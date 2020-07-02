The consensus right now is that Volaris is not going to make any money this year, and in FY20, its EPS is expected to be -$1.03.

Volaris (NYSE:VLRS) is an ultra-low-cost airline, which has been steadily gaining market share in Mexico in the last decade and successfully competing with the country's flag carrier Aeromexico (OTCPK:GRPAF). Before the pandemic, the airline was expecting to have a double-digit growth of its revenues in 2020. However, the spread of COVID-19 all around the globe disrupted the airline's operations, and its growth prospects right now look dim. With only $453 million in cash reserves and ~$2.3 billion in debt, we believe that the airline is uninvestable at this point, even though its stock already depreciated by more than 50% since late February. The consensus right now is that Volaris is not going to make any money this year, and in FY20, its EPS is expected to be -$1.03. Considering this, we believe that it's better to avoid Volaris and look for other opportunities.

The Future is Uncertain

Since 2017, Volaris has been generating a positive free cash flow, which helped the airline to quickly expand inside Mexico. Despite the pandemic, in 2020, Volaris has had 5.8 million passengers (down 33.7 Y/Y), while its closest competitor Aeromexico has had only 4.46 million passengers (down 47.7% Y/Y). Volaris has been able to become the most popular airline in Mexico by keeping its ticket prices low and using the point-to-point business model, which gives it a lot of flexibility in its home market in comparison to the hub-and-spoke business model.

By the end of March, Mexico had only ~1000 cases of COVID-19, which helped Volaris to show a good performance in Q1 in comparison to its international peers, as its revenues increased by 8.8% Y/Y to $333 million. However, due to the high fixed costs, which are prevalent inside the airline industry, the company's net loss for the quarter was -$0.63 per share.

When compared to others, Volaris looks like a decent airline to own, as its operating margins in the last 12 months were above the industry's median, while its net margin is relatively close to the net margins of other international airlines. However, the problem is that, in the current environment, investing in an airline is a risky endeavor that carries a lot of downside with very little upside, despite the fact most of the companies from the industry lost more than half of their value in recent months. With P/E of 20x, we believe that Volaris is not a good investment at the current price.

Despite the great performance in the past, the future looks bleak for Volaris. The spread of COVID-19 forced the airline to ground the absolute majority of its fleet in early April, and it will take years for it to recover to its 2019 levels. In Q2, the airline's load factor is expected to be only 10% to 15%, while its capacity in June will be only 35%, an improvement from 12% in May. We could be certain that Q2 earnings results will be one of the worst in the company's history, and there's no guarantee that air travel will rebound anytime soon. While Volaris expects to increase its capacity to 50% in July, it will continue to lose money for the time being, and there's no guarantee that it will be able to regain its market share once the pandemic is over.

With $493 million in cash reserves and ~$2.3 billion in debt, Volaris will have a tough time thriving in the current environment and meeting its obligations at the same time. With $35 to $40 million cash burn per month, Volaris can't drive growth in the next couple of years. The good news is that the airline doesn't have any near-term maturity and only pays interest on its debt. However, when the recovery starts, all the profits will likely go for the reduction of the debt burden, which leaves no incentive for investors to hold the airline's stock.

Another problem that Volaris is facing is the inability to receive state aid to weather the current crisis. While the United States and some European countries rescued several airlines from bankruptcies, the Mexican government is reluctant to support the industry. Back in March, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that companies shouldn't expect any bailouts and should rely solely on themselves to survive the pandemic. Without help from the state, Volaris has no other choice but to find a way to navigate through this crisis on its own.

Currently, IATA estimates that Latin American airlines will lose around $15 billion in revenues in 2020, and Mexico will be hit the most since the country generates the biggest amount of aviation jobs in the regions. On Tuesday, Volaris' major competitor Aeromexico filed for bankruptcy, as it was unable to fully payout its debt. Aeromexico became the third major airline in the Latin American region after Avianca and LATAM that filed for Chapter 11. Considering this, we believe that Volaris could face the same fate, as it also has a relatively high debt burden, which will prevent the airline from creating value in the foreseeable future.

Before the pandemic, Volaris was expecting to have a double-digit growth of its revenues in 2020. However, in the last few months, a lot has been changed, and in FY20, its EPS is now expected to be -$1.03. Considering all of this, we believe that, despite the great performance in the past, it's better to avoid Volaris stock and look for other opportunities that the market offers.

