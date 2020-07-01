3 Companies With Stellar Balance Sheets Set To Thrive For The Next Decade

What is the most important thing for a business during uncertain times? Making sure it can pay its dues. During any depression, those who will survive and later thrive are companies with strong cash flow generation abilities and little debt. Can you find such opportunities combining growth potential and little debt? It’s rare, but it exists!

I’ve identified three companies sharing several factors of success in common to both survive and thrive during and after the pandemic:

Little to no debt.

Strong cash flow generation abilities.

Small but focused businesses dominating their markets.

Showing several growth vectors for the future.

Don’t worry, I didn’t go with easy picks among the technology sector as they have been covered more than enough recently.

Gentex puts their competitors in the rearview mirror

Gentex (GNTX) is a small company flying under the radar. The company was founded back in 1974 and first offered smoke-detection equipment. I’m not sure how they pulled that one off, but they started to sell glare-control interior mirrors for cars in 1987. Over 1,500 patents later, the company now offers high-tech electronic products for the automotive, aerospace, and commercial fire protection industries. Notably, GNTX owns a 94% share of the auto-dimming mirror market (Morningstar).

Source: GNTX investor presentation

Gentex is the leader of their sector and their products are well on the way to becoming industry standard. On top of that, it shows a stellar balance sheet with virtually no debt. This means it can navigate through any economic storm and could become an interesting candidate for investment. The company also benefits from being the first to offer these high-quality products. This leads to higher margins for early adopters and makes Gentex #1 in automakers' minds for future orders. Gentex is set to continue their growth for at least a decade.

Source: Ycharts

While sales will obviously slow down in 2020, one must look at the long-term picture. Technology improvements in automotive and aerospace are far from slowing down. GNTX continues to integrate new technology as only 31% of all cars have interior auto-dimming mirrors and only 12.6% for outside mirrors. The company also intends to use their technology to offer more dimmable devices in the aerospace industry. Finally, the shift toward connectivity in cars (Internet of Things) is only beginning. GNTX is well-positioned to sail on this tailwind for years to come. For these reasons, management expects to grow revenues by 3 to 8% in 2021.

LeMaitre Vascular acquires companies with surgical precision

LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) is a small company (market cap of $500M) selling small medical devices. They manufacture and distribute medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. But, their comparatively small stature doesn’t mean they can’t see big. The company focuses on dominating niche markets to grow their revenue year after year (11% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past 5 years).

Source: LMAT investor presentation

LMAT counts on three sources for growth over the coming years:

#1 A strong sales forces focusing on vascular surgeons (decisions makers).

#2 Acquiring medical devices in related niches (24 acquisitions in 23 years).

#3 Developing its owns products and to use cross-selling opportunities through both their acquisitions and highly skilled sales force.

Source: Ycharts

While the company has no debt, you can see a slowdown in cash flow from operations since 2018. This is mostly due to higher expenses. The company spends significant resources on expanding their sales force and on R&D to develop their own medical devices. If the company can support their growth and stay out of debt, I’m in!

When we look at LeMaitre Vascular, the first word that comes to our mind is “growth”. The company shows strong growth in revenues as it has acquired 24 businesses over the past 22 years. LMAT also counts on a solid sales force and engineering department to sell and develop new products. The company currently offers over a dozen products being used in veins and arteries outside of the heart. Sales will slowdown due to hospitals focusing on the pandemic rather than other operations. However, this is only a temporary setback. The company will likely use their expertise in acquisitions to add a few more devices to their portfolio over the next few months as other companies may be struggling under their debt load given the current stresses on the economy.

Badger Meter will let increasing dividends flow into your portfolio

Last, but not the least, Badger Meter (BMI) is a manufacturer and marketer of products for flow measurement, control, and communication solutions.

With 18 years of consecutive dividend increases, BMI is part of the elite Dividend Achievers list. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that had achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

Source: BMI investors presentation

Don’t tell me you don’t like this “perfect X” on the below chart where cash flow increases and debts go down.

Source: Ycharts

Badger Meter is a leader in North American water metering as it offers an “all-in-one” solution, including meters, radios, and software, to monitor water flows for utility companies. If you have read some of our water utility stock analysis in the past, you will know there are important infrastructure upgrades happening now. Most water utilities are investing massively to upgrade their infrastructure and many use BMI products in their projects. With better water monitoring, utilities can increase their profits. It’s a win-win partnership. BMI makes effective R&D investments to stay on top of their markets, and in turn, that distances them from their peers to win lucrative contracts. For example, BMI led the switch from mechanical to electronic meters in the water metering industry.

Final Thought

Looking at these three great companies, the only thing that brings me down to earth is their valuations. As you may reasonably expect, there is a price to pay for quality. Two of these companies are showing a PE ratio above 30 which is a bit steep for most investors.

Source: Ycharts

When you look more closely, though, you may notice that both BMI and LMAT used to trade at higher multiples. Both LMAT and GNTX have not fully recovered to their January 2020 stock price levels, thereby leaving the door open for some possible short-term potential upsides. My favorite among the three will remain GNTX as they trade at a reasonable valuation and shows multiple opportunities for their technologies going forward.

Overall, if you are looking for a comparatively safe place to invest during these uncertain times, these three candidates won’t let you down over the long term. It’s just a matter of playing the long game.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.