship management (CRM) systems are often some of the biggest, most critical, and most expensive to migrate. Salesforce saves time, effort, and money on the migration to the cloud for CRM, while still providing more features and functionality than legacy systems.

A representative of the growth rates, Five9 (FIVN), a cloud contact center provider who counts on digital transformation (partnering with Salesforce) as its major driver, has been reporting high 30%+ Y/Y revenue growth with enterprise customers over the last couple years. ZI's solution interfaces well with Salesforce and can be included in the cloud migration, thus benefiting from digital transformation.

Another high growth trend would be the shift among Business-to-Business (B2B) companies towards winning bigger customers, as their growth rates can be far higher than overall company growth rates. This shift has delivered mid to high double-digit growth in these segments for many companies, boosting overall company growth rates. Many cloud companies that previously concentrated on small businesses are now focused on targeting larger customers.

Source: Created by Author with data from Thomson Reuters

While traditionally selling more to mid-market and even SMB customers, ZoomInfo has been gradually moving upmarket by targeting larger customers. ZoomInfo classifies midmarket/enterprise companies as customers with annual contract value (ACV) greater than $25K. In ZoomInfo's 1Q20 results, midmarket/enterprise companies accounted for a majority or 72%, of total ACV. These customer segments are growing the fastest at 39% for mid-market and 64% Y/Y for enterprise in 1Q20, at or faster than the last twelve-month company average of high 30%/low 40%. This shift indicates to us that as long as ZoomInfo can continue moving upmarket, the midmarket/enterprise segments can help drive continued high growth. The following chart illustrates the growth rates of enterprise versus mid market and small markets.

Source: ZoomInfo's S1

Large TAM headroom to grow

ZoomInfo estimates that its addressable market is a conservative $24B, with the company only penetrating 2% of it. ZoomInfo states that it already works with 40% of Fortune 100 and 20% of Fortune 500 companies. That means more headroom ahead especially when expanding on a global basis to the largest 2,000 companies in the world. For example, Forbes Global 2000 companies collectively spent over $2 trillion on sales and marketing activities alone in 2018, according the company's S1.

We use Salesforce, ZoomInfo's largest (CRM) interface partner, as an example of increasing sales and marketing budgets. Increasing budgets can mean increasing investment in selling solutions from ZoomInfo and others. Increasing budgets also mean increasing TAM for ZoomInfo. The following chart illustrates Salesforce's sales and marketing investments.

Source: Created by Author with data from Thomson Reuters

What are some of the risks of investing ZoomInfo

We believe ZoomInfo's biggest risk is competitive if one of its peers makes heavy investments to upgrade their offerings. Microsoft has deep pockets, name brand, and market presence to invest heavily in furthering LinkedIn features and data intelligence. Another ZoomInfo risk would be if the relatively young management team makes strategic or operational mistakes. The average age of the senior management team and board of directors is 43. The founder and CEO is 36 whose only experience at founding and growing a company has been ZoomInfo. He and other members of the team have to navigate ZoomInfo in a highly competitive market while managing approximately $1.3 Billion in debt (total contractual obligations, including operating leases) on the balance sheet. Another big risk would be if the European Union (EU) or the U.S. hardens privacy rules, limiting ZI's ability to gather user data from Community Edition or through its artificial intelligence/machine learning tools. Lastly, insider selling after the six-month lock-up may be a risk to the stock in the medium term, which should be an offset to anticipated Wall Street banks initiating bullish coverage.

While investors anticipate the company to pay down debt, many companies in our coverage universe increased investments in S&M to accelerate growth post IPO. This increase in investment could push out or lower profitability for an extended period of time, causing a stock sell-off. In addition, the company is targeting large enterprise customers. Coming from an SMB space, making a successful transition to selling to large customers is a whole different ball game. The company has to navigate layer after layer of approvals before deals are signed. Typically, large enterprise deals take longer to close than a comparable SMB deal. In other words, revenue from large customers could be slower than what the company anticipates, and this may cause revenue and EPS misses.

How to invest in the stock

While we are bullish on ZoomInfo's fundamentals and see continued high growth (growth north of 35% in C2022), we would hold out for better entry point. ZoomInfo sits with an elite group of tech stocks whose valuation is sky high. ZoomInfo's peer group consists of stocks in the table below that have a history of beating estimates and proving their potential. ZoomInfo is yet to be tested in meeting their estimates. Even when considering this elite group, ZoomInfo is the third most expensive in the list, only Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) are ahead of it in valuation terms.

The image below shows the valuation of ZI with respect to its peers. ZI is as expensive as ZM, one of the best performing stocks in the tech industry.

Source: Created by Author with data from Thomson Reuters

There are number of catalysts that are upcoming, including sell-side initiations next week and lockup expiration (180 days since IPO or October 30th, 2020). We caution that the company also has not spoken to investors or provided quarterly guidance. During the roadshow, the company is allowed to give limited information on its outlook. Given that a lot is not known, we would be cautious in buying the stock at the current valuation levels. The stock is trading at 25.1x on EV/C2022 sales versus Zoom Video of 25.2x. Given the lofty valuation, and upcoming catalysts both positive and negative, we would wait for a better entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.