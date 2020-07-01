I have a hold rating on Argonaut Gold due to the high valuation at the moment.

Alio Gold and Argonaut Gold have merged to form a new company under Argonaut Gold. ALO's stock has stopped trading on the NYSE starting July 1, 2020.

Cerro del Gallo project. Image by Argonaut Gold.

Investment Thesis

Canada-based Alio Gold (ALO) - formerly known as Timmins Gold - released its last quarter before being incorporated into Argonaut Gold (AR.TSX) (OTCPK:ARNGF).

Therefore, this article will be the last one covering Alio Gold on a standalone basis. The stock closed at a record high of $1.26 on June 30, 2020, and Alio Gold shareholders will receive 0.67 of an Argonaut Gold common share.

Data by YCharts

The Argonaut/Alio merger portfolio:

Source: Argonaut Presentation

Alio Gold - 1Q'20 Financial and history - The raw numbers

Alio Gold 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 27.02 31.41 28.46 27.01 24.67 15.77 Net Income in $ Million -16.84 1.60 -3.83 -127.14 -6.85 -2.68 EBITDA $ Million n/a 2.77 -2.10 -127.37 -4.36 1.11 EPS diluted in $/share -0.20 0.02 -0.05 -1.50 -0.08 -0.03 Operating Cash flow in $ Million -4.74 2.53 -0.37 -1.57 -0.36 -3.01 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 9.45 5.08 0.70 1.46 7.71 1.56 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -14.19 -2.56 -1.06 -3.03 -8.06 -4.58 Total Cash $ Million 21.98 18.91 17.50 13.17 16.57 10.42 Total Long term Debt in $ Million 2.26 5.88 5.49 5.10 17.18 15.34 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 84.71 84.71 84.71 84.71 85.37 85.99

Data Source: Alio Gold document and Morningstar

1 - Revenues were $15.77 million in 1Q'20

Revenues were $15.77 million in the first quarter of 2020. The company posted a net loss of $2.68 million, or $0.03 per share, for Q1 2020.

2 - Free cash flow was a loss of $4.58 million in 1Q'20

Note: The generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx. It is an excellent financial component to evaluate the company's ability to survive.

Annual free cash flow is a loss of $15.09 million and a loss of $4.58 million in 1Q 2020.

3 - Debt and Cash

The company has a net debt of $4.92 million as of March 31, 2020.

4 - Alio Gold production details, trends, and discussion.

Detailed production gold/silver per mine

The company produced 16,406 Au Oz and 6,722 Ag Oz during 1Q 2020, as indicated below:

One concerning issue is the very high AISC (co-product basis).

Alio Gold 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 AISC (co-product) 1,293 1,458 1,278 1,307 1,369 1,483 1,534 Gold Price realized 1,271 1,233 1,307 1,301 1,375 1,378 1582

Source: Fun Trading.

1 - Florida Canyon mine

The Florida Canyon Mine produced 11,182 ounces of gold and 6,722 ounces of silver.

"The construction of the new heap leach pad (“SHLP II”) continued to advance during Q1 2020. Capital expenditures for SHLP II totalled $4.1 million during Q1 2020 or 27% of the total planned project capital budget. On a cash basis, expenditures were $1.4 million and were funded by the $15.0 million debt facility by Sprott. At the end of Q1 2020, the overliner crushing was 80% complete, 45% of the collection piping and overliner was placed and cut to fill activities were complete."

2 - San Francisco gold and silver mine (open pit heap-leach)

The San Francisco Mine produced 5,224 ounces of gold.

"Processing of the low-grade stockpile ceased mid-December 2019. During Q1 2020, operations at the San Francisco Mine were focused on the recovery of residual ounces in inventory on the pad."

3 - Ana Paula Project is still suspended since August 2018 because of a lack of cash

4 - Alio Gold Completes Sale of San Francisco Mine

On May 6, 2020, Alio Gold completed the sale of San Francisco Mine.

"[...] has received 9,740,000 common shares (the “Consideration Shares”) of Magna and will receive $5 million in cash (or a 1% NSR royalty in respect of the San Francisco Mine, if the cash payment is not made by Magna) within twelve months."

5 - Alio Gold and Argonaut Gold complete the merger

On July 1, 2020, Alio Gold and Argonaut Gold complete the merger.

"Alio shares are expected to cease trading on the NYSE American on July 1, 2020 and be de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange after close of business on July 3, 2020. Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, all of the Alio issued and outstanding common shares will be exchanged on the basis of 0.67 of an Argonaut common share per each Alio common share Transaction Highlights Creates Diversified Intermediate Producer : Diversified platform with production from four operations totaling more than 235,000 gold equivalent ounces 1 annually. Enhanced asset portfolio and Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource base. Improved geographical diversification with assets in Mexico, USA and Canada.

: Captures Significant Operating and Jurisdictional Synergies : Argonaut has demonstrated operational excellence in open pit, heap leach mining over the last decade. The Florida Canyon mine is in close proximity to Argonaut's corporate headquarters. Synergies at corporate and asset level G&A.

: Robust Growth Pipeline : Strong internal growth optionality from strengthened asset base. Mexico: Ana Paula and Cerro del Gallo. Canada: Magino.

: Improved Capital Markets Scale : Appeals to a broader institutional shareholder base. Increases research coverage. Improves trading liquidity.

:

Financial Flexibility : Pro forma $55 million cash and $25 million debt as of December 31, 2019. $31 million available from Argonaut's existing revolving credit facility. Improved credit potential from cash flow growth."

:

Conclusion

Alio Gold is no longer trading in the NYSE and has merged with Argonaut Gold. I believe this merger makes sense and will create a new, more reliable company with a better potential for growth.

The new company will become a low-cost intermediate producer with production estimated at 300K to 500K ounce of gold.

The free cash flow estimated is about $40 to $50 million in 2020, based on $1,500 per ounce. The estimated FCF is scheduled to double in 2021.

Data by YCharts

Pete Dougherty, President & CEO of Argonaut Gold, stated:

"This is a transaction that makes sense for both sets of shareholders. Combining complementary assets into one larger, more relevant company generates significant synergies. With a solid production base of over 235,000 gold equivalent ounces expected this year, a strong balance sheet and strong cash flow generation at current gold prices, we will be well-positioned to evaluate and execute on growth opportunities from within the combined company's development asset portfolio."

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.