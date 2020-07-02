Sales are up due to COVID-19 and the lockdown, but profits are at best neutral and may be reduced, due to the additional costs.

When Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDF, OTCPK:TSCDY) released its recent quarterly trading results (COVID-19 Means Supermarket Sales Increase, But Flat Profits: Analyzing Tesco's Results), I suggested that its results (sales up, profits flat or even down) might be indicative of what to expect across the sector as a consequence of COVID-19 and the lockdown. J Sainsbury plc (OTCQX:JSNSF, OTCQX:JSAIY) has now released its Q1 trading statement and the message it shares is very similar to Tesco's.

COVID-19 Saw Sales Increase and Online Sales Surge

Grocery sales increased by 10.5%. Like-for-like sales growth was slightly lower, reflecting relative weakness in clothing and fuel, but still came in at 8.2%. That is significantly ahead of the company’s typical quarterly sales growth, which in fact in most recent quarters has been negative.

These figures closely shadow Tesco’s. In fact, the like-for-like sales growth in the U.K. for Tesco was 8.7% (unlike Tesco, Sainsbury does not do substantial business outside the U.K.). So we’re getting a pretty clear read on what a COVID-19 and lockdown sales bump looks like in terms of size.

In terms of basket composition, Tesco had noted a switch to essentials and Sainsbury’s numbers seem to bear this out too. While grocery was up, general merchandise at Sainsbury’s supermarket outlets showed just a 2% increase. However, in the earlier part of 2020, it had a much worse performance, so it may be that this reflects severe weakness in the supermarkets’ general merchandise offering, especially as the non-supermarket Argos division performed well in this area. Argos’ performance is especially noteworthy given that all of its stores were closed for much of the period under consideration; so the sales came through online or shop-and-collect from Sainsbury’s supermarkets.

Digital sales more than doubled. Tesco reported a near doubling in online sales. Sainsbury’s wording on this is a bit unclear, but it seems to suggest that the grocery delivery sales grew by 87% versus a year ago. It also talks about digital sales more than doubling, but that is probably at the group level where it includes Argos with its remarkable online performance already mentioned above.

Like Tesco, Sainsbury has a financial services division and reports similar falls in ATM usage and travel service demand, but unlike Tesco it has not yet made provisions for possible increased default rates. In fact, it sounds pretty upbeat about the performance of this part of the business, noting that the percentage of its customers requesting payment holidays is below average. This will be something to watch in coming quarters.

Sales May be Up But Profit Is Down

The big hit here, in line with what we saw from Tesco, is that an increased top-line performance has not translated into an increased bottom-line performance.

Specifically:

That is quite interesting, because the costs associated with dealing with COVID-19 turn out to be very high. In the quarter just finished, they are “broadly” covered by business rates relief and stronger grocery sales.

However, business rates relief is politically contentious and indeed has already been reversed in Wales. In Northern Ireland, the initial three-month scheme was followed by one which excluded some supermarkets. The scheme continues in England and Scotland. It was originally meant to last for twelve months, but it remains to be seen whether it will. So, business rates relief will taper in coming quarters and will stop altogether at some point.

Meanwhile, the stronger grocery sales are likely a one-off while shoppers stockpiled. Future quarters are likely to return to more usual growth rates, and could even reverse as shoppers work through stockpiles already purchased.

But some of the costs will not go away so easily. For example, Sainsbury has recruited more than 25,000 new staff. Some of the new safety measures may remain in use long after the lockdown, with attendant cost impact.

Additionally, the significant uptick in online shopping, if sustained, will likely bring more costs down the line in terms of infrastructure.

So overall, despite the sales uplift, COVID-19 and the lockdown are likely to turn out at best profit-neutral and more likely slightly damaging to profits. Additionally, profit hits will continue in coming quarters when some additional costs subsist but the sales uplift has disappeared, or even slightly reversed.

Conclusion: More Pressure on Sainsbury

It’s tough to compete in the U.K. grocery market at the best of times. I would mark down expectations for full-year results for Sainsbury this year, as it is becoming clear that, like Tesco, its profits will not benefit and may even suffer from the costs associated with COVID-19 and the lockdown, despite the apparently buoyant sales environment. I expect a similar picture to play out across the sector, including at Wm Morrison (OTCPK:MRWSF, OTCPK:MRWSY) and Walmart (WMT)–owned ASDA.

