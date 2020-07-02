Many factors have weighed on natural resources equities, and the sector has been beaten down for a long time.

Recently, in my article "Natural Resources Equities: Preparing for Reflation and a Dollar Decline," I outlined the case for the sector as an effective core portfolio holding to protect against the likelihood of reflation and a coming dollar decline, if not outright crash.

Here, I analyze four candidate ETFs and show why the FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is my top pick. It checks all the boxes: attractive valuation, relative performance, quality, diversification, operating characteristics, and a nice dividend yield.

Fund Screening

There are many natural resources funds worth considering. For those investors who want a low-cost, passively managed, and well-diversified fund, I’ve narrowed the field to just four candidates (table below). Here are the screening criteria that I used:

Size: Assets Under Management (AUM) at least $300 million

Diversification: includes positions in energy, materials, metals and mining, and agriculture

At least four years old

Passively managed, based on a diversified index

GNR and GUNR are the most diversified funds due to the combination of worldwide exposure and positions in all the major commodity sectors. Later, I’ll dive deeper into those dimensions.

Performance

Momentum investors won’t have much interest in this sector. You can see from the chart below that the ETFs have declined this year by 12-27%. At the March lows, the sector (as measured by the S&P Global Natural Resources Index) was down 48% YTD. Since then, GNR has rebounded by 46%. However, that still leaves it with a YTD decline of 19%.

Many factors have weighed on the sector, primarily the pandemic and crash in demand for oil and other commodities. Also contributing to the sector’s woes are oil price wars, ongoing trade tensions with China, the economic outlook for China (a major commodity consumer), supply chain disruptions, and the push to alternative energy. And, as I discussed in my last article, the funds have been beaten down for a long time, with negative ten-year annualized returns.

Yet, natural resources are essential components that make the world go around. Equity ownership in natural resources producers represents a stake in real assets that have limited supply and strong fundamental long-term demand. And unlike fiat currencies, the underlying asset values cannot be debased by governments. This is the type of setup that appeals to contrarian, value-oriented investors. And even if we don’t see a reversal in valuations, a measured position in the sector provides important portfolio diversification.

Key Takeaways:

On a relative basis, GUNR has performed best recently and over the longer term. Since its inception in 2011, the fund has returned -2.54% per year.

GUNR lands in the 18 th percentile of natural resources funds over the past three years and the 32nd percentile over five years.

percentile of natural resources funds over the past three years and the 32nd percentile over five years. GNR has performed second best. Since its inception in September of 2010, it has returned -0.67% per year. GNR has performed slightly better than the average for its category over recent three- and five-year periods.

IGE is clearly the worst performer of the group. This isn’t a surprise given its heavy energy weighting (more on that below).

NANR has had competitive returns, but its return history is short given its launch in 2015.

Valuation

In my last article, I demonstrated that the sector sits at historically attractive valuation levels, based on several key measures. This sweetens the pot for investors looking for inflation and dollar debasement protection.

The table below depicts key valuation metrics. P/E ratios are in flux right now due to the impact of the earnings crash underway. The latest 12-month numbers reflect a blend of pre-pandemic and early pandemic earnings reports (mostly Q1). Also, there is inconsistent reporting from the fund issuers. Some do not provide up-to-date, as-reported P/Es and P/Es based on forecast earnings. Therefore, below I noted the differences in data sources. Given these anomalies, I don’t place much weight on the recent P/E metrics in comparing the funds to each other or to the broader market indexes.

For example, as recently as mid-June, I noted the trailing 12 months’ P/E of GNR was only 13.2. Recent depressed returns in the sector suggest positive reversion to the mean possibilities. I also showed the chart depicting the near-record low ratio of the S&P GSCI Commodity index to the S&P 500. Given the attractiveness of the sector, the real question becomes the relative valuation of the funds.

Based on that, a few things stand out:

IGE is the least expensive based on P/E. This can be largely explained by its large overweight position in beaten-down energy stocks and the slower long-term earnings growth of its components.

Based on Price/Book, Price/Sales and Price/Cash flow, GNR is most attractive. GUNR has similar numbers for those metrics.

NANR and GUNR have the next lowest trailing P/E ratios.

GNR has the highest P/E ratio.

Takeaway: Considering all factors, GNR is the most attractive from a valuation standpoint, since it leads in three of the currently most meaningful valuation factors. It also has good long-term earnings growth of 15.75%. GUNR is a close second and has the highest earnings growth, which justifies its slightly higher valuation than GNR.

Operating Characteristics

The oldest fund in the group is IGE, and NANR is the newest. Yet, IGE has the lowest AUM. All the funds are cost-efficient. NANR is the best with an expense ratio of 35 basis points, followed by GNR.

GNR and GUNR have the most attractive yields. When considering yields, I prefer to look at the SEC yield as a more realistic gauge of what the investor will earn going forward. This is often materially different than the “distribution” or trailing 12-month yield. That’s because the SEC yield annualizes the most recent 30-day yield.

Many firms have recently lowered dividends due to the pandemic. This makes the trailing yield look better than what investors will earn going forward. As an example, IGE’s trailing 12-month yield is 7.88%, versus its SEC yield of 3.44%. This disparity is due in large part to its outsize exposure to the battered energy sector. In contrast, the more diversified GNR has almost an identical SEC and 12-month yield. This suggests the dividend stream has been more immune to the recent economic distress. It is interesting that GUNR has a higher SEC yield than its trailing 12-month yield. That could reflect the recent large price decline without an offsetting drop in payouts. It also suggests the underlying resiliency and reliability of the current payout.

GUNR is the most liquid fund, followed by GNR. GUNR is also the most diversified in terms of number of stocks. The weighted average market cap of the funds is similar, all having a large-cap positioning.

Takeaway: Based on all these factors, I like both GUNR and GNR, with a slight edge to GUNR.

Diversification

Now let’s look at where the funds invest in terms of countries and industries. The table below demonstrates that the pair of GNR and GUNR are well-diversified across the world. In contrast, IGE and NANR have heavy North American concentrations - by design. Therefore, for those investors who want a one-stop shop with maximum geographic diversification, GNR and GUNR immediately move to the top of the list.

I prefer global diversification from both a geographic and currency standpoint. Readers of my last article know there is a strong case for a dollar decline. If that happens relative to other currencies, GNR and GUNR should fare better than IGE and NANR, all other things being equal. Of course, with investing, not everything else is equal. Conversely, if you prefer dollar exposure and staying close to home, IGE and NANR might be attractive to you.

The funds also have significant differences with respect to industry allocations, as you can see below. As a reference point, energy now comprises only 2.6% of the S&P 500 index, down from 6.6% in 2000. Materials also comprise 2.6% of the index. These two sectors have shrunk and are now the bottom two in terms of weighting. This reflects investor sentiment and languishing commodity prices for a long time, as I discussed in my last article.

GNR has the largest exposure to “Materials.” This broad category includes agriculture, forest and paper products, fertilizers and chemicals, timber REITs, copper and precious and other metals and mining. It has a healthy, but not overweighted, position in energy. It has added diversification with consumer staples and timber. The fund’s underlying index consists of a combination of the securities included in the following three sub-indices: the S&P Global Natural Resources - Agriculture Index, the S&P Global Natural Resources - Energy Index, and the S&P Global Natural Resources - Metals and Mining Index. Each sub-index measures the performance of 30 of the largest companies in the respective sector.

GUNR is a very balanced fund with 31% allocated to materials, 28% to energy and 30% to agriculture. It also has a nice kicker of 5% allocated to each of the timber and water sectors. There are several compelling analyses I’ve seen pointing out the attractiveness of those sectors.

IGE, the oldest fund of the group, reflects a legacy pedigree. It is very energy heavy at 68% of assets. Materials comprise 32%. It is devoid of the agricultural sector, which to me makes the fund a non-starter for those who want the broadest possible commodity equities diversification in one fund. It also lacks any stated or significant exposure to timber, consumer staples and water.

NANR is also a more narrowly focused fund, with about an equal balance of materials and energy. Again, for my goals, it lacks necessary diversification across geography and industry sectors.

Since worldwide sector diversification is a must-have criterion to me, at this point I have eliminated IGE and NANR from consideration. However, investors looking for concentrated positions with a blend of materials and energy with geographic emphasis on North America might prefer IGE or NANR.

The table below depicts the top ten holdings of GNR and GUNR. Unsurprisingly, there is some overlap between the two funds. The top ten stocks comprise about 34% of the total for both funds.

Takeaway: The big takeaway from this analysis is that GNR and GUNR offer greater diversification than IGE and NANR. All in all, GUNR and GNR look equally attractive in terms of diversification, with perhaps a slight nod to GUNR given its positions in water and timber.

Factor Profiles

Morningstar provides a useful graphic that conveys each fund’s fundamental factors. While there are many similarities among the funds, I’ll call out a few notable observations for my top two.

Key Takeaways:

The market caps of the funds are similar and reflect mid- to large-cap holdings.

Both funds tilt slightly towards the value spectrum.

The yields for both are above the recent five-year average and above average versus all funds.

The quality of the funds is high and noticeably above their category average.

Volatility is higher than average and above recent five-year averages.

Liquidity is adequate for both funds.

At a glance, the graphic reveals no noticeable advantage for either fund. Both are solid choices.

Risk

I explored sector risk in my last article, including:

Long-term economic demand for commodities due to the pandemic.

Deflation and depressed commodity prices.

Continued strength of the dollar.

Another potential large market drop.

The table below compares risk metrics of GUNR and GNR. If you aren’t familiar with the risk metrics or want to explore them further, see the Morningstar fund pages for GNR and GUNR.

Key Takeaways:

GUNR has slightly lower risk due to its lower standard deviation and lower downside capture ratio.

GUNR has a slightly better reward/risk ratio given its higher Sharpe ratio. It also has a higher alpha.

Both funds outperform their category averages.

Timing and Entry Points

In my last article, I noted that it might be too early to pull the trigger if you are looking to establish a new position. Valuations suggest there is more overall market downside risk than upside gain potential. A renewed market relapse would likely take the natural resources sector down with it. We could test the lows seen in March. The recent acceleration of new COVID-19 infections has increased uncertainty. Therefore, if I were looking to establish a new position in GUNR, I would be inclined to wait for at least another 5-10% drop before beginning a dollar cost-averaging buying program.

Conclusion: Close Call, But Load Your GUNR

Bottom line, my analysis shows that GUNR is my top pick in the natural resources equity index fund sector for these reasons:

Superior historical performance

Excellent diversification

Largest, most liquid fund

Best reward/risk dynamic

Approximately equivalent valuation to GNR, with slightly better growth profile

Attractive yield and cost efficient

In my last article, I discussed natural resources equities’ effectiveness in protecting against reflation and a dollar decline. In addition, the sector now presents a sweetener of low historical valuations. Even if we don’t see a reversal in relative valuations, a measured position can provide important portfolio diversification. Both GUNR and GNR are good options to support this goal, with the slight nod to GUNR.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.