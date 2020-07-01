U.S. Federal Reserve owns 0.2% of U.S. ETF vs. the Bank of Japan's ownership of 70%+ of the Japanese ETF market.

The Fed is now the third largest shareholder of the LQD Investment Grade ETF. LQD Investment Grade ETF hits a new all-time high on 6/30/20.

Average corporate bond yields 2.75%, or about 207 basis points more than benchmark Treasuries. On March 20, that yield grew to 4.58% or 373 basis points more than Treasuries.

Background - Investment-Grade Corporate Bond Spreads Were Rising In Late March, Prompting The Federal Reserve To Act

According to a Bloomberg article:

the average corporate bond yields 2.75%, or about 207 basis points more than benchmark Treasuries. On March 20, that yield was 4.58%, or 373 basis points more than Treasuries. Heading into this year, the average spread was less than half the current level, at 93 basis points. High-yield debt yields 774 basis points more than Treasuries, down from as high as 1,100 basis point last month but up from 315 basis points in January."

The spread widened for both investment-grade and high-yield bonds because bond investors were simply selling their bonds to raise cash. As a result of selling, it caused bond prices to drop and the bond yield to rise since they are inversely related.

(Source: Bloomberg article)

iShares iBoxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) - Sharp Price Drop In Late March

Let's take a look at how the investment-grade bond market behaved in late March. The iShares iBoxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF currently has about $40 billion and is considered a decent vehicle for investors that want exposure to illiquid or hard-to-buy corporate bonds. According to Marketwatch, since the Fed announced on March 23 that it would start buying bond ETFs, we have seen a sharp rebound in stock price for most bond ETFs. Notably, LQD Investment Grade ETF reached a new all-time high on 6/30/20.

For context, the Federal Reserve announced a program called the secondary market corporate credit facility. According to ETFTrends.com, "the Fed can purchase up to 20% of the assets of any exchange-traded fund that offers broad exposure to the investment-grade bond market." Currently, the Federal Reserve is nowhere near this 20% limit yet and plan to stop bond purchases by 9/30/20.

(Source: Bloomberg)

The Fed Is Now The Third Largest Shareholder Of The LQD Investment Grade ETF

Please see below Bloomberg Table for the Federal Reserve's exposure: 13.3MM LQD Shares * $134/share price = ~$1.8B exposure. It should be noted that the Federal Reserve is not allowed to own bonds. Based on the Federal Reserve Act, a special purpose vehicle was created to purchase these bonds. The Federal Reserve's money doesn't go directly to the companies that issued the bonds.

Please note that the Federal Reserve is instead purchasing these bonds primarily from banks and investment firms. This actually allows the banks and investment firms to reduce their depreciating bonds off their books and have extra cash to use. Therefore, this is called the "secondary market corporate" credit facility that the Federal Reserve uses.

(Source: Bloomberg)

For extra information, you can see that according to LQD's most recent fact sheet (as of 3/31/20), that this is an investment-grade corporate bond ETF that has access to 1,000+ high-quality corporate bonds. The fact sheet also mentions that LQD is used for stability. Therefore, when the Federal Reserve saw that the credit market froze, they wanted to step in as a secondary buyer to provide relief in the bond market. The top ten holdings in this ETF make up only about 4% total holdings of the ETF.

(Source: iShares' fact sheet)

Conclusion - Is This An Alarming Trend By The Fed?

Please note that the U.S. Federal Reserve owns 0.2% of U.S. ETF vs. the Bank of Japan's ownership of 70%+ of the Japanese ETF market. Based on a Reuters article, the latest data showed the Bank of Japan gobbled up 70% of Japan's ETF market since it first started buying ETFs in 2010. The Bank of Japan continues to buy at an annual pace of ~$55 billion.

Overall, the Federal Reserve's action in the bond market, especially when they are the third-largest holder in the LQD ETF does seem alarming at first glance. Although, on closer inspection, the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has reiterated that the bond purchases were necessary to keep the credit market function. As well, the U.S. has a long way to go before being on the same level as the Bank of Japan's ETF ownership. It would be more concerning to see the Federal Reserve buying up single stock positions at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article represents my own opinion and is not a substitute for professional investment advice. It does not represent a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Investors should do their own research and consult their financial adviser before making any investment.