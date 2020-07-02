Silver Miners And Their Historical Performance - 2020 Edition

Company leadership may be most responsible for historical performance. Therefore, understanding the historical performance of company executives can reveal which leaders may outperform in the future.

To understand which companies may perform better in the future, sometimes, it is best to turn to the past for answers. Analyzing historical performance can narrow down your search.

Silver may be preparing for a bullish breakout. If that is the case, the time is now to determine which companies will most benefit most from appreciating silver prices.

I recently wrote articles that analyzed the historical performance of junior gold miners and large-cap gold miners. These articles were revelatory, and so, of course, I used the same methods to analyze silver companies and see what could be learned.

This is the time, if you haven't already, to determine which gold and silver company you want to place your bets on. The macro-environment for silver looks extremely favorable at this moment, and historical analysis can sometimes help narrow down the search.

Also, note that looking at historical analysis can sometimes be where research starts, but it should never be where it ends.

Without further ado, here's a look at the various mining companies that produce greater than 20 to 25 percent of their revenues from silver. If you are strictly looking to leverage yourself to the silver price, then you may want to focus on companies that derive a more significant percentage of their revenue from silver. Or just having silver in its name might be more important to have retail traders pour into the stock when silver prices rise.

Companies with the highest percentage of revenue coming from silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Silvercorp (NYSEMKT:SVM) Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Hochschild (OTCPK:HCHDF)

The size of the company isn't that relevant except for determining the level of volatility or risk you are willing to take when investing. Smaller companies tend to be more volatile, but they also tend to have the potential for higher returns and vice versa. However, to be a larger company, one must also have a higher historical performance (unless you've grown via mergers).

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) First Majestic Silver Hecla Mining MAG Silver (NYSEMKT:MAG) Hochschild

Some companies have risen somewhat aggressively over the past year. The companies that are more leveraged to the gold price have done very well, while the companies that derive more revenue from silver have not done as well. Here is there performance rank of the top five companies over the one-year time period.

Pan American Silver SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Hecla Mining Silvercorp Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

During the three year period, SilverCrest Metals clearly stands out. SilverCrest has had several positive developments during this time frame on its way to becoming a silver producer. Here are the top five over a three-year time horizon.

SilverCrest Metals Pan American Silver Silvercorp First Majestic Silver MAG Silver

SilverCrest did not have public price data going back five years. Here are the company rankings by total return over a five-year time horizon.

Silvercorp Pan American Silver First Majestic Silver MAG Silver Hochschild

The ten-year return is my favorite chart as a longer-term investor. This demonstrates that the company and leadership group can generate attractive total returns in both good and bad price environments. Although admittedly, I'd rather not hold silver investments during bad price environments.

First Majestic Silver Fortuna Silver (NYSE:FSM) MAG Silver Pan American Silver Hecla Mining

When you look at the different time horizons side by side, I place a higher weighting on the long-term performance. Especially if the company has had, and still has, the same CEO. Here are my rankings for the above chart.

First Majestic Silver MAG Silver Pan American Silver SilverCrest Metals Fortuna Silver

Here are the top five rankings of CEO tenure from longest to shortest.

Phil Baker, Jr. Jorge Ganoza Keith Neumeyer Ignacio Bustamante Bradford Cooke

This chart can be misleading if a CEO has had a short tenure where the stock has performed exceptionally well. In this case, SilverCrest Metals is that company.

Pan American Silver First Majestic Silver Fortuna Silver MAG Silver Silvercorp

I placed Silvercorp at the bottom of the list due to the fact they are based almost entirely in China. I do not know this for a fact, but it has been alleged that their labor practices are not very good. However, do your own research before investing.

Again, Nathan Fier at SilverCrest Metals is an outlier in this case based on the fact his tenure has been a little over two years.

Pan American Silver - Michael Steinmann MAG Silver - George Paspalas First Majestic Silver - Keith Neumeyer Fortuna Silver - Jorge Ganoza Silvercorp - Rui Feng

Conclusion

If you are a precious metals investor, then understanding a company's historical performance can help shed light on how they may also perform in the future. It may also highlight a company's leadership in the past, which can identify future opportunities.

If you are bullish on silver prices, then these are some of the companies you may want to focus on and investigate further. For example, I just recently did a deeper dive into MAG Silver's future cash flows and prospects via this article as well as First Majestic in this one. I believe I will try to understand SilverCrest and Pan American Silver better as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAG, AG, PAAS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The results in this analysis were calculated by using the June 1st open price in each corresponding time horizon. Also, some companies in this analysis provide dividends; however, they were not factored into this analysis. If you notice something incorrect, please check my spreadsheet below and let me know if it is inaccurate. I will be happy to update it accordingly.