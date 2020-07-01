Christian Herzeca has written 23 in-depth articles on the Fannie (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie (OTCQB:FMCC) situation. I’m delighted he was willing to talk to me about this fascination and epic piece of American financial history in progress.

A podcast is no substitution for over 20 articles, but we cover quite a bit of ground. Chris discusses Monday’s Supreme Court opinion in the Seila vs. CFBP case. Among the many takeaways, it stands out to me that it's very useful to be comfortable with the legal side of this special situation.

The economic or practical case is fairly clear. These are some of America’s great companies with great business models that are effectively a regulated duopoly. If these companies can go public and the government's interest via the senior preferred goes away, there's clear upside to both common stock and preferred stock. The government also has an interest via warrants, but I think these don’t necessarily destroy the economics.

The political side of the situation draws a lot of attention. Everyone likes a great Superman vs. Batman narrative. If I’m looking at betting sites the Republicans are currently at about 33% to take the election. The Democrats are at around 66%. Chris explains to me that there's too much fear of the Democrats taking the election. There are various options that Mark Calabria, director of FHFA, could explore in such a situation.

The legal side is perhaps the most interesting. Unfortunately, it's the hardest for me to fully grasp. Chris views Monday’s decision as a positive. And if I would have to summarize his views, which likely does not do them justice, that the legal argument greatly increases confidence the entities can’t be nationalized or kept in limbo forever.

Chris favors and owns the preferreds. For what it's worth that security seems the better risk/reward to me as well. The common has more upside in bright-sky scenarios but there's considerable downside under the wrong circumstances. What I view as a worst-case scenario for the preferreds (from current levels around 30% of par) is that things get drawn out for an extended period of time. A double or triple with very little downside seems a better risk/reward compared to a five or 10-bagger with a security that could conceivably lose a lot of value. However, I do own a little bit of common in addition to preferred.

Key reading material to get up to speed are the following documents:

Moelis Blueprint (November 2018)

Collins 5th C en banc opinion

Seila Scotus opinion

Timothy Howard’s (former Fannie Mae CFO) blog:

HOWARD ON MORTGAGE FINANCE

He also wrote The Mortgage Wars

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNMA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Bram de Haas is long common and preferred. Christian Herzeca is long preferred.