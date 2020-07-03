This Is How To Reduce Risk Without Losing Income

NYMT declared the preferred dividends we were expecting and the preferred shares roared higher. We took our gains and headed for the sidelines.

Since 6/13/2020, results have been mixed for the preferred shares. Some moved up, others moved down. In general, those with more credit risk and larger discounts to face value outperformed.

Preferred shares were caught up in the excitement and dipped as well, giving us more viable choices for 6/13/2020 (Week 206). Today, many of those options already are higher.

The mortgage REIT common shares had a huge rally running through 06/09/2020. Over the next week, common shares dipped as the market retreated.

We think investors would be wise to look for opportunities to lock in some gains. If you’ve been following us over the last several months, you probably have several positions with dramatic gains. Some may intend to hold forever, others may be intended only for trading based on the recovery. For any of those trading positions, this seems like a reasonable opportunity to lock in some gains.

Investors may approach taking gains in different manners. Our approach has been to close out some of our higher-risk positions, especially those which rallied hard recently. In many cases, the result has been locking in substantial profits.

Our suggestions are supported by a moderate reduction across preferred share price targets. Those with higher risk ratings have seen larger reductions while those with the lowest risk ratings saw very small reductions.

Two weeks ago we predicted that New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) may declare their preferred dividends and create some upside for the share price. That announcement came through as expected and the preferred shares soared by 12% to 15% over the last two weeks. As we predicted, NYMTO (NYMTO) saw the biggest gain among the NYMT preferred shares and among all mortgage REIT preferred shares.

Open Positions

All our open positions in preferred shares are from Annaly Capital Management (NLY) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC).

Why did we pick these shares to hold onto?

It wasn’t only because they were in our strong buy range and the others were not. That would be overly simplistic. We have higher price targets for these shares than for others because they have been far less volatile. Most preferred shares set extremely low 52-week lows during the panic. Due to poor liquidity, at least one transaction would set an absurd bottom price. Consequently, investors should take these numbers with some caution.

The AGNC preferred shares are up 124% to 140% from their 52-week lows (absolute lowest transaction).

The NLY preferred shares, excluding NLY-D (NLY.PD), are up 149% to 167%.

NLY-D, with their fixed-rate coupon, didn’t fall as hard and thus has “only” rallied up 59.35%. To put that disparity in focus, at the very bottom the cheapest share from NLY was NLY-G (NLY.PG).

Recently Closed Positions

Our preferred share sales since the start of Q2 2020 are shown below (in chronological order, by date sold):

Every trade was disclosed in real-time on The REIT Forum and the alerts include screenshots from order execution.

Recently we took large gains in our positions in NYMTM (NYMTM) and TWO-B (TWO.PB).

In both cases, we had the opportunity to lock in substantial gains following a series of solid trades. That’s precisely what we wanted to see. We also sold a chunk of our position in AGNCO (AGNCO) to offset our purchase of AGNCP.

One Of Our Choices to Replace Other Shares

Since the focus of this article is on taking profits, we wanted to give readers at least one buy rating. Investors who want to swap positions should know which shares we would highlight for swapping into.

AGNCP (AGNCP) (Risk 1) is one of our top choices.

Investors who are closing out other positions may wonder how they can maintain income. AGNCP provides an opportunity with lower risk. Yes, the yield is lower. However, the risk also is lower. If the market enters another panic, these shares should decline far less. If investors want to take on more risk at that time, they have that option. We believe there's very little additional (potential) reward for taking on extra risk at this time.

If the market recovers, AGNCP still has significant upside and enough yield to be quite respectable. It’s an option to maintain a large chunk of the upside but significantly reduce the downside.

AGNCP

We use “index cards” so our subscribers can see important traits of an investment. Here's our index card for AGNCP:

The biggest weakness for shares is that the floating yield would be pretty low. The positive aspect is that the shares still carry a significant discount to call value and remain at a fixed rate until 4/15/2025. These shares went ex-dividend on 6/30/2020. Consequently, our price target dropped by about $.38 on that morning. That's already reflected in the price targets you see above.

Investors who buy on 6/29/2020 get the dividend. Those who buy on 6/30/2020 (or later) don’t get the dividend. There's nothing wrong with buying on 6/30/2020, investors should simply be aware and include the impact in picking their prices for trades.

We bought shares:

Why so many transactions? We were swapping between shares, so we were buying one share while selling the other. If we bought all the new shares of AGNCP first or sold all the old shares of AGNCO first, a sudden swing in the price could make things harder for us.

Final thoughts

Strong pricing in mortgage REIT preferred shares came despite some weakness in the common shares. The broader economic news is starting to turn negative and we’re glad to have so many of our gains locked in already. We believe that now is a good time to take some gains if you’ve been following our ratings. For investors who are looking for an opportunity, AGNCP is one of our top choices. To reduce risk in the portfolio, investors can lock in profits on higher risk positions and redeploy the capital into AGNCP.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNC, NLY, AGNCO, AGNCP, NLY-F, NLY-I, NLY-G. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.