Intel stock price has been dipping along with the recent general market pullback and also due to some specific Intel news.

Investment Thesis

Intel (INTC) stock price declined and closed at $57.50 going into last weekend, from highs close to $65 in early June. The stock has even dipped below $57 but has since rebounded somewhat and is approaching $60 again. While the broader market (S&P 500) has also seen a drop recently, some Intel-specific news might have attracted some bears to the stock.

One of my previous articles compared Intel's (cheap) valuation to its peers Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). Given Intel's pullback since the publication of that article, the stock has only become cheaper (and even further from the valuation of those two names). Also telling, the name is again below the market cap of TSMC (TSM) and just slightly ahead of Nvidia that has benefited from its big Ampere launch/announcement during the quarter.

Nevertheless, I expect solid earnings driven by the continued work-from-home dynamics that benefited Intel in Q1, even if this is not reflected in the stock price to a similar extent as other WFH stocks. (But this may actually be the reason that a beat is likely to deliver an uptick in the shares, as investors are currently more concerned with the news mentioned above rather than actual earnings results.) Hence, if anything, I would advise to buy the dip going into earnings.

Apple and ARM news

Since Apple (AAPL) announcement of Apple switching from Intel to Apple silicon, a follow-up news item has appeared. A relatively outspoken and noted former Intel Principal Engineer has talked about what he sees as the reason that caused Apple to develop its own silicon for Macs. (AnandTech's Ian Cutress has also weighed in.)

According to him, the reason is grounded in the quality assurance (QA) of Skylake, which would have been notoriously below standards, with Apple finding more bugs than Intel. (To note, this must have been in 2015 and before, so this does not necessarily indicate how Intel performs in this aspect at present.) I would say, as consolation, if that is really the prime reason instead of metrics more relevant to end-users such as performance and battery life, then that should serve to keep people speculation, as I have seen some comments that Apple has vastly superior chips (in developments).

Perhaps also compounding is that the 10nm delays were officially announced around the time of Skylake's launch in 2015, which has directly impacted the performance and competitiveness of Intel's chips, obviously. Another point that has also plagued Skylake (and other chips, but mostly Intel's chips) has been the security issues starting with Spectre and Meltdown in 2018.

Intel's latest CPUs for high-performance notebooks and desktops, Comet Lake, launched in Q2 and it is still based on the Skylake architecture from then. (For laptops, Intel launched Ice Lake last year and will soon announce Tiger Lake, both on 10nm.)

These three points (QA, delays, and security) might explain Apple's decision to switch (aside from Apple-specific benefits such as cost) and also why many at present go as far as assigning outright "leadership" to AMD as Intel's x86 rival. Although more anecdotal such as this recent comment, the widely covered Apple news might indeed have dealt some blows to the general sentiment about Intel. In the view of many investors, AMD is the better investment over Intel, for example.

It should be noted, though, that Intel has been investing heavily to reclaim leadership in all those areas, such as by hiring Jim Keller (who recently departed) and forming a security and product assurance group.

Further, this news has caused an old debate of Intel's x86 vs. ARM architecture to start over. Intel is losing ground to a host of companies such as Apple, Qualcomm (QCOM), Amazon (AMZN), and others, as well as TSMC that manufactures those companies' chips. For example, besides Apple's announcement, server start-up Ampere has also announced new ARM-based chips, now going up to 128 cores, which compares to Intel's 28-core server chips, and the number one supercomputer is now also ARM-based. (Still, this is just one out of four ARM-based supercomputers in the whole TOP500.) Then, add in the competition from AMD in both the PC and the data center segments, as AMD is at its strongest in well over a decade as well as the strong rise of Nvidia data center sales.

As such, it isn't too surprising nor unreasonable to see the short/bear case for Intel gaining momentum and affecting the stock's performance.

Discussion

So, while all this (Apple Silicon, Intel doom, first ARM-top supercomputer, new 128-core ARM chip from start-up, etc.) makes for headlines, discussions, and bearish sentiment on Intel stock, I would argue it does not change much in terms of actual market leadership in HPC (high-performance computing), in PCs, nor in the data center, at least short term. It will not affect Q2 results in any way.

Nevertheless, Intel certainly can't claim leadership anymore with its 14nm chips, even if they are highly optimized by now and with the quality assurance and security issues fixed; so, in the mid-term, the company needs to move more broadly to 10nm and then transition to 7nm as quickly as possible.

Work-from-home

Those recent ARM vs. Intel news items might have put some short-term downward pressure on the stock, but the Q2 earnings season is nearing. As a reminder, Intel easily sailed past analyst estimates in Q1 driven by the work-from-home demand for PCs and data center. Even if Intel stock has not been rewarded as much from these trends as many SaaS companies such as Zoom (ZM) and plenty others, Intel is, of course, the supplier of the chips powering those companies' cloud solutions.

But this point may be the reason that it is currently an opportune time to invest in Intel: given the negative sentiment due to competition from AMD, investors may be wary to bid the name up to lofty, sometimes even bubble-like valuations as has happened to other names. So, from that view, Intel will have to prove that it deserves a higher valuation, and I deem it likely that Intel will indeed deliver at least a good quarter. For example, I saw a note about Intel from Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon with the quote: "In a rainstorm the guy with the biggest umbrella usually stays the driest."

Intel reiterated in several conferences during the quarter that it expected the WFH demand to persist through Q2. Some had called Q2 guidance "light" due to its deceleration from Q1, but simply hitting its $18.5 billion guidance would already be double-digit growth (+$2.0 billion revenue) over Q2 last year. For the full year, analysts are looking for low single-digit growth.

Moving to the second half, Intel has withdrawn full-year guidance due to the uncertainty, expecting, in particular, enterprise and government weakness.

Putting it together

General market weakness, perhaps compounded by the recent series of Apple and ARM news, has put some downward pressure on the stock recently. Many reasons have been proposed, but a former Intel Principal Engineer blamed Skylake's quality assurance for Apple's decision to develop its own chips for Mac. Many investors and tech enthusiasts also continue to view AMD as ahead of Intel.

While some might see a trend in these issues, whether, about Intel or Intel vs. ARM, I would expect Intel's financials as it announces its Q2 results to serve as a counterweight to the more negative sentiment around Intel recently.

Intel's Q2 guidance points to a $2 billion uptick in revenue YoY, and I deem the chances of Intel beating estimates higher than not hitting them. After all, just like the SaaS companies such as DocuSign (DOCU), Zoom, and others, Intel is also a beneficiary of the work-from-home trend and surge in demand for data centers. Let's not forget that.

Investor Takeaway

The recent Apple and ARM news has given bears additional reasons to put the stock in a darker light, as Intel already had several longstanding issues such as the 10nm delays that have hindered its ability to react to AMD's stronger competition.

Intel's market cap has moved below that of TSMC again, for example. Nvidia is also closing in due to Ampere's GPU launch, even if there is simply no match in terms of revenue and cash flow generation between those companies.

In any case, none of the ARM or Apple news will really impact near-term earnings results, and AMD's resurgence is happening more slow and steadily to make a difference overnight.

In that light, many points I have made in previous articles remain valid. Intel should readily continue to benefit from the work-from-home catalyst that drives PC and data center usage, even though this has not been priced into the stock price to anywhere near the extent of other WFH stocks. But this gives the stock all the more reason to react positively to the upcoming Q2 earnings (if Intel indeed delivers).

Hence, investors might generate some alpha by buying the current weakness in the stock going into earnings season. More subjectively, I would rate Intel a clear buy at any price below the $60 level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOCU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.