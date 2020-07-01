Investors in Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) have had quite a bumpy ride over the past year. Indeed, even though shares have lost about 45% of their value over the past 12 months, they have doubled since their March low. As a consequence, some may well ask whether they should be glad to have enjoyed the rally back and exit their investment. However, I would caution against this, and I would actually be a buyer of shares at these levels because the Federal Reserve's actions have been greatly beneficial to LNC. Rather than try to fight the Fed, I would buy LNC to profit from their policies.

At the end of the first quarter, book value excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) was $70.24. When analyzing an insurer like LNC, it is best to look at book value ex-AOCI rather than headline book value (which is $85.79) because AOCI includes unrealized gains largely due to the decline in interest rates. However, the fair value of its life insurance policies, LNC's liabilities, is also worth more when rates fall but aren't accounted for on the same mark to market basis. The losses on these policies would largely offset the AOCI gains as LNC closely manages the overall interest rate sensitivity of its balance sheet. As such, $70 per share is the fairest estimate of its true economic book value. Now, its private equity holdings, about 1% of its investment portfolio, are not marked to market at the same speed. Adjusting for this, book value at the end of Q1 was about $68 per share.

That is nearly double today's share price. This disconnect speaks to the market's concerns about two primary issues, the integrity of that book value, and the future earnings of LNC in a low interest rate world. On the first issue, the Fed is clearly your friend.

Lincoln maintains a $119 billion investment portfolio, and about 75% of the portfolio is made up of investment-grade corporate bonds. Of course, the Federal Reserve has launched a corporate bond buying facility, the SMCCF, where it may purchase up to $250 billion of corporate bonds. This program will support the very assets that LNC holds. Indeed, the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) rallied from $123.51 on March 31 to $134.50 on June 30. This rally in the corporate bond market should allay worries about LNC's holdings. With the SMCCF slated to purchase bonds through September 30 (unless the Fed decides to extend the program), the government's indirect support for insurance companies like LNC is slated to continue.

At a micro level, I am also comforted by LNC's portfolio quality. It has relatively small positions in the most impacted sectors with energy holdings of $6 billion, retail under $2 billion, and leisure holdings of just $600 million, again concentrated in the investment-grade sector. Now, LNC does have commercial mortgage holdings of $4 billion in office and $2.5 billion in retail, though the overall portfolio has a loan to value ratio of 48%, meaning real estate values would have to be significantly impaired before LNC would take losses.

LNC's investment portfolio is also better positioned than peers to directly benefit from the Fed's support of the US corporate bond market with 75% of its portfolio invested in corporate bonds. For comparison, MetLife's (MET) $308 billion investment portfolio only has a 26% allocation to US corporate bonds. Similarly, Brighthouse Financial's (BHF) $71 billion investment portfolio has a 27% allocation to US corporate bonds. As with LNC, these holdings will benefit from the Fed program, but given their lower allocation, they will enjoy less upside than LNC. Consequently, I prefer Lincoln to its peers.

With the Fed having assisted the market rebound and buying assets that make up the majority of LNC's holdings, I believe investors should feel comfortable in the asset values supporting its $68 book value.

The second worry is that lower interest rates will significantly impair the earning potential on new business LNC writes or even damage the profitability of existing businesses. In this way, while the Fed's asset purchases aid LNC, its low interest rate policy would hurt it. To be clear, lower interest rates are a headwind for LNC, but this is less the case than in the past. Here is what CFO Randal Freitag said on the last earnings call:

Over the years, we have talked about the potential to see an approximate $350 million impact if rates stayed at 1% or $700 million at 50 basis points. Based on an updated analysis, we see a significant reduction. For example, at 50 basis points, we now expect the potential impact to peak in 2021 and be in the range of $100 million to $200 million."

LNC's interest rate sensitivity is one-fourth what it was several years ago due to increased planning for a low-rate world, more hedges, and less rate-sensitive product offerings. $100-200 million of lost earnings power is a headwind, but LNC still trades based on its legacy interest rate exposure of several years ago. In fact, I was struck by this comment on the earnings call as well: "I would remind you that every 1% change in equity markets impacts earnings by approximately $10 million."

Well, in the second quarter, the S&P 500 rallied by about 20%, which will provide a $200 million lift to earnings, thanks to higher asset management fees. In other words, the equity market rally essentially wiped out the earnings impact of the 10-year treasury falling to 0.50%, which is about 0.18% below where the 10 years is currently trading. Consequently, the fears over an earnings headwind from lower rates that have contributed to a depressed share price won't fully come to fruition.

Now, as with any investment, there are risks to a thesis. For LNC, the primary risk would be a recession so prolonged (or similarly, a double-dip recession) that large investment-grade corporations struggle to make interest and principal payments, defaulting on their debt. Such a default cycle would lead to losses on LNC's holdings, impairing its book value. The Federal Reserve's programs have allowed companies to borrow record amounts this year, greatly improving their liquidity, which should allow investment-grade companies to weather the recession for the duration of 2020. Ultimately, though, revenue and cash flow need to come back to allow companies to pay off debt.

I believe this risk is manageable for Lincoln, particularly because it has relatively small allocations to the most troubled sectors, like energy and retail. Economic activity also appears to have improved since April with the economy now adding jobs, and in the event of newfound weakness in the coming months, the Fed may create new programs to try and protect the economy and limit defaults. Indeed, at LNC's current share price, I believe investors are being more than compensated for this risk.

So, the Fed's market rescue package is helping to solidify LNC's book value while the rebound in equities is mitigating the impact of lower rates. With shares trading at a nearly 50% discount to book value, it seems the market is still worried about the volatile Lincoln of several years ago, which creates an opportunity for open-minded investors. Investor concern over the financial market sensitivity of LNC's business will likely weigh on valuations for some time, but I believe it can reasonably get to a price to book value excluding AOCI ratio of 0.75x or $51 per share. That represents nearly 40% of upside from current levels, creating a significant opportunity for value investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LNC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.