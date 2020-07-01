The asset class should offer investors strong dividends combined with a low level of risk and volatility, albeit without substantial capital appreciation.

Several readers and subscribers to the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory have asked me to cover specific preferred shares or preferred shares funds that might be worthwhile investment opportunities for retirees. Instead, I'll be explaining why preferred shares are some of my least-favorite investments and securities, and why investors should consider other asset classes. My analysis centers on the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF), as the largest preferred shares fund, and as it tracks the most well-known preferred shares index.

Preferred shares, and PFF, have underperformed for decades, while exhibiting sky-high risk and volatility, suffering excess losses during downturns, and without providing meaningful diversification for the average equity investor. Some funds have performed reasonably well, although at very high levels of risk, so the issue seems to lie with the asset class.

Bonds and other fixed-income securities generally offer stronger risk-adjusted returns and, as such, are generally a better addition to an investor's portfolio.

What follows is a comparison between bonds, common shares, and preferred shares, and their performance throughout the years.

Preferred Shares Overview and Investment Thesis

I'll start with a brief overview of preferreds as an asset class.

Preferred shares are a type of hybrid security which exhibit characteristics of both equity and fixed-income securities.

In theory, preferred shares should behave like a cross between these two asset classes, with stronger and safer dividends, but lower long-term returns, when compared to common shares, but greater dividends, returns, and volatility when compared to fixed-income securities. Preferreds should be particularly attractive for retirees and other income investors, who benefit the most from the increased dividends, and who should be more willing to forego long-term returns and the possibility of substantial capital appreciation.

In practice, preferred shares have behaved like a poor man's common share for decades, with subpar returns and excessive volatility.

Preferred shares have underperformed both common shares and bonds for the past thirteen years or so:

Data by YCharts

Preferred shares have also suffered excessive losses during previous downturns, including the ongoing coronavirus outbreak:

Data by YCharts

Broadly negative results for preferreds, which seem to offer very little of value to shareholders, at least for the period of time studied.

In light of the above, I decided to include a table summarizing the performance for these three asset classes for most relevant time periods. Results are as follows:

(Source: AlphaVantage - chart and calculations by author)

As can be seen above, preferred shares consistently underperform common shares, and very rarely offer greater returns than bonds, dreadful results.

In some cases, performance information can be somewhat distorted due to relatively normal volatility. For example, the S&P 500 has performed reasonably well during the past twelve months:

Data by YCharts

Performance has been, however, significantly stronger for the past thirteen months:

Data by YCharts

To remedy the above, I've decided to calculate TTM rolling returns, which basically tell investors the average yearly returns they could have expected from their investment. TTM rolling returns are calculated by averaging the 12-month returns of an investment for all available 12-month time periods, presenting a smoother, and ultimately more accurate, snapshot of the investment's performance. I've also calculated risk metrics from these results, which are as follows:

(Source: AlphaVantage - chart and calculations by author)

As can be seen above, preferred shares have massively underperformed common shares, even while displaying moderately greater levels of risk. The drawdown information seems particularly pertinent, as preferreds suffered excessive losses during the greatest depths of the past financial crisis:

Data by YCharts

Taking into consideration the above, preferred shares seem like a strictly inferior asset class when compared to common shares. They simply don't offer competitive returns at acceptable levels of risk.

Preferred shares have outperformed bonds in TTM rolling returns, although only moderately so, and at a significantly greater level of risk. In my opinion, the tradeoff is simply not worth it, due to the subpar risk-return profile of preferreds.

Bonds have another advantage versus preferreds. Bonds are generally uncorrelated with common shares, meaning that the two asset classes can have very different performance during the same time period, while the opposite is true for preferreds.

(Source: AlphaVantage - chart and calculations by author)

Due to the above, a diversified portfolio of bonds and common shares will almost always offer greater returns at a lower level of risk than a similar portfolio of common shares and preferred shares, although one might need to adjust allocations. For example, consider the two following portfolios in bold:

(Source: AlphaVantage - chart and calculations by author)

As can be seen above, the portfolio with bonds offers both greater returns and lower risk and volatility than the portfolio with preferreds, a solid combination. Including bonds in your portfolio will almost certainly result in stronger risk-adjusted returns, for basically any level of expected return, risk and volatility, or other relevant metric.

Let's explain the above in more detail. Bonds offer more competitive risk-adjusted returns than preferreds, and there are always ways to boost the returns and dividends of an asset class or fund. In general terms, whatever it is that investors wish to accomplish from investing in preferreds, be that greater dividends, lower risk, or increased diversification, can be more easily accomplished by investing in the right bond or fixed-income fund, as the latter offer more competitive risk-adjusted returns.

As another example, let's say an investor only wishes to boost the dividend yield of their portfolio. They might do so by investing in preferreds through PFF, with a dividend yield of 5.6%, or through bonds, by investing in the BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK), a leveraged bond CEF. Let's take a quick look at the resultant portfolios and performance:

(Source: AlphaVantage - chart and calculations by author)

As can be seen above, the portfolio including BHK offers greater returns and dividends, but lower risk and volatility, than the portfolio including preferreds, further evidence that bonds are the superior asset class or security.

Preferred Shares - Some Alternatives

I've focused on PFF so far, but I also wanted to take a quick look at some preferred shares funds, to see if some of these might offer stronger risk-adjusted returns. I've decided to focus on the following three funds:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (DFP), past holding in the Tactical Income-100 portfolio of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory Marketplace Service.

Flaherty & Crumrine/Claymore Total Return Fund (FLC), current holding in the Tactical Income-100 portfolio of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory Marketplace Service.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE), one of the larger preferred shares ETF, and a reader request.

There is only six years of data for all of these funds, so some of the results might differ from those above. Results are as follows:

(Source: AlphaVantage - chart and calculations by author)

As can be seen above, both DFP and FLC significantly outperform PFF, but with a much greater level of risk and volatility. Leverage and a focus on higher-yielding higher-risk securities almost certainly explain these results.

FPE moderately outperforms PFF with only a slight increase in risk and volatility, almost certainly due to management alpha and the fund's lack of leverage. FPE seems like a reasonably good lower-risk fund, and might be appropriate for more conservative investors.

As a final point, from what I've read and seen, the general consensus in the industry is that active-management is particularly useful for preferreds, as these securities are somewhat complicated. Although this is obviously speculative, it is consistent with the above results. As such, even though preferreds, and PFF in particular, offer subpar risk-adjusted returns, some actively-managed funds might offer stronger returns, although their focus on a subpar asset class is still a negative.

Conclusion

Preferred shares, and PFF in particular, generally offer subpar risk-adjusted returns, and are usually strictly inferior to bonds as an asset class. As such, investors wishing to hold preferred share securities or funds in their portfolios should consider substituting these for comparable bond securities or funds, as the latter should offer more competitive risk-adjusted returns.

Investors still wishing to hold preferred shares should strongly consider investing in actively-managed preferred share funds with strong track records, including DFP, FLC, and FPE, as these have outperformed and will, I believe, continue to do so in the future.

