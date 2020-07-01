Micron Technology (MU) announced Q3 earnings results on Monday, June 29, after market close. Of particular importance are the guidance comments of Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, who noted:

“Looking ahead to the second half of calendar 2020, let me discuss certain key market trends. First, we expect the data center outlook to remain healthy. Second, we expect smartphone and consumer end-unit sales to continue to improve, accelerating inventory consumption across the supply chain. And third, new gaming consoles will drive stronger DRAM and NAND demand.”

The latest data show MU outpaced Korean competitors Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL) in DRAM bit shipment and NAND ASP growth. However, due to the current political situation and trade barriers, Chinese companies are accelerating their programs to become self sufficient in semiconductor manufacturing.

One of the key semiconductor components sorely missing in China's home-grown chip arsenal are memory devices, specifically DRAM and NAND. I discussed the attempts by the Chinese to enter the memory market through a failed acquisition of MU in a Nov. 16, 2016, Seeking Alpha article entitled "Tsinghua Unigroup And Micron Technology: If At First You Don't Succeed..."

The Impact of Chinese DRAM and NAND Competitors

China has been making strides to decrease its dependence on foreign companies who make semiconductors. According to our report entitled "Mainland China's Semiconductor and Equipment Markets: Analysis and Manufacturing Trends," China imported 445.13 billion integrated circuits in 2019, an increase of 6.6% year-on-year; the amount of imports was $305.55 billion, down 2.1% year-on-year. The export of integrated circuits was $218.7 billion, an increase of 0.7% year-on-year; the export value was $101.58 billion, an increase of 20% year-on-year.

Chart 1 shows the demand (blue line) in semiconductor devices required by China’s OEMs in order to make electronic devices. Supply (pink line) is the number of chips that China makes internally. The difference between the two lines is the number of chips that are imported.

Chart 1

Chart 2 shows imports of semiconductors that grew unabated in 2019 despite China trade issues and is growing at an even faster rate in 2020 despite COVID-19.

Chart 2

China has two companies making memory chips - Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC), manufacturing 3D NAND, and ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) (formerly Innotron Memory) manufacturing DRAMs. I discussed these companies in more detail in an Oct. 4, 2019, Seeking Alpha article entitled “Micron: No Worries From China Memory Companies Through 2021.”

Chart 3 shows the import of processing equipment into each of fabs over the past nine quarters. During that period, each company purchased $3 billion in processing equipment.

Chart 3

Trends in China Memory Fabs

CXMT - DRAM

CXMT's first fab is designed up to 120K wafers based on announced 19nm technology plan, the initial ramp of 20K to 30K wpm has already been delayed by over a year. Production started at the end of 2019. As shown in Chart 4, CXMT plans to add an additional two fabs adjacent to Fab 1.

Chart 4

YMTC - NAND

Yangtze Memory Technologies' first fab in Wuhan is a one-story building with a monthly capacity of 120,000 wafers/month. Leveraging its wholly-owned subsidiary XMC’s existing 12-inch IC fab in Wuhan, YMTC successfully designed and manufactured its first 32-layer 3D NAND flash chip in 2017. On Sept. 2, 2019, YMTC announced that it has put its 64-layer 256Gb TLC 3D NAND flash memory with Xtacking architecture into mass production. On April 13, 2020, YMTC announced that its 128-layer 1.33Tb QLC 3D NAND flash memory chip, X2-6070, has passed sample verification on the SSD platform through co-working with multiple controller partners.

Now I’ve learned through sources that Tsinghua Unigroup, the parent company of YMTC, plans to build a second YMTC fab next to its first fab in Wuhan. More importantly, construction of the second fab was supposed to begin at end 2020, but the schedule has been moved up. Although Tsinghua Unigroup has not revealed the plant's annual capacity or how much it will invest, the company is possibly considering a total investment of 800 billion yuan ($110 billion) in its DRAM operations over 10 years.

Tsinghua Chongqing

Tsinghua Unigroup announced on Aug. 27 that it has signed an agreement with the Chongqing government to establish an R&D center and a wafer fab for DRAM production. The fab should be completed in 2022 with a monthly production rate of 100,000 wafers. Construction was initially planned to begin last year but the US-China trade war and COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the project.

GigaDevice Semiconductor - DRAM

GigaDevice announced in April 2020 it plans to raise up to 4.32 billion yuan ($611 million) through a private placement of new shares to fund the move into DRAM. In addition to its own DRAM plans, GigaDevice also is an investor in CXMT.

Investor Takeaway

In an Oct. 4, 2019, Seeking Alpha article entitled "Micron: No Worries From China Memory Companies Through 2021," I presented a timeline for production of DRAMs at CXMT and NAND at YMTC.

In 2019, CXMT’s DRAMs were at least two generations behind the leading DRAM manufacturers. By 2021, CXMT’s DRAMs will be three generations behind Micron, Samsung, and SK Hynix.

In 2018, YMTC’s 32-layer NAND was three generations behind the main NAND manufacturers. However, at the time of the publication of that article (Oct. 4, 2019) I noted that in 3Q 2021, "I see production beginning on 128-layers, which is three quarters behind Micron." Now however, with the acceleration of YMTC's roadmap, the company announced a 128-layer NAND in 202, with production scheduled for 4Q 2020. That means that YMTC's new NAND will be only two quarters behind MU and SK Hynix and on par with the Kioxia/Western Digital (WDC) 112-layer NAND.

Another concern is the re-scheduling of YMTC's second NAND fab. As I said above, construction of the second fab was supposed to begin at the end of 2020, but the schedule has been moved up.

These NAND devices from YMTC are manufactured using DUV immersion lithography, and as a result are not impacted by any trade restrictions of EUV lithography systems from ASML (ASML). As a result, there will be no impact of any U.S. licensing restrictions on the production of these advanced YMTC 3-D NAND chips.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.