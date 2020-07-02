No REIT Is Pandemic Proof, But We Have Cracked The Code

Build your wealth around REITs with durable sources of income that can withstand most any market cycle.

In this environment, we understand that the key to unlocking value in the REIT sector is to understand cash flow.

There really is no such thing as a pandemic-proof (or shutdown-proof or chaos-proof) REIT.

In April 2020 – which feels like it was at least two years ago instead of a mere two months – I wrote “ No REIT Is Pandemic Proof, But These 3 Are Close.”

At the time of its publishing on Saturday, April 4, the S&P had ended the week at 2,488.65. That was about 140 points lower than it had begun.

The Dow, meanwhile, was waiting out the weekend at 21,052.53, having lost nearly 1,275 points on the nose. And the Nasdaq had fallen around 400 points to 7,373.08.

Nobody knew for sure that we had already bottomed out. What we did know was there was still pain ahead regardless.

Recognizing that (even without the crystal ball I lost far too long ago), I wrote this:

“Chances are what we have to take these days with every single investment we make. Which, admittedly, isn’t any different than how the markets have always operated. “There’s no guarantee that any stock, preferred stock, bond, option, fund, or other portfolio possibility will be a winner. There are only probabilities. “Unfortunately, in this new coronavirus environment we’re working with, those probabilities are not in our favor the way they used to be. That’s a new reality we have to deal with: a reality that’s flipped our previous existence on its head… after tumbling it around repeatedly… “And kicking it a few extra times for good measure.”

Let’s say it altogether… ouch!

Caution, Care and Dividend Cuts

Fortunately for us – myself as well as my readers and subscribers, iREIT on Alpha members, and the investment community at large – there was much more to say at the time than “ouch.”

“Ouch” was a conclusion, and an obvious one at that. But it wasn’t THE conclusion. It wasn’t the bottom line, which goes like this:

“This time, it might actually be different for some REITs. And it’s going to be a struggle for most of them regardless. “But the ones that come out ahead? We have no idea the golden opportunities we might be staring at right now. At these prices, the profits could be enormous once everything COVID-19 is said and done. “As I said on Thursday, ‘Now is not the time to become a cigar-butt investor.’ In the best of economic times, I’m rarely ready to buy up speculative stocks. And since these are far from that ideal, I’m especially not willing to put money down on mere guessing games. “So don’t scoop up everything in sight. “There’s not a single REIT out there that’s pandemic proof. There’s not a single stock that is either. “That’s why we have t be as careful as can be to limit our risk while sorting through the possibilities. Like the following three…”

Those “following three” were CyrusOne (CONE), Corporate Office Properties(OFC), and Hannon Armstrong (HASI). All three have gained – with one flat-out surging – since then. And none of them have cut or suspended their dividends, unlike:

Sabra Health Care (SBRA), Gaming & Leisure Properties (GLPI), Weyerhaeuser(WY), Lamar Advertising (LAMR), Plymouth Industrial (PLYM), CoreCivic (CXW), and the entire hotel industry.

All in all, going on 60 REITs have taken that route to save themselves from something even worse. Or at least to try.

An Investment Mantra Worth Marching To

Typically superior mall REIT Simon Property Group (SPG) was the latest REIT to take unwanted dividend action. As Nasdaq reported, the company:

“… is conserving financial resources by reducing its quarterly dividend. The company’s board of directors has declared a new payout of $1.30 per share, which is 38% lower than the $2.10 per share it most recently distributed.”

We were, of course, hoping it could hold up. And we hardly think it’s down and out completely. But when a strong company like Simon with excellent management has to fold a high-stakes hand to the current situation…?

I take it as full-out proof of what I wrote back in April: There really is no such thing as a pandemic-proof (or shutdown-proof or chaos-proof) REIT.

Knowing that, here’s my three-part guide to handling the investment pool at large:

Thoroughly investigate and evaluate every single stock before buying it. Buy into positions with a careful eye to your particular portfolio and financial considerations. Learn from the winners as they come – because they will come. (They already are.)

In that, I suppose my guide to handling the markets isn’t much different than it was before the pandemic. And that’s a good thing.

Good guides are supposed to carry you through the good times and bad times alike. They’re supposed to keep you on course no matter what, even if that’s by sometimes taking a few steps back, following a detour when necessary, and/or lightening your load from time to time.

They’re adaptable, rather like CyrusOne, Corporate Office, and Hannon Armstrong have proved so far. And while, as Simon shows, there’s still no guarantees, we can continue to fill our portfolios with mostly winners if we just stay steady.

Wait for the Right Pitches

We just published our “half-time” report on iREIT on Alpha that included a few recent purchases.

For the Small Cap REIT Portfolio, we bought shares in Clipper Realty (CLPR) and City Office (CIO) and for the Durable Income Portfolio we bought shares in Empire State Realty (ESRT), Omega Healthcare (OHI), SL Green (SLG) and AvalonBay (AVB).

We have been pleased by the overall performance of these portfolios:

The Small Cap REIT portfolio has outperformed over last 90 days (+27.2% vs VNQ +11.9%). Since inception (April 2016) the Small Cap portfolio has retuned +30.8% annualized (versus 4.9% for the VNQ).

The Durable Income portfolio has outperformed over the last 90 days (+19.87% vs VNQ +11.9%). Since inception (August 2013) the Durable Income portfolio has returned +14.5% annualized (versus +6.6% for the VNQ).

We commenced a new portfolio just as COVID-19 began to spread in the U.S. as we wanted to take advantage of the mis-pricing opportunities within property sectors that offer the best risk-adjusted returns. Since inception (3-15-20) the portfolio has returned +27.8% (vs. the VNQ that has returned -1.4%). The top performers include:

Ladder Capital (LADR): +100.3%

Four Corners Property (FCPT) +79.7%

Hannon Armstrong (HASI) +43.2%

Essential Properties (EPRT) +43.2

Source: Sharesight

There’s a common thread to all of these above-mentioned portfolios that happens to be the theme for this article. Can you guess what it is?

We Have Cracked The Code

In this environment, we understand that the key to unlocking value in the REIT sector is to understand cash flow. As I referenced above, many REITs have cut or suspended their dividends, and this means that we have become extremely more fixated on the sources of rent.

And that common theme that I mentioned is called repeatability.

Our team of analysts at iREIT spend hours and hours underwriting cash flows and credit quality in order to determine whether or not the rental income is reliable, durable, and predictable. We all know that without income, there's no dividend, and that’s precisely why the hotel REITs have suffered.

Our first pandemic REIT, CyrusOne (CONE), that has returned +18.5% in 90 days. As you can see below, the company has consistently increased earnings (or FFO per share) since going public and analysts forecast growth of ~7% over the next two years. We remain bullish on this data center REIT but we recommend waiting on a pullback at this time.

Source: FAST Graphs

Another previous pandemic proof pick was Corporate Office (OFC), a specialty “cyber security-focused” REIT that has returned 15.7% over the past 60 days. We like the future growth prospects for the company as analysts forecast growth of around 5% over the next two years. Shares are trading at -3% below or FV target and we maintain a Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

Hannon Armstrong is the last of our “pandemic proof” picks and this REIT also happens to be the No. 1 “long-term” performer in the Durable Income Portfolio. This specialty finance REIT is one of the most predictable REITs in our coverage spectrum and investors have been handsomely rewarded for this highly-disciplined alternative. HASI has returned over 41% in the last 60 days and we have since moved from a Strong Buy to a Hold.

Source: FAST Graphs

In closing...

I will reiterate “no REIT is pandemic proof,” but by maintaining a tactical investment strategy rooted in repeatable sources of income, you should be able to gain an edge over the so-called market timers or cherry pickers. In other words, it makes no sense in trying to “time the market” or as Jane Bryant Quinn said, “the market timer's Hall of Fame is an empty room."

Build your wealth around REITs with durable sources of income that can withstand most any market cycle. Over the last decade or so I have been somewhat successful with this strategy and the biggest secret to my success has been in maintaining sound portfolio diversification.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

