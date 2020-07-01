If the company raises capital, it will have funds to sell more EVs. As a result, sales would most likely creep up.

Ideanomics (IDEX) released a gross profit margin of 96% in 2019 and appears to have a growing electric vehicle ("EV") business unit. With a recent 2020 sales estimate, I get an EV/revenue ratio of 3.2x-1.42x 2020 sales. It is not expensive. However, without positive net income per share, if the company does not receive additional financing soon, it may have to stop its activities, which makes the stock a bit risky. Like most occasions, the higher the risk, the larger the stock returns. In less than one year, the share price increased from $0.3 to more than $1.9.

Business History, Current Business Model And Intangible Assets

Incorporated in Nevada in 2004, Ideanomics is engaged in several business ventures in different industries.

Source: IR Presentation

Ideanomics' first business model was offering premium content video on demand services in China. The first business initiative was discontinued in 2019 because the management found more lucrative activities.

In 2017, IDEX decided to trade petroleum products and electronic components through the usage of blockchain and Artificial Intelligence technologies. While the investment idea looked, in my opinion, very attractive, in 2018, IDEX decided again to stop its activities.

Source: IR Presentation

Finally, very recently, the company decided to use its accumulated know-how of deploying blockchain and AI technologies to enter the Chinese Electric Vehicle industry. What seems to be the most attractive business initiative is the Mobile Energy Global business unit:

As the Company looked to deploy fintech solutions in late 2018 and into 2019, management found a unique opportunity in the Chinese Electric Vehicle ("EV") industry to facilitate large scale conversion of fleet vehicles from internal combustion engines to EV. This led the Company to establish its Mobile Energy Global ("MEG") business unit. Source: 10-Q

According to the company's website, the MEG business unit appears to be selling energy easily thanks to robotic technology, revolutionary electric vehicles, and Internet of Things (IoT) among other innovations. I could not find a significant amount of information about patents and the company's technology.

Source: Company's Website

According to the most recent annual report, the net balance of the company's lived intangible assets is worth $52 million. However, many of the company's intangible assets are not related to the company's technology. The influencer network is worth $1.7 million, land use rights are worth $27 million, and a marketing and distribution agreement appears to be valued at $11 million. Besides, a continuing membership agreement is valued at $8 million. The company only disclosed one patent, which is worth $28,000.

Source: 10-k

Let's Understand Some Of The Company's Acquisitions

Many of the company's intangible assets were acquired from other companies. Thus, I thought that investors would appreciate getting to know the businesses acquired.

Among the companies acquired, there is Grapevine Logic, Inc., which was acquired for $2.8 million including goodwill of $0.7 million and the influencer network worth $1.98 million.

Source: 10-k

I cannot judge whether the acquisition of Grapevine was beneficial or not. However, let's point out that I don't appreciate that the company did not offer pro forma results of operations for Grapevine. I don't have the financial information to assess the value of the acquisition. Also, I cannot understand why the influencer network, which has a useful life of 10 years, could be that expensive:

Pro forma results of operations for Grapevine have not been presented because it is not material to the consolidated results of operations. For all intangible assets acquired and purchased during the year ended December 31, 2018, the influencer network has a weighted-average useful life of 10 years, customer contracts have a weighted-average useful life of 3 years, the trade name has a weighted-average useful life of 15 years and technology platform has a weighted-average useful life of 7 years. Source: 10-k

I am also not happy about the fact that the owner of 34.4% of Grapevine is an offshore company and an affiliate of Dr. Wu, chairman of IDEX. With that, let me point out that I do believe in the honorability of the Board of Directors.

Fomalhaut Limited ("Fomalhaut"), a British Virgin Islands company and an affiliate of Dr. Wu, is the non-controlling equity holder of 34.4% in Grapevine (the "Fomalhaut Interest"). Fomalhaut entered into an option agreement, effective as of August 31, 2018 (the "Option Agreement"), with the Company pursuant to which the Company provided Fomalhaut with the option to sell the Fomalhaut Interest to the Company. Source: 10-k

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2020, the company owns $5.9 million in cash and $114 million in total assets. As mentioned earlier, the most relevant assets owned by IDEX are intangible assets, patents, and goodwill accumulated from previous acquisitions. Intangible assets are worth $51 million, and goodwill is valued at $10 million. If IDEX can extract value from its intellectual property and technology, sales will go up, which may lead to an increase in the company's valuation.

Source: 10-Q

As of March 31, 2020, the company's asset/liability ratio equals 1.8x. However, I do believe that investors need to get to know some of the most relevant contractual obligations. In particular, the company's short-term convertible notes are worth approximately $7.5 million. The current amount of cash is less than $7.5 million, so I would be expecting conversion of debt or a capital increase. As a result, the intrinsic valuation of each share would decline, which may drive the market price down. In my view, if the market believes that the technology and the company's know-how are valuable, equity dilution may not be an issue.

Source: 10-Q

Let's take a look at the company's promissory notes. The notes will reach final maturity between 2020 and 2022. As of March 31, 2020, the total amount was equal to $19 million. In the next two years, if the company cannot monetize its intellectual property, I would expect a decrease in the company's valuation. Let me remind you that the holders of the company's senior secured convertible notes require payment of 10% interest rate. In the United States, with a non-risk interest rate close to zero, 10% interest rate appears to be expensive.

Source: 10-Q

2018 Sales Were Equal To $377 million, But They Declined

From 2018 to 2019, the company's business model changed several times. I need to state this very clear, so that investors understand the company's income statement. In 2018, the sales were equal to $377 million because the company sold crude oil worth $266 million, and consumer electronics of $114 million. When the company decided to stop selling crude oil and electronics, the company's sales declined. If we take a look at the oil business today, IDEX was obviously right. The company sold oil when the oil price was higher than $60. As of today, in 2020, the oil price went to negative territory. Clearly, IDEX was smart when the management decided to discontinue its oil business unit.

Source: 10-k

In 2019, sales decreased to $44 million, but the gross profit margin increased from 0.8% to 96%. The company transformed its business model, so the margins were higher than those in 2018. I do appreciate this fact.

With that, notice that in 2019, the company had to report a significant amount of impairment of assets. It usually happens when companies discontinue one of their business units. The total amount was equal to $73 million, which leads to total operating expenses of $111 million and losses from operations of $68 million. In 2019, net loss was equal to $96 million.

Source: 10-k

Source: 10-k

The year 2020 appears to be extremely challenging for the company. In the first quarter, the company reported sales, in China, of less than $0.1 million. Note that the economic condition in China was not beneficial. IDEX expects to make most of its EV sales in China:

As a result of the overall economic condition in China in the first quarter of 2020, minimal sales of EV's occurred during that time frame. Ideanomics' recorded total sales in China of $0.1 million during this time frame. The Company's expectation is that its sales would increase as China's economy continues to improve, although the Company is a recent entrant in the EV market in China and can provide no assurances on future sales. Source: 10-Q

The numbers reported in the first quarter of 2020 were not good. Sales were equal to less than $0.4 million, and net income losses were worth $12 million.

Source: 10-Q

RMB 1 Billion sales target in 2020

On June 9, 2020, the company noted that the company's subsidiaries sold 2,139 vehicles worth $33 million. That's not all. The company gave very impressive financial numbers for the remaining period of year 2020. The company has a target of RMB 1 Billion sales.

Ideanomics is pleased to announce that auto dealers operating in its subsidiary, Mobile Energy Global's expo center in Qingdao, have sold 2,139 vehicles for a total value of RMB 235 Million, or USD 33 Million. As a reminder, the MEG Center in Qingdao began operations on May 1. Based on the level of sales activity in the first week of June, this month's sales are expected to exceed May levels. In China, the high season for car buying is from October to January. In its first five weeks of being operational, the dealers at the MEG Center have received high levels of interest, and management is optimistic that it can achieve its previously stated RMB 1 Billion sales target in 2020. Source: Press Release

The share price of IDEX is quite volatile. As a result, in a period of only one month, the enterprise value ranged between $450 million and $200 million. If we assume sales of RMB 1 Billion or $140 million, the EV/revenue ratio based on the current price is equal to 3.2x-1.42x. If the company continues to deliver a gross profit margin of 96%, like in 2019, the EV/revenue ratio of 3.2x-1.42x sales is not expensive. I would say that investors believing that the growth will continue will buy shares.

Shares Outstanding And Institutional Money

In my view, the recent increase in the amount of shares outstanding may not be a harmful feature. In less than 5 years, the share count increased from 50 million to more than 167 million shares. Theoretically, a share count increase leads to a decrease in the intrinsic valuation of each share. However, it also means that the company is receiving additional money to engage in new ventures. Remember that this is a growth stock. In my opinion, what matters is whether gross profit margin will stay at the same level.

Source: YCharts

Note that the company recently issued a prospectus to raise as much as $250 million. The company may use the proceeds to repay its outstanding debt, which I don't fully appreciate. Also, significant dilution would result in a lower stock price. Having said so, if the company raises that amount of money, it will have funds to sell more EVs. As a result, sales would most likely creep up, which may lead to an increase in equity value:

We intend to use the net proceeds from the sale of the securities under this prospectus for general corporate purposes, including for general working capital purposes, which may include the repayment of outstanding debt. Source: Prospectus

Source: Issuance Of Shares

If we take a look at the company's equity ownership, we find that institutional investors own 6.8% of the total share count. Well, let me point out that institutional investors usually take many months to acquire shares of any company. If institutions did due diligence and acquired shares, many retail investors will most likely follow:

Source: IR Presentation

Risks: Related Party Transactions And More Funds Required

I do believe that the company's transactions with related parties don't look good. Both institutional and retail investors need to know about the transactions. On May 10, 2012, IDEX received money from the company's Vice Chairman. In total, the company received $3 million, for which IDEX would pay a 4% interest.

Source: 10-Q

On February 8, 2019, the company signed a $2.5 million convertible note with an affiliate of IDEX. The holder of the notes has the right to acquire shares at $1.83 per share. In the last quarterly report, the company noted that it was negotiating for an extended due date. Like the previous case, I don't appreciate the deal. I don't think that the market will like it.

Source: 10-Q

Again, on November 25, 2019, IDEX signed a deal with another affiliate of one of the directors of IDEX. The deal included a note, which can be converted at a price of $1.25. According to the last quarterly report, the company had not paid the interest on this note, which I don't appreciate.

Source: 10-Q

In my view, the company needs additional funds to operate because the generation of free cash flow is negative. If IDEX cannot obtain additional financing in the form of equity, convertible notes, or any other type of financing, the company's operations may be discontinued. As a result, the share price would obviously decline. IDEX has disclosed this clear risk in its most recent annual report:

If we are unable to raise additional capital when required or on acceptable terms, we may be required to scale back or to discontinue certain operations, scale back or discontinue the development of new business lines, reduce headcount, sell assets, file for bankruptcy, reorganize, merge with another entity, or cease operations. Source: 10-k

Conclusion

IDEX starts and stops business models whenever the management finds good gross profit margins. In the last annual report, the company released a gross profit margin of 96%. It is very impressive and may explain the EV/revenue ratio based on the current price of 3.2x-1.42x 2020 sales. With that, IDEX does not report positive cash flow, so it needs additional financing to pursue its operations. Investors need to understand that without new cash, the company's operations will most likely be discontinued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IDEX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.