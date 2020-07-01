I note why I believe investors could see the stock rally a further 40%-50%.

Cash App accounts for approximately 33% of its gross profits, but it's growing at close to 100% year over year.

Square has two segments, Cash App and Seller Ecosystem. Seller Ecosystem is the bigger of the two segments. But it's also growing meaningfully slower.

Investment Thesis

Square (NYSE:SQ) is a rapidly growing payment company. It has two segments, Seller Ecosystem and Cash App.

Its Seller Ecosystem is on its way towards slowing down to approximately 20% gross profit growth rates, while its Cash App is growing at approximately 100% year over year.

At first, this unprofitable enterprise appears hugely overvalued. But upon further analyzes, we can see that the stock could still rally a further 50% over the medium term to approximately $65 billion market cap, and only then, would it start to be more fairly valued.

In essence, investors should understand that Cash App will grow and become increasingly more meaningful to Square, leading Square to be better understood as a rapidly growing digital wallet for consumers.

Background To My Position

I first went long Square on 15 May 2020. And pitched it to my Marketplace Deep Value Returns. Below is its performance since then.

Data by YCharts

What follows is an edited article from my Marketplace:

My Background With Square

For a long time, I was a value investor steadfast on not paying more than 6 times free cash flow.

And as I regularly recommend you to do, I have been defining my circle of competence and expanding it. This has been reflected in my migration into certain growth opportunities while being determined not to overpay.

Indeed, for a long time, I was bearish Square - and passionately, too. However, after reporting quarter-after-quarter how its Seller Ecosystem was rapidly deteriorating, I was noticing the potential of its Cash App and how the stock is still undervalued.

Square Has Two Different Segments

Square has two very different operations. One which is struggling to sustain growth, and its second segment, Cash App, that is simply astonishing.

First, let's focus on its Seller Ecosystem:

Source: author's calculations, seller ecosystem revenue

Square's Seller Ecosystem are payment solutions aimed at Business2Customers (B2C). This unit, as you can see above, is nothing too impressive and appears to be struggling and slowing down amidst competition.

These are payments that are often done via a swipe, a dip, or tap of a card. There are some elements online too via Square Virtual Terminal, or even the seller's website, but these are mostly 'high touch' services under intense competition.

Leaving Q4 2019 Seller Ecosystem Has Decelerated Significantly

We can see in the graph that despite leaving 2019 with growth profits increasing 30% year over year, Q1 2020 was not as strong; just 18% increase in gross profits compared with the same period a year ago.

What's more, the latter parts of March saw its seller GPV (Gross Payment Volume) come down 35% year over year.

Note this figure is not revenue or gross profits, simply payment volume, but it's an indicator nevertheless that Square's Seller Ecosystem struggled in the later parts of Q1 2020.

But you may retort, every business struggled in the latter parts of Q1 2020. Surely, this isn't so relevant?

If we look back to Q3 2019, we can see that Square's Seller Ecosystem was up 26% and that Q4 2019 its gross profits were up 27% year over year.

Put another way, it appears that the time when Square's Seller Ecosystem was able to grow its gross profits at 30% is now in the distance. If Seller Ecosystem couldn't get to 30% gross profit in 2019 when the economy was at its strongest, it's going to struggle significantly in 2020.

To be clear, once we get past Q2 2020 and into the second half of 2020, Square's Seller Ecosystem is likely to bounce back, and Square's Seller Ecosystem still has a lot of potential in it.

Indeed, I would not be totally surprised to see Square's Seller Ecosystem gross profits staying for a prolonged period of time growing at 20%-25%.

Cash App Is The Driver of the Thesis Here

Below, we can see Cash App's gross profits. Note, Square did not disclose Cash App's gross profits prior to Q3 2019.

But Square now declares that the good indicator of future potential is reflected in its gross profit line. The rationale being that the fees it has to pay for exchanging bitcoin are too volatile, and this would mask the underlying opportunity here.

Above, you can see the strong growth that Square Cash App is reporting.

Indeed, Cash App is a peer-to-peer money transfer platform that allows users to send and receive money. Its main features are the ability to send, store, and receive cash. But the list of features keeps growing. It can be summarized as a pain-free service to transfer cash to friends, and one can even buy stocks through it.

And what's compelling about the app is that the more familiar users become with it, the more they recommend other friends to join the platform, and trust starts to build towards the app. Also, the level of engagement with the payment app continues to increase, too.

In fact, the figures for April show that Cash App is seeing user deposits 4X new direct deposits, compared with the same period a year ago.

Indeed, CEO Jack Dorsey (who is CEO of Twitter (TWTR) too) notes that he believes that as consumers increase their habitual use of the app, the lifetime of the customer continues to increase. Even though it's too early to celebrate, and this spike could slow down once again as the economy reopens, thus far, this looks promising.

So, How Big is Cash App?

Cash App's gross profits reached $183 million in Q1 2020. This puts its gross profits at 34% of Square's total gross profits. On the one hand, we should not expect Cash App's gross profits to continue growing at triple digits forever. However, on the other hand, we can certainly expect Cash App to continue to report close to triple-digit gross profit growth year over year.

Cash App's back of the envelope calculations could reach $900 million to $1 billion of gross profits in 2020. Hence, Square's Cash App could go to reaching 50% of Square's total gross profits by the end of 2021.

Dorsey has stated that even though Cash App is resonating very strongly with users, its ambition is to get bigger enterprises to adopt the platform to pay their workforce. For now, this is just an ambition, but it could become increasingly relevant as the world continues to digitalize.

Valuation - Too Cheap, With Strong Upside Potential, Even Now

For now, Square will not work towards maximizing its profitability. Taking a strong market share in the e-commerce space is the only driver for Square.

I'll repeat, readers should not at this stage pay too much attention to Square's lack of bottom-line profitability. This will come later. Indeed, I've often noted that having a founder with strong insider ownership leading the company can be quite rewarding for shareholders as this aligns the executive with common shareholders, and they are positively motivated to do everything possible to grow the value of their holding.

For now, I consider paying less than 10x trailing sales to be a bargain opportunity for a company growing its consolidated revenues at north of 35%. Indeed, I believe that investors would be quite happy to pay around 12x sales for Square if it could continue to grow its top line past 2020 at north of 35%.

Of course, this would depend to a significant extent whether there's a second wave and whether the economy would once again have to close down and for how long.

On balance, I believe that close to $65 billion for Square is a reasonable valuation. This would put the stock trading at approximately 12 times this year's revenues.

Investment Risks

The main investment risk is that the multiple investors are paying right now could be too high relative to its long-term opportunity. I do not believe this to be the case, but it is possible that Square's strong growth would fizzle out, denting investors' confidence, causing the share price to sell off.

Cash App has strong competition from Venmo (owned by PayPal (PYPL)), Zelle, and Apple (AAPL) Pay. Venmo is the strongest realistic competitor. And even though Square is growing at a very fast rate today, it may not be always the fastest. Any significant and prolonged slowdown would be a reason for concern to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

The driving force behind this investment is its Cash App. If Square's Cash App can support Square's total revenues continue to grow its revenues at close to 35%-40% in 2021, this investment is very attractive.

Cash App is growing at close to triple digits year over year and is resonating very strongly users, and there appears to be an influx of new users in April. The mobile payment system is very well positioned for our new normal 'low-touch' economy.

Ultimately, I believe that this stock is still undervalued and could go on to rally another 40%-50%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.