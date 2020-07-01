Shares in Yelp (YELP) have started to slowly recover following the initial drop from February into March. This is mainly related to sentiment improvements across the broader market and the re-opening of the US with more restaurants and shops starting to reopen. I believe that even with a strong US economic recovery, Yelp still remains far too pricey.

Smaller businesses are exposed and so is Yelp

Some of the businesses that have been hit hardest by this crisis are smaller businesses. Having to close for even a short period is hugely detrimental but closing for months can put smaller businesses near breaking point. Much of Yelp's focus is towards these smaller companies, many of which may not see the same customer demand that was seen prior to the crisis.

The majority of Yelp's most prominent categories dropped sharply back in March. Consumer interest in restaurants dropped 64%, interest in gyms dropped 73% and interest in nightlife, which was one of Yelp's top contributing categories, fell 81%. In response, Yelp laid off 1,000 of its workers, furloughed 1,100 more and implemented pay cuts of 20% to 30% for its executives. At the same time they offered 68,000 square feet of space in their offices for sublease. The company felt the need to act fast as their core business model was hit hard by the crisis.

Consumer interest in nightlife will not be a quick recovery and nightclubs and other entertainment venues catering to crowds may be the last things to open after this crisis. Demand in the broader market for advertising, which is 98% of Yelp's revenue in 2019 (all of which is local ads), will likely continue to lag over the medium term. Smaller businesses with tighter pockets and reduced income will likely opt not to use advertising but rather focus on cost control and steadying the ship before they spend advertising dollars to expand sales.

Consumer confidence and consumer spending more broadly will still be an issue going forward for Yelp, as their whole business model is driven by consumer demand. In reality, they need this demand to return as quickly as possible as the US starts to reopen. This is a company that needs a 'V shaped recovery' to justify its valuation. But even with a sharp economic recovery, recovery of consumer spending in Yelp's key categories which are focused on discretionary spend such as restaurants and nightlife may be slow to return as customers remain concerned about COVID-19 risks.

Yelp has long been 'review focused' rather than 'small business focused'. This has previously aggravated a large amount of smaller businesses who feel that Yelp needs to provide greater aid in supporting them - after all the future of many of these lies in the reviews that are left on Yelp. All it simply takes is a google search surrounding small businesses and Yelp to find a stream of articles discussing smaller businesses' hate for Yelp. Recent auto-fundraisers have also led to continued frustration from business owners on Yelp, adding fuel to the fire. Poor relationships between Yelp and its partners may cause restaurants to opt not to use the local advertising that Yelp has to offer going forward. Although Yelp hasn't really had great issues with this so far, it may be an issue over the long term. Poor relationships certainly aren't beneficial for Yelp.

In Yelp's June 2020 local economic impact report, the company found that 140,000 businesses listed on Yelp remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. And of all the business closures since March 1st, 41% of them have closed permanently. I don't believe the market has truly priced the severity of these statistics, they have proved the large impact that virus has had on small businesses and the continued drag this will continue to have going forward.

First quarter

Yelp released their first quarter results to March 31 which included a period of disruption in relation to the crisis. The company boasted the fact that revenue had still increased through a turbulent period, but the company did fall to a loss in the first quarter of 2020. The company continues to spend heavily on marketing as spend on sales and marketing hiked around 10% in the first three months of 2020, while revenue increased just 5%. Overall costs and expenses increased heavily in the first quarter, up 15% to $277 million. The board of Yelp has now proposed to lower marketing spend to 40% of revenues, although this would seemingly increase profitability, I don't see it as beneficial when considering the fact that Yelp is trading in an increasingly competitive market. With this cut Yelp may actually struggle to grow revenue going forward. And if Yelp is cutting advertising dollars through this crisis, would it be a surprise if Yelp's target business customers are doing the same?

Valuation

Yelp still trades at a far too pricey valuation, particularly when considering the headwinds that still remain in the broader market. When pricing the current valuation to performance prior to the crisis, Yelp stands on a P/E of more than 40x previous full year earnings. For a company that has had a previously turbulent time in the past two to three years, this is too pricey for my liking. The company has seen net income decline from highs of $150 million back in 2016 to just $40 million in the most recent year. Even though revenue actually grew over that period from $716m in 2016 to $1bn in 2019, I don't believe that Yelp's growth justifies this nor do I believe that the outlook does either, particularly after recently pulling their full year forecasts for 2020, citing coronavirus uncertainty.

Yelp's board has previously struggled on conversion of their promises. Back in February 2019 shares popped on the back of a fourth quarter beat of 2 cents but then fell back the same day as analysts started to downgrade the stock. In that Quarterly report the board planned to grow revenue at a "mid teens" rate for the next five years:

Deliver long-term double-digit revenue growth: Yelp currently targets a compound annual revenue growth rate in the mid-teens from 2019 through 2023, driven by initiatives aimed at winning in key verticals, expanding business offerings, driving more value to business customers, capturing enterprise, and enhancing the consumer experience.

If Yelp were able to achieve this, material value would have been unlocked for shareholders, with a far higher share price. However, they didn't.

Overall, in 2019, Yelp reported an increase in revenue of just 7.6%, falling short of their initial bullish and clearly over ambitious targets. Yelp had yet again, put in a bullish forecast for 2020:

We expect to accelerate revenue growth and expand margins again in 2020. Specifically, we expect Net revenue to grow 10-12% compared to 2019, with Adjusted EBITDA margin increasing by 1-2 percentage points compared to 2019.

However, the company has now withdrawn their forecasts citing coronavirus uncertainty. Even if the crisis didn't take hold, the market is clearly not buying into Yelp's bullish predictions and doesn't believe that they can actually deliver on them.

Competition

I feel that the case for competition towards Yelp isn't considered heavily enough. One of the largest competitors to Yelp is Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) themselves through Google reviews. More and more people are now opting to use Google reviews as they are easily accessible whenever you search a place up. Google reviews currently account for 57.5% of all reviews worldwide, whereas Yelp accounts for just 6.6%. Businesses also prefer the more positive reviews that are seen on Google then Yelp. The average rating for reviews on Google is 4.3, while for Yelp it is 3.65. Google has continued to push themselves ahead of Yelp on searches as Google controls the search results and that will continue to occur into the future. Although people may trust the authority of Yelp more, a continued push towards Google reviews will put pressure on Yelp going forward.

Yelp already had a large grudge with Google back in 2014 accusing Google of manipulating results to favor Google reviews rather than quality and what users want to find. Later, in 2017 yelp also accused Google of stealing pictures and content from Yelp's site for their own use. It is fairly obvious that Yelp holds an unhealthy relationship with Google and in 2017 the European Union fined Google $2.7bn for unfairly favoring its services over those of its rivals. Pressure continues to increase on Yelp going forward through competition with Google and also with other competitors such as Tripadvisor, Feefo and Trustpilot. Yelp places a huge amount of responsibility on Google in order to drive traffic and therefore generate its advertising revenues, this may prove more difficult going forward with Google favoring other sites and their own reviews.

Conclusion

Yelp has been hit hard by the drop in consumer interest in its key categories caused by the current crisis. The company has acted to cut costs including laying off 1,000 staff and trying to sub-lease office space. Yelp has also announced cuts in its own advertising budget.

Many of its target customers, restaurants, gyms and clubs are closed and a lot may not reopen. More broadly, many of its key categories target discretionary spend which will likely be slower to come back even if a V shaped recovery is on the cards in the US.

At 40x P/E (based on historic earnings) this is one to stay away from at present.

