Salvaging Energy Independence (Day)

Texas, as the largest energy-producing state, is highly representative of the oil and gas industry as a whole. In a recent survey of exploration and production and oilfield services firms' executives by the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank, the difficulties facing the industry can be assessed in a more granular way. The sentiment in the oil patch is a reflection of the greater economic challenges brought by the coronavirus pandemic. Weak demand and overproduction are the sources of low prices that are hurting many firms.

A synthesis of the responses is a useful exercise in projecting how U.S. producers are thinking about production and their next steps. Dallas Fed analysts constructed several indices that measured the many variables executives reported. As expected, this second quarter is more negative than the first in terms of decreased activity, oil and gas production, and capital expenditures, both in the previous quarter and next year.

Source: Dallas Fed, June 24, 2020

From past experience from personally interviewing many energy executives, sentiment has never been more dour. From last quarter to this one, two thirds of executives report a worsening outlook, and about 20% no change; the uncertainty in the environment has increased according to 60%, with over 16% reporting no change. An acceleration in layoffs is expected. Nearly 50% of firms applied for the Paycheck Protection Program, with the other half not receiving any government support.

A most telling question posed to executives was when they expected U.S. drilling and completions activity to return to pre-pandemic levels. According to 80%, it's going to be a while, 55% of respondents expect D&C activity to return in one and a half years. Some portion “never” see the production return to pre-pandemic levels.

• 41% of executives expect activity to return to pre COVID-19 levels sometime in 2021,

• 39% expect a return in 2022 or later, and

• 16% don’t foresee a return to prior levels.

The “never” crowd is telling and it’s all about price or profitability. Nearly one in six executives see U.S. production permanently not reaching the pre-pandemic levels of 12.7 million barrels per day. These same executives saw global oil production returning to pre-pandemic levels in 2021, with the most selecting the third quarter of 2021, well over one and a half years. Said differently, on a cumulative basis, the Fed says,“59 percent of executives expect global oil consumption to return to pre COVID-19 levels by the end of 2021, and 95 percent of respondents expect it to return sometime by 2022 or later.”

One respondent to the survey says this will weed out shale firms that have been playing with investors’ money. Another executive sums it up in a timeline:

First, it was dismal during the "lockdown." Second, it is/will be miserable during the "transition" (June–December 2020). Third, it will be somber in the “new normal” (2021). The oil industry went in a deep hole in first quarter 2020. We reached the bottom, and now we are trying to climb up.

Containment theme?

Besides the U.S. industry being in a funk, Saudi Arabia is cracking down on OPEC members to uphold production cuts, specifically Nigeria and Angola. The Saudis will reduce their own prices to make it happen. In order to raise price to a level of sustainability, the market needs to believe and witness that the OPEC pact will abide by their promises. This is the best way to ensure less volatility in prices, as much as possible, and keep the cartel relevant. If anything could stress the currently unwieldy group, the challenges wrought by the pandemic bring a new level of rebellion in the group’s midst. Some countries are extremely vulnerable to a loss of revenue.

The market is still disconnected from the real economy to some degree. The pandemic has created a whole other level of industry restructuring to come. It’s only just started.

The virus and its containment is the new leading indicator, which all stakeholders must address. I appreciated Goldman Sachs calculating the impact of mask wearing, a potential savings of 5% of GDP for the U.S. economy. My previous article in the week prior discussed how health concerns were driving economic decisions and demand, with new comments that highlight top epidemiologists thoughts from a Dallas Fed webcast. A sign of the times—that wearing a mask to reduce infections has become contentious.

People need the economy to function, jobs to return, and investments to matter. This only happens when we have progress on the virus' decline like other countries. The world needs America to show up to the fight in a bigger way. It's nearly Independence Day after all, a timestamp toward revival and a rally - of the people, by the people, for the people. The energy industry understands this more than most.

