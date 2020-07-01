Rite Aid Corporation was already weighed down by debt when COVID-19 landed and adversely impacted its operations.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) operates in an intensely competitive space that is likely to get monopolized by the likes of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT). RAD also has substantial debt on its books, and the company reverse-split its stock 20-to-1 in 2019 to avoid getting delisted. The COVID-19 disruption too has poured boiling water over its festering financial wounds.

Anyway, that is the past. I am neutral on RAD now and would avoid it because many other exciting and robust opportunities are floating around. Here are my reasons.

The Competition

There is good news and there is bad news.

RAD’s grocery business is challenged by offline and online grocers, and gas stations. Its pharmacy business faces competition from the likes of CVS Health (CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), and many other companies, including mom-and-pop pharmacies.

That was the good news.

The bad news is that the competition is about to get very intense.

Amazon has entered the pharmacy space through its subsidiary, PillPack, a mail-order pharmacy company. The company is creating a large customer center in Idaho and operations should begin soon. PillPack already has set up another facility in Utah. In the meanwhile, Walmart has started making smart moves to compete with PillPack.

Giants like Amazon and Walmart will make life hell for smaller players, especially for players who are already facing tough times – like RAD.

1. On June 25, 2020, RAD announced that it had commenced an exchange offer to holders of its $750 million of 6.125% Senior Notes due 2023 for newly issued 8.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2026, plus consent cash. It is clear that the company is postponing debt and is willing to pay a higher rate of interest and cash for the deferral. The transaction implies that the company is facing a liquidity crunch, and it could be because of COVID-19.

2. The COVID-19 disruption has added to the company’s woes by increasing its operating expenses and reducing its efficiencies. RAD has to spend more on equipping its employees with plexiglass shields, front-end counters, cleaning materials, extra salaries, home delivery, and more. The outcome of how COVID-19 will play out is still uncertain, and therefore, it is safe to assume that the company’s operations will continue to be adversely impacted until a vaccine or cure is developed. The company has withdrawn its 2021 guidance because of the uncertainty.

That said, RAD has been sparing no effort to turn the COVID-9 crisis into an opportunity by opening testing sites to strengthen its brand positioning. However, the competition is too powerful and it is closing in.

3. As of March 31, 2020, RAD owed $3.3 billion in long-term debt and had non-current liabilities of $233 million in its books. Though the company had cash and equivalents of $288 million and access to a revolving credit facility of $1.94 billion, the whole debt situation is a drag, especially in times like these when the virus is boosting expenses and the competition is hammering down revenues.

Profitability

As of Q1 2020, RAD’s gross profit margin worked out to 21.36% on a TTM basis, while its SGA was 20.13% of revenues. For the same period, the company paid an interest of $221.9 million, which works out to 6.72% (in an era of falling interest rates) of its debt of $3.3 billion. These numbers and details kind of give the story away – that RAD is generating just about enough cash to pay its SGA and interest.

This was the story before the COVID-19 disruption hit. That’s why the company is deferring payment of its senior notes.

RAD also has been a poor performer from the profitability point of view, as compared to some of its grocery and pharmacy peers like Conagra Brands (CAG), The Kroger Co. (KR), and Walgreens Boots Alliance.

RAD’s EBIT and EBITDA margins of 1.22% and 2.66% compare very poorly with its peers. The return on equity at -53.68% speaks poorly about the company’s operational efficiencies. Other ratios and numbers such as the Return on Assets and Cash from Operations too are poor when you compare them to other companies in the sector.

Summing Up

RAD needs a savior – a cash-rich company that can take it over and increase its operational efficiencies. Otherwise, it will have to keep pouring cash into innovations and brand-building, which doesn’t seem like the right prescription because of the current situation and its poor financials.

Given the disruption we are living in, investors must focus on stocks that have a bright future in the post-COVID-19 age. Investors must seek out companies that can become leaders instead of chasing companies that are pinned down by competition, debt, and expenses. For these reasons, my rating for RAD is neutral and I would avoid the stock.

