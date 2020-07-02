Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) as an investment option at its current market price. Despite generally viewing this fund favorably in the past, I have shifted to a more neutral sentiment, making me reluctant to recommend it going forward. Specifically, I am concerned over the lack of protection DVY provided in the latest sell-off, which was a consistent theme across the high dividend ETF landscape. Further, the fund's decline in income in Q2, on a year-over-year comparison, makes me question the strength of the underlying holdings. With the Financials sector coming under pressure due to a challenging macro-environment, this could negatively impact DVY's total return as it is the fund's largest sector by weighting. Finally, the expense ratio is high, in absolute and relative terms. I believed this attribute would improve with time, and that has not happened.

Background

First, a little about DVY. The fund seeks "to track the investment results of an index composed of relatively high dividend paying U.S. equities." The index includes companies with comparably high dividend yields that have at least a five-year track record of paying dividends. DVY is currently trading at $80.72/share and yields 4.45% annually. I had looked favorably on DVY during my review in Q3 last year, as I saw rising headwinds in the broader market as a time to get more defensive. I saw DVY's inclusion of high dividend payers, and its heavy Utilities exposure offering some protection from trade concerns. In hindsight, this call did not work out, as DVY has dropped far more than the market over the past ten months:

Given all that has happened so far in 2020, I wanted to take the opportunity to reassess DVY to see if I should update my rating going forward. After review, I believe a downgrade to "neutral" makes sense, and I will discuss why I feel this fund is not on my buy list, for the short or long term, in detail below.

High Dividend Funds Are Lagging The Market In 2020

To begin, I want to emphasize the primary reason why I have cooled on DVY, along with many high dividend ETFs. As my readers are aware, I had been growing increasingly concerned about the state of equity markets heading into Q4 last year. While my timing was a bit early in predicting the sell-off, I had suggested moving into some high yield dividend ETFs as a way to protect against equity fallout. Specifically, I viewed the increasingly negative trade rhetoric as a reason to go long on sectors such as Utilities and Real Estate, which generate most of their revenues domestically. Unfortunately, trade disputes are not what sparked a broad sell-off, but rather a health pandemic. However, I would have still figured funds offering above average dividends would hold up reasonably well, compared to the market.

Now that we have completed the first half of 2020, we can see how that thesis played out, and it was not pretty. While the market has rallied sharply off its March lows, we can see the performance of a variety of high dividend ETFs was quite poor over the course of the year. Essentially, these funds, including DVY, offered little to no downside protection. Also negatively, they have rebounded at a slower pace than the broader market. These two points taken together suggest this investment strategy is a poor one. To understand why, let us look at the year-to-date performance of the following popular high dividend ETFs: DVY, the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (SPHD), the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV), the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD), and the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM), as shown in the graph below:

As you can see, the end result has not been ideal. While these ETFs vary in terms of objective, holdings, and yield, what they have in common is under-performance against the S&P 500. While this may be expected during good times, I would have expected better during a year of heightened volatility.

My overall takeaway is this challenges the merit behind buying these funds as an equity hedge. The market has punished higher yielding stocks, and the income delivered by the funds that hold them does not make up for the dramatically worse total return. Therefore, I believe investors need to critically examine their reasons for wanting to own DVY, and gauge if their objectives are likely to be met given this performance drag.

Financials Sector Faces Challenges

I now want to shift to the underlying holdings of DVY. While the fund's objective has remained constant since last year, the make-up has changed quite distinctively due to re-balancing. As a result, the Financials sector, which used to make up around 14-15% of total assets, has grown in importance for the fund. In fact, the Financials sector is now the largest by weighting, overtaking Utilities, and makes up almost a quarter of the holdings, as seen below:

Therefore, it is important to consider the outlook for this sector, as it will have a large impact on DVY's overall performance.

To begin, I want to emphasize that my outlook for Financials is neutral right now, as I see both positives and negatives that I believe will support current values, but also make out-performance quite difficult. This outlook on DVY's largest sector is a key reason why my outlook for the fund as a whole is also neutral. On the bright side, Financials have been beaten down during the sell-off, and there was plenty of upside potential as the risk-on mode resumed. In fact, I was quite bullish on Financials back in May, which was a trade that would have generated some short-term alpha.

However, despite the sector's continued valuation below the market average, I see challenges on the horizon as well, which has decreased my enthusiasm for the sector in the second half of the year. One concern is the deteriorating consumer credit environment, which is pressuring profitability for lenders. With economic shut-downs and rising unemployment, it is not surprising that consumer delinquencies have been on the rise. Worryingly, the trend of rising delinquencies is consistent across all major credit categories, as seen below:

As you can see, the consumer picture is worsening, although recent state re-openings could prevent this trend from continuing. However, as we have seen over the past few weeks, states that have opened back up are in many cases reversing course, while others have delayed moving into the next phase of re-opening. This means the second half of the year is off to a slow start, despite the stock market's continued rise. The labor and consumer markets are not bouncing back as quick as one may hope, and I would have to suspect delinquency rates are going to continue to worsen.

That said, what is the impact on actual bank profits? According to the June report on bank profitability from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the impact has been quite negative. To illustrate, consider that FDIC-insured institutions saw a substantial hit to their net income in Q1, falling by almost 70% to $18.5 billion, as shown below:

This is undoubtedly negative for the sector, and provides some support for why many investors have been reluctant to invest in Financials, despite the below-average valuation.

Of course, we have to understand the why behind these numbers. While increasing consumer delinquencies are impacting profits, the FDIC highlights the biggest reason for the hit to bank profitability was declining economic activity. This decline took its toll on the price of crude, which spiked defaults across the Energy sector that directly impacted the value of loans on the books at major financial institutions. Further, the Fed cut interest rates in response to the virus and subsequent decline in economic activity, which resulted in a declining net interest margin for lenders.

Add this all up, and the environment is difficult for Financials. However, there are signs of life in the economy, despite some setbacks in state re-openings. This is a key reason why I am "neutral" and not "bearish" on Financials, and DVY by extension. One sign of optimism is that the purchasing managers index spiked in June, putting the U.S. back into expansion territory. This occurred largely because of an increase in manufacturing, as the new orders index rose to the highest level in over a year, as shown below:

My takeaway here is I believe my cautious stance is justified, but I do see merit in holding on to positions right now. While a challenging credit environment is sure to pressure Financials, there are signs of life in production and manufacturing, which means the worst may have passed. However, I think the chances of economic readings coming in better than expected in the months ahead is on the decline, considering the rising levels of new Covid-19 cases, and the decision by many states to go back into lock-down.

Dividend Growth Turned Negative

My next point concerns the fund's dividend, which has seen some pressure in the short term. As I noted above, high dividend funds have fallen out of fashion this year, providing little downside protection. While the above-average decline may have begun to pique value-oriented investors, I would caution against optimism now.

The key reason being that high yields, while attractive on the surface, need to also be sustainable in order to excite me. As corporate earnings come under pressure, companies have been slashing or suspending dividends across the board. Those without very strong financial positions are seeing their dividends fall, which will add to the selling pressure on these stocks, and the funds that hold them.

To see how this has impacted DVY, let us consider the two distributions paid in 2020. While Q1 saw some impressive year-over-year growth, the more recent Q2 dividend paints a different story. In June, DVY saw its dividend decrease by over 9%, which takes into account the April - June economic climate:

2019 Q1 Distribution 2020 Q1 Distribution YOY Gain $.87/share $.95/share 9.2% 2019 Q2 Distribution 2020 Q2 Distribution YOY Gain $0.88/share $0.80/share (9.1%)

Of course, investors could easily write-off Q2 as a one-time event, which is justifiable considering the Covid-19 pandemic is an unusual circumstance.

However, I would caution against this logic for a couple reasons. One, the economic impact of the virus is still being felt. Economies around the globe are not anywhere close to back to full capacity. This means the impact is likely to persist in Q3 as well, and probably longer. Two, while dividend cuts in Q2 were expected, there are signs that more are to come. In fact, over the past week, Wells Fargo (WFC) has stated it intends to reduce its quarterly dividend, as a result of the Fed stress tests. While just one example, it is an important one, as WFC is a top holding in DVY's portfolio, as shown below:

My point here is the worst may not be over when it comes to corporate dividends. While not all dividends are at risk, I would prefer to find companies with exceptional balance sheets, or funds that offer more robust screens for financial strength, rather than simply relying on "high" yield. As we have seen with WFC and many others, those "high" yields are not always guaranteed.

Expense Ratio Is Too High

My final point on DVY considers an attribute that has irked me for some time. This is the fund's expense ratio, which is quite high compared to its peers. In fact, DVY charges well above what the other high dividend ETFs I highlighted at the beginning of this review charge, as illustrated below:

Fund Expense Ratio DVY .39% HDV .08% SPYD .07% SPHD .30% VYM .06%

Ultimately, I had hoped for some time this metric would decline to a level more in-line with its peers, but that has not materialized to date. Given DVY's sluggish performance and my cautious outlook, it does not make sense to me to pay such a premium to own this fund. A year or so back, iShares announced expense reductions on a slew of ETFs, including DVY. However, this reduction amounted to nothing more than a drop from .40% to .39%, with no progress made since then. Considering the expense ratio of iShares' two other popular dividend ETFs, HDV and iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), is .08%, this divergence is especially concerning.

Bottom line

As I look to make adjustments to my portfolio for the second half of 2020, DVY will remain on my avoid list. The fund has not provided any protection from the latest round of selling, and its high expense ratio, mixed outlook, and negative dividend growth all give me pause. Therefore, I believe the downgrade on DVY was warranted, and encourage investors to think very carefully before starting any positions in this fund at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DGRO, HDV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.