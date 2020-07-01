Year 2019 was excellent for Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) in terms of operational performance in spite of the management-related scandals. In short, its recent history is that of getting "leaner and fitter". The bank understands its core strengths and opportunities. So, it started focusing on the wealth management division. After the restructuring process began, the bank started raising profits and revenues. But the markets kept ignoring this even before the March 2020 bloodbath. Now, Credit Suisse's stock is trading at even more undemanding valuations than it used to before the pandemic. I appreciate that the coronavirus panic makes investors avoid cyclicals, including financials, but Credit Suisse is a low-risk attractive opportunity at the current prices and I will explain why.

The CS stock and the pandemic

To start with, I quite understand how vulnerable banks are to economic crises. Not only do the equities they hold decrease in value, but the number of bad loans rises too. However, the seriousness of this problem depends on how prudent and conservative the bank's management is. Moreover, the bank's safety also depends on its size. The 2008-2009 crisis has shown that governments tend to save large banks. As Moody's pointed out, Credit Suisse as the second largest bank is likely to be considered for the Swiss government's help, if things get much worse from here. But my base case scenario is that they will not get much worse.

Spying scandal and new CEO

Last year, Credit Suisse's stock was under some pressure because of the spying scandal. Iqbal Khan, the bank's former executive, complained about being followed by a private detective in Zurich. As a result of the scandal, Tidjane Thiam, the bank's CEO, was forced to quit. It might sound disappointing that such an effective manager, famous for his restructuring initiatives, who started working for Credit Suisse in 2015 had to leave the bank. Thiam scaled down the bank's operations in the fixed income, commodities and currencies (FICC) business in order to concentrate on wealth management.

However, Thomas Gottstein, the new CEO, is a Credit Suisse veteran who has been serving the bank since 1999. He has great expertise in wealth management and really ambitious plans for the future. Not only does he plan to continue Thiam's cost-cutting initiatives, he sees big growth opportunities in EM countries and especially in Asia. This strategy has proven very worthwhile for many banks. For example, HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) struggled to make any substantial profits in developed countries, including the EU and the US. So, it decided to cut its operations in these countries and expand its operations in China. It takes quite a while for such changes to be implemented, though. Even though the coronavirus situation and the overall economic uncertainty might make the bank delay its plans, these changes might generate great profits for patient investors. Indeed, in the recent years, China has offered far more growth opportunities than the US and Eurozone. This is because China has a growing number of rich people who would be particularly interested in the services of the bank's wealth management division.

In fact, the wealth management division is one of the most important profit-generating departments for the bank. The following divisions have shown particularly good returns for Credit Suisse in 2019:

They can be further examined on pages 4 and 5 of the 2019 Annual Report.

The International Wealth Management division's income before taxes rose by 25% year on year to CHF 2.1 billion.

In Private Banking, income before taxes for 2019 totaled CHF 1.7 billion, up 25% year on year.

As for the Asset Management department, the income before taxes grew by 27% to CHF 473 million in 2019 year on year.

But the Asia Pacific division has shown the best results. It generated income before taxes of CHF 902 million in 2019, a rise of 36% year on year.

So, it looks logical for the bank to focus on these divisions and expand its operations in China. But let's look at the overall profitability history.

Source: Annual report 2019, key metrics

If you compare years 2017 to 2019, you will see that the net revenue has improved somewhat. But most importantly, you will see that the operating expenses have decreased too. So, the bank's cost/income ratio and therefore its efficiency have got much better. But how good is the bank's current efficiency? Well, it is sometimes said that a bank's ideal return on equity (ROE) is 10 or above. Credit Suisse's ROE is below that. But it might be more useful to compare CS's ROE in 2019 to where it used to be before that and we will see the great difference.

After having checked the bank's balance sheet on page 174 of the 2019 Annual report, I found out that CS's loan to deposit ratio is 77%. This is slightly below the "ideal" 80 to 90% figure. This means that the bank is rather a little bit conservative and does not want to lend too much of its deposits. However, it makes Credit Suisse less of a risk. Its CET1 ratio of 12.7 is quite a good figure. A sound bank has to have a CET1 of at least 10. So, Credit Suisse beats that standard.

And how about valuation? Well, it looks that Credit Suisse is quite a bargain.

Source: Annual report 2019, key metrics

The figures mentioned above suggest that the book value per share (P/B) and the tangible book value per share are both over and above the current share price of CHF 9.67 per share.

But let us look at the valuation history.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Both the P/B and the price to tangible book value per share figures are near historic lows.

At the same time, Credit Suisse seems to be a bargain according to its P/B ratio compared to its peers in the US. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), for example, is trading at the P/B of 0.853. But it is because of the Bank of America's better efficiency. BAC's ROTE, for example, is 15%.

But there is no need to worry. Credit Suisse is improving its efficiency. Even though the COVID-19 is creating some problems, the financial markets' volatility might even offer some revenue growth. When there is market volatility, banks' customers tend to trade a lot. This allows the bank to earn extra revenue and profits.

Data by YCharts

The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio also makes the stock look like a bargain. In general, a P/E of less than 10 is attractive. As you can see, the current ratio is far below that.

Conclusion

I understand that investors might feel quite risk-averse right now. However, Credit Suisse has great ideas on rationalizing its operations, achieving great efficiency and profits. Moreover, as far as the classical accounting ratios are concerned, Credit Suisse is a bargain. I see really good upside for the stock in the long term.

