While half the fund is held in the tech sector, the other half of the fund provides investors with exposure to other growth sectors as well.

The Vanguard Growth ETF charges a fee of just 0.04%, making it one of the least expensive ETFs in the world.

Introduction

The Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG), which I wrote briefly about in this article titled 3 Great Large Cap Growth ETFs To Pick Up On A Dip, consistently outperforms the S&P 500. It has, however, lagged behind technology as one can see in the chart below. The ETF charges an ultra-low fee of just 0.04% and gives investors exposure to growth sectors other than technology. Thus, while it may not lead the way investing entirely in technology, it does provide investors exposure to growth stocks with a low fee, diversification beyond technology, and, historically at least, very respectable returns.

Portfolio Construction and Holdings

The Vanguard Growth ETF is passively managed and aims to track the CRSP US Large Cap Growth index. This index (and thus VUG) selects US large-cap growth stocks based on the following six factors:

Expected long-term EPS growth

Expected short-term EPS growth

3-year historical EPS growth

3-year historical sales growth

Return on assets ratio

Current investment-to-assets ratio

The ETF's top ten holdings make up a notably concentrated 42.5% of total holdings with Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) alone making up a substantial portion themselves. The other top 10 holdings aren't much of a surprise with the next few big tech names followed by Home Depot (HD), Mastercard (MA), and Nvidia (NVDA).

As far as sectors go, VUG holds around half the fund in technology. This compares to 63% of the Nasdaq ETF QQQ. Both ETFs hold around 20% in consumer cyclical companies and around 8% in healthcare. After that though, the sector holdings begin to diverge. VUG holds substantial amounts of industrials and financials. Two sectors that, for the most part, QQQ avoids. Finally, VUG rounds it out with basic materials, consumer non-cyclical, energy, telecom, and utilities.

There is certainly an argument here that if you're just looking for pure growth, QQQ's technology focus may be the way to go. But if you want sector diversification and exposure to non-tech growth companies, the clear winner is VUG.

Risks

Investments involve risks, so here are the main ones I have identified for investors looking to pick up shares in VUG:

Holding some of the larger technology stocks (like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)) could result in more volatility than a value-oriented fund and brings up questions surrounding the regulatory environment of big tech.

Some technology stocks tend to have higher multiple valuations. A slowdown in growth could lead to greater multiple contractions than funds with higher weightings in other sectors, leading to underperformance.

A significant weighting in consumer cyclical growth companies could leave the fund exposed to more difficult economic times. These companies tend to do extremely well in good times, but can really suffer in harder times.

Conclusion

While the Vanguard Growth ETF likely won't outperform technology as a whole, it will benefit from having half of its portfolio in the sector if technology continues to do well. Furthermore, the ETF is more diversified than many other technology funds and charges a much lower fee than that of many other growth-oriented funds. Thus, in my opinion, this is a great ETF for those who want to average in over time but be a little more aggressive than the S&P 500. These individuals can, in my opinion, essentially set it and forget it and be reasonably confident that this ETF will continue to do well.

