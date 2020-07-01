The Market Awaits The Employment Report (Technically Speaking For July 1)

The latest manufacturing PMI indexes for Asia, Europe, and the US are trending in the right direction.

According to the BLS, the official unemployment rate should be 3% higher.

Since the BLS is releasing the employment report a day early due to Friday's holiday, it seems appropriate to revisit the problems from the last report. From the BLS (emphasis added):

If the workers who were recorded as employed but absent from work due to "other reasons" (over and above the number absent for other reasons in a typical May) had been classified as unemployed on temporary layoff, the overall unemployment would have been about 3 percentage points higher than reported (on a not seasonally adjusted basis). However, according to usual practice, the data from the household survey are accepted as recorded. To maintain data integrity, no ad hoc actions are taken to reclassify survey responses.

Here's a chart of the unemployment rate: The number should in fact be higher.

Markit Economics released the latest batch of manufacturing PMIs. Here are some key takeaways:

While overall readings still indicate an economic contraction, the trend is still positive with PMIs continuing to move closer to a "50" reading.

Asian and European markets universally commented on weak export demand.

Domestic demand is picking up.

Supply chains are still in disarray.

Employment is weak.

China's PMI was above 50 for the second consecutive month; France's PMI broached 50 for the first time since the lockdowns started.

Future sentiment (which leads to activity) is rising.

The ISM's US PMI was a solid 52.6. New orders jumped 24.6 points to 56.4; production increased a very healthy 24.1 to 77.3. The anecdotal comments were very encouraging (emphasis added):

“Thankfully, we are in quite a few industries, so impact wasn't as harsh on us and more stable. However, during the last two weeks, our bookings have grown, and supply seems to be more readily available.” (Fabricated Metal Products)

However, during the last two weeks, our bookings have grown, and supply seems to be more readily available.” (Fabricated Metal Products) “Difficulty keeping up with a significant increase in demand related to COVID-19. Industry is up 62.5 percent versus [a] year ago. Supply challenges throughout the supply chain. Supply could be hindered if another wave of COVID-19 hits in the fall.” (Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products)

“Market demand for refined products has increased as statewide quarantines have been lifted, but it is still below normal volumes.” (Petroleum & Coal Products)

“Orders have picked up and are trending toward normal production requirements [volume similar to 2019 production].” (Plastics & Rubber Products)

“We are seeing an increase in orders as the economy starts to get rolling again. Slow and steady, sales are increasing. So far, so good.” (Primary Metals)

“Looks like May was the bottom in terms of orders. June is stronger, and our order books are rebuilding.” (Machinery)

The lockdowns caused a sharp contraction in industrial production: While the news is positive, we still have a long way to go.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: This is really a nothing day from a performance perspective. The large-caps were higher but by less than 1%. The smaller-caps lost ground but the move lower was less than 1%. In the big scheme of things, this is a pretty meaningless day. Sectors were mostly higher, led by communication services, which caught a bid from some positive news on the Facebook boycott front. The next two top-performing sectors are defensive. Health care -- another defensive sector -- was number five.

The lack of a major move from the indexes tells us that traders are waiting for tomorrow's employment report. In the meantime, let's take a look at a few daily charts to see how the markets are set up for the release:

There are a number of key trends above.

I think the top blue line connecting the highs from early February and early June is the top part of a larger consolidation pattern that I explained a few weeks ago. There's an upward trend still in place, which uses the red line for support. While prices dipped below that level recently, they rallied above it over the last few days. There's a shorter-term consolidation occurring between the magenta lines.

Finally, let's take a look at the IWM: Not only is there a longer-term consolidation occurring (see the top blue line) but prices are also fluctuating around the 200-day EMA. During the last few weeks, prices haven't been able to make up their mind if they want to break out or sell off.

It's really all about tomorrow's BLS release which occurs on the last day of the trading week.

Let's hope for good news.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.