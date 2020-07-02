Between its 6.0% yield, 4.5% annual AFFO/share growth, and 1.9% annual valuation multiple expansion, National Retail Properties is positioned to exceed my annual total return requirement of 10% over the next decade.

NNN is trading at an 18% discount to fair value according to data sourced from I Prefer Income, as well as the dividend discount model.

National Retail Properties delivered 4.4% YoY growth in its AFFO compared to Q1 2019, which is respectable given the difficult operating environment.

Despite the strong operating results in Q1 2020, National Retail Properties' stock significantly lagged the 4% decline in the S&P 500 during that time.

National Retail Properties' 37% plunge since I was neutral on the stock last December reiterates the importance of investing in stocks trading at or below fair value.

Image Source: I Prefer Income & I Prefer Income Filter

Given that the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development is projecting a 6% decline in global GDP for 2020, it is of more importance to dividend investors now than in recent years to focus on high-quality dividend growth stocks.

Filtering for a yield of greater than 5%, average annual earnings growth (in this case AFFO growth) of greater than 5%, and average annual dividend growth of greater than 4%, I narrowed I Prefer Income's Dividend Diamonds 25+ database from 133 stocks to just 3.

The stock in focus today that I believe is a high-quality dividend stock is the triple net lease REIT, National Retail Properties (NNN), which I'll be revisiting since I covered the stock last December before COVID-19 became a pandemic and disrupted the global economy.

As I'll discuss below despite the near to medium-term risks of COVID-19, National Retail Properties (hereafter referred to as NNN) boasts an occupancy rate just under 99%, its long-term 4-5% annual AFFO growth prospects remain intact, the company boasts an investment grade balance sheet, and is led by a capable management team, which forms the basis of my bullish argument for NNN.

The Dividend Remains Well-Covered And Safe With Mid-Single Digit Growth Potential

As a dividend growth investor, I believe it is always prudent to examine a stock's underlying payout ratios, especially when a stock is yielding 3 times that of the S&P 500 as is the case with shares of NNN.

In Q1 2020, NNN generated AFFO of $0.71/share against dividends per share of $0.515 during that time, for an AFFO payout ratio of 72.5%.

This is in line with NNN's AFFO payout ratio during FY 2019, which suggests that NNN's dividend remains rather safe for the foreseeable future.

Given that NNN's dividend payout ratio is in a position to slightly expand over the long term and that I expect NNN to deliver 4-5% annual AFFO/share growth, I believe a 5.0% long-term DGR is a realistic growth assumption.

Operating Fundamentals Remain Intact Despite COVID-19 Headwinds

Image Source: NNN June 2020 Investor Update Presentation

Despite the last few weeks of the first quarter being characterized by shutdowns for many of NNN's tenants as a result of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, NNN managed to deliver decent operating results.

NNN generated $0.71/share in AFFO in Q1 2020 compared to the $0.68/share in AFFO in Q1 2019, for YoY AFFO growth of 4.4%, which is roughly in line with the company's historical annual AFFO growth.

Behind NNN's solid AFFO growth in spite of COVID-19 was the fact that NNN's exceptionally high occupancy rate (98.0% historical average according to slide 11 of NNN's June 2020 Investor Update Presentation) held relatively strong, declining only 30 basis points from 99.1% the last time I covered the company's results for Q3 2019 to 98.8% during Q1 2020.

While NNN invested $67.2 million in property at an average cap rate of 6.9% during Q1 2020 according to CEO Jay Whitehurst's opening remarks during NNN's Q1 2020 earnings call, and that was significantly less than the $116.8 million invested at an average cap rate of 6.8% during Q3 2019, it's completely understandable that NNN would be holding back on capital investment at this time given the COVID-19 induced recession.

Even though capital investment will be much lower for the foreseeable future, $67.2 million in property investment is still enough to move the needle for a mid-cap triple net lease REIT that owned ~$7.3 billion of real estate at the end of Q1 2020 (according to page 7 of NNN's Q1 2020 earnings press release).

Another impressive piece of activity for NNN was the fact that the company was able to sell 14 properties during the quarter for $36.3 million at an accretive cap rate of 4.7%, as indicated by CEO Jay Whitehurst's opening remarks in NNN's Q1 2020 earnings call, which is a key advantage that NNN maintains over many of its REIT peers.

Yet another display of management's prudence was reflected by the decision to raise $400 million of 2.5% notes due in 10 years and $300 million of 3.1% notes due in 30 years, of which $325 million was used to redeem 3.8% 2022 notes a couple of years early.

Even factoring in the $2.3 million of accelerated note discount and note cost amortization to make this transaction possible as mentioned by CFO Kevin Habicht in his opening remarks during NNN's Q1 2020 earnings call, this strategic move resulted in significant cost savings for NNN while also allowing the company to defer a significant portion of its maturities many years into the future.

Image Source: NNN June 2020 Investor Update Presentation

Even though COVID-19 has disrupted the operations of businesses throughout virtually all sectors of the economy, NNN's IT systems investments have allowed the company's employees to work remotely and continue to move NNN's strategic objectives forward.

Despite the significant interruptions to NNN's retail tenants, NNN was able to collect 52% of April rent and has entered into deferral agreements with 37% of the rent, according to CEO Jay Whitehurst's opening remarks during NNN's Q1 2020 earnings call.

Of the tenants that NNN has not collected rent from or entered into deferral agreements with, NNN is not agreeing to rent forgiveness or advancing funds to tenants to be repaid, per CEO Jay Whitehurst's opening remarks during NNN's Q1 2020 earnings call.

While NNN is pursuing legal remedies against the tenants that haven't paid rent or entered into deferral agreements, NNN remains optimistic about its ability to reach an agreement for payment with most of these tenants.

It will be important for investors to watch for NNN's Q2 results as the company will not be reporting monthly rent collections for May or June before its Q2 earnings release, though peers such as STORE Capital (STOR) reported encouraging news on the rent collection front for both May and June, so I am expecting similar results from NNN when that information is released.

Image Source: NNN June 2020 Investor Update Presentation

Similar to when I last reported on NNN's credit ratings, NNN maintains the same investment grade BBB+, Baa1, and BBB+ credit ratings from the 3 major ratings agencies, which is perfectly logical given NNN's $217 million cash balance at the end of Q1 2020, the fact that NNN has no significant maturities over the next 3 years, and NNN has no debt outstanding on its $900 million credit line, according to CFO Kevin Habicht's opening remarks during NNN's Q1 2020 earnings call.

NNN's maximum leverage ratio of 0.35 as of the end of Q1 2020 is well below the required debt coverage of less than 0.60, NNN's minimum fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.15 is well above the debt covenant of greater than 1.50, and NNN's unencumbered interest coverage ratio of 4.85 is much higher than the debt covenant of greater than 1.75.

In fact, when excluding the aforementioned $2.3 million of note discount and note costs amortization, NNN's minimum fixed charge coverage ratio and unencumbered interest coverage ratio would have been even stronger at ~4.30 and ~5.00, respectively, as indicated by CFO Kevin Habicht's opening remarks during NNN's Q1 2020 earnings call.

When I factor in NNN's resilient operating fundamentals, investment-grade balance sheet, and prudent management team, I believe that shares of NNN could be a great long-term investment if acquired at or below fair value.

Risks To Consider:

Despite being a high-quality triple net lease REIT, NNN faces a number of key risks that I discussed in past articles. Therefore, I'll be focusing mostly on the risks facing NNN as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in this article.

While there have been reopenings across the country and many of NNN's tenants are reopened in some sort of capacity, it's important to keep in mind that a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations could result in states reverting to the lockdowns that were mostly instituted in March.

The surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in San Antonio and Houston in particular prompted Texas Governor Greg Abbott to sign an order that required all bars in the state to close by Friday, June 26, and that also reduced restaurants to 50% capacity beginning Monday, June 29.

This is especially important to note in light of the fact that NNN had over 500 properties in Texas at the end of FY 2019, which comprised 17.6% of 2019 ABR (page 5 of NNN's most recent 10-K).

Any additional restrictive actions taken by governors in other key markets, such as Florida (8.8% of 2019 ABR), Ohio (5.8% of 2019 ABR), and Illinois (5.0% of 2019 ABR) could result in financial difficulty for NNN's tenants in specific industries, such as the restaurant, fitness, and theater industries (where key tenants such as Flynn Restaurant Group, LA Fitness, and AMC Theatres collectively accounted for 10.1% of Q1 2020 ABR as per slide 36 of NNN's June 2020 Investor Update Presentation).

It's also worth noting that any localized economic downturns, natural disasters, or major regulatory changes in key markets could interrupt the operations of NNN's tenants and also result in financial difficulty for some tenants (pages 9 and 14 of NNN's most recent 10-K).

Any ensuing financial difficulty or insolvency, especially among key tenants could result in a materially adverse impact to NNN's financial results from both a lower revenue standpoint and potentially increased renovation expenses to attract new tenants to unoccupied properties (page 8 of NNN's most recent 10-K).

Finally, while NNN has been able to raise capital at favorable terms to this point, that is no guarantee that the company will be able to continue accessing capital at favorable terms or at all if a severe disruption in the global financial markets were to occur (page 11 of NNN's most recent 10-K).

It goes without saying that should this risk manifest as a result of the COVID-19 induced global recession, NNN's growth strategy in the near to mid-term could be significantly impaired.

While I have discussed several key COVID-19 related risks associated with an investment in NNN, I haven't discussed all of the risks. For a more comprehensive discussion of the risks facing NNN, I would refer interested readers to pages 7-16 of NNN's most recent 10-K, pages 33-34 of NNN's most recent 10-Q, and my previous articles on the company.

NNN Is A Blue-Chip Trading At A Moderate Discount

NNN's stock price movement since I last wrote about it in December provides a useful reminder to investors that valuation is paramount.

Even though NNN has held up relatively well through the COVID-19 pandemic and its disruptions thus far, NNN's stock price plummeted 37% while the S&P 500 declined only 4% since my previous article on NNN.

Although some of this price action was due to the difficult environment that NNN will face in the months ahead financially and operationally, most of it was due to the fact that NNN was trading at what I believed was a 14% premium to fair value at the time of the last article, which is why I'll be using a couple of valuation metrics and a valuation model to arrive at a fair value for shares of NNN.

Image Source: I Prefer Income

The first valuation metric that I will utilize to determine the fair value of NNN's shares is NNN's current yield to historical yield.

NNN's current yield of 5.96% is significantly higher than its historical yield of 4.60%.

Factoring in a reversion to a fair value yield of 4.75% and a fair value of $43.37 a share (which I believe appropriately factors in the near to medium-term impact of COVID-19), shares of NNN are trading at a 20.4% discount to fair value and offer 25.6% upside from the current stock price of $34.54 a share (as of June 27, 2020).

The second valuation metric that I'll use to approximate the fair value of NNN's shares is the TTM non-GAAP PE ratio to historical TTM non-GAAP PE ratio.

NNN's TTM price to FFO ratio of 12.20 is well below its historical price to FFO ratio of 15.04.

Assuming a reversion to a fair value TTM price to FFO ratio of 14.50 and a fair value of $41.05 a share, NNN is priced at a 15.9% discount to fair value and offers 18.8% of capital appreciation from the current stock price.

Image Source: Investopedia

The valuation model that I will utilize to assign a fair value to shares of NNN is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is the annualized dividend per share. In the case of NNN, that amount is currently $2.06.

The second input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the rate of return that an investor requires on their investments. Although this varies from one investor to another, I require 10% annual total returns on my investments because I believe that adequately rewards me for the time and effort that I spend researching investment opportunities and occasionally monitoring my investments.

The third and final input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate or long-term DGR.

While the first two inputs into the DDM only require data retrieval and subjectivity, accurately forecasting the long-term DGR requires an investor to consider numerous factors, including a stock's payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios are positioned to expand, contract, or remain the same over the long term), future AFFO growth potential, industry fundamentals, and the strength of a stock's balance sheet.

When I consider that NNN's payout ratio is in an ideal range and could slightly expand in the years ahead, I believe it's fair to expect NNN's dividend growth to slightly exceed its AFFO/share growth.

As a result of my forecasted 4.5% annual AFFO growth over the next decade, I believe a 5.0% long-term DGR is a reasonable expectation.

Upon plugging the above inputs into the DDM, I am left with a fair value of $41.20 a share, which implies that shares of NNN are trading at a 16.2% discount to fair value and offer 19.3% upside from the current price.

When I average the three fair values together, I compute a fair value of $41.87 a share, which indicates that shares of NNN are priced at a 17.5% discount to fair value and offer 21.2% of capital appreciation from the current price.

Summary: NNN Offers An Attractive Mix Of Yield And Long-Term Growth Potential

NNN's dividend increase streak of 30 consecutive years is the lengthiest among publicly traded triple net lease REITs, which supports the argument that NNN is one of the highest-quality publicly traded REITs.

Despite the near to medium-term risks of COVID-19, NNN boasts an occupancy rate just under 99%, its long-term 4-5% annual AFFO growth prospects remain intact, the company boasts an investment grade balance sheet, and is led by a capable management team.

Adding to the case for an investment in NNN is the fact that shares of NNN are trading at an 18% discount to fair value based on my interpretation of data sourced from I Prefer Income, as well as the dividend discount model.

Between its 6.0% yield, 4.5% annual AFFO growth potential, and 1.9% annual valuation multiple expansion, NNN is positioned to exceed my annual total return requirement of 10% over the next decade.

The above reasons form the basis for my bullishness toward NNN, which is why I rate shares of the company a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NNN, CVX, XOM, O, GPC, LOW, STOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.