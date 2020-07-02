2020 Q2 Portfolio Review

My Q3 strategy is hold the current 40 equities and to opportunistically trim or add as appropriate.

Utilities moved from #6 to #1 in sector allocation, from 7.76% to 19.03% of the portfolio value, slightly ahead of consumer staples at 17.23%.

Priorities are quality, financial strength, essential products and services, and the potential to thrive in a new, post-pandemic economy.

Our current recession is masked by this historic climb in stock prices that feels like a new bull market but appears to be a bear market rally.

The recession

Our current recession is masked by this historic climb in stock prices that feels like a new bull market but appears to be a classic, bear market rally.

Jeff Miller: "I remain bearish. ... Recession odds are 100%. ... Stock market strength has provided a false sense of security."

Kirk Spano: "Despite the gloomy economic outlook, the stock market has rallied, giving investors a chance to sell troubled stocks."

Lyn Alden Schwartzer: "While the market enjoyed a nearly V-shaped recovery ... the underlying economy is not really showing signs of such a strong comeback. This will take time to work through."

Bob Dieli: "...we are in the early phases of a W-shaped structural recession." (From his commentary on June 2020 Employment Report.)

Howard Marks: "... the fundamental outlook may be positive on balance, but with listed security prices where they are, the odds aren't in investors' favor."

Quality, strength, essential products and services

As the second quarter began, my priorities continued to be (1) quality, (2) financial strength, and (3) relative safety of the dividend. To these I added (4) essential products and services and (5) the company's potential to thrive in a new, post-pandemic economy.

This economic crisis prompted some self-evaluation as a dividend investor. I'll be 70 this year. I receive dividend-covered monthly distributions from my IRA. At the current portfolio valuation, withdrawing is at an annual rate of 3.2%. The current dividend yield is 3.65%. The cash position is 5.47%, or 20.3 months of distributions. I'm comfortable with the current 40 equities cash position. My target is a 6.4% cash position (24 months of distributions).

A portfolio "reset" was part of my "2020 Q1 Portfolio Review." Today's article describes the completion of this reset. I eliminated the Energy and Industrials and cut Consumer Discretionary from 7.38% to 3.40%.

Utilities are now the portfolio's largest sector

Utilities moved from #6 to #1 in sector allocation, from 7.76% to 19.03% of the portfolio value, slightly ahead of consumer staples at 17.23%.

These Utilities sector companies were added:

Southern Company (SO), in May at $53.97;

Duke Energy (DUK), in May at $82.36;

Dominion Energy (D), in May at $78.66;

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), in June at $49.45 and $47.30;

Avangrid, Inc. (AGR), in June at $42.15 and $41.11.

On March 31, I held just one stock with a S&P credit rating of less than A-, and that was W. P. Carey (WPC), which I've held since July 2009.

SO was added in spite of Vogtle, the nuclear power plant that they must now complete. Also, I re-establish a position in DUK in spite of their history with coal ash pollution. These two utilities have A- S&P credit ratings and are in relatively friendly regulatory regions.

Three BBB+ rated companies were added. Dominion Energy is a new holding. They've worked through some uncertainties and I like their business model.

I re-established a position in Brookfield Renewable Partners. I should not have sold it in Q1. BEP is an integral part of Brookfield Asset Management (BAM). I like BEP's focus on hydroelectric power and their solar energy growth.

Avangrid, held in 2016-2017, is back. AGR is a subsidiary of Spain's global wind-power company, Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCPK:IBDRY). AGR owns regulated utilities in the U.S. northeast. They're developing offshore wind projects and the New England Clean Energy Connect transmission line with Canada's Hydro-Québec. BEP and AGR are complementary sustainable energy holdings.

Three Communication Services stocks

In May, I added three Communication Services companies, taking the sector from zero to 7.43% of the portfolio's value: AT&T (T) at $28.01; Verizon Communications (VZ) at $54.63; and BCE Inc. (BCE) at $38.65.

Each company faces opportunities and challenges. I'm interested in their "essential products and services." Verizon is the purest play. AT&T and, to a lesser extent, BCE have ventured into entertainment. AT&T's credit rating slipped to BBB by (what I consider) some questionable acquisitions. However, they have a broad U.S. footprint. I'm comfortable with these companies during this pandemic-induced, stay-at-home recession. They should provide relatively safe dividends in the new economy on the "other side" of the recession.

Other portfolio changes

These companies were added to the portfolio in Q2:

Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) returned to the portfolio in May at $106.72 due to Nestlé's global position in consumer staples and strong finances.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), was added as a half position in June at $56.98. This corrected a Q1 mistake. Mother Goose would say I was like the old woman who lived in a shoe, with so many stocks (not children) that I didn't know what to do. I either forgot or didn't notice that S&P resolved their questions about BMY's acquisition of Celgene. As of November 20, 2019, BMY no longer faced a possible credit rating downgrade. Lesson learned.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) has been on my radar for a long time, a bank with a rare A+ credit rating. USB seemed oversold, so I added it in May at $29.14.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) was added to the portfolio in May at $90.68 and in June at $88.34.

Nutrien (NTR) was added to the portfolio in June at $36.83 and $33.75.

These positions were removed from the portfolio in Q2:

Chevron (CVX) was sold in April at $84.51. I exited the Energy sector.

3M (MMM) was sold in April at $147.67 due to the S&P credit rating downgrade to A+ and S&P's negative outlook.

Coca-Cola (KO) was sold in April at $47.99 based on S&P's negative outlook.

Due to economic uncertainty the remaining two industrials were sold in May - Illinois Tool Works (ITW) at $164.99 and Cummins (CMI) at $157.68.

Blackstone (BX) was sold in May at $53.80 after the company told all of their many alternative investments to maximize borrowings for liquidity.

Simon Property Group (SPG) was sold in May at $56.01 when the pandemic appeared out of control in the U.S. Regulated utilities seemed safer.

Home Depot (HD) was sold in May at $239.78. This was tough. HD provides essential products and services. The 2.5% yield was considerably lower than other portfolio companies of comparable strength.

Portfolio as of June 30, 2020

Price is the closing price as of June 30, 2020. %Val is each company's percentage of the portfolio market value. Div is current annualized dividend. Yield is the dividend yield as of 6/30/20. %Inc is each company's contribution to the portfolio's income. S&P is the company's Standard & Poor's credit rating, where applicable. CCC is the number of consecutive years of dividend increases, per Justin Law, the Dividend Investing Resource Center, Mat Litalien and the Canadian All-Starsand company websites. Add is my target price for considering additional purchases. Trim is my target to consider trimming a few shares.

Company Price %Val Div Yield %Inc S&P CCC Add Trim Jnsn & Jn (JNJ) 140.63 2.4% 4.04 2.9% 1.9% AAA 58 127 165 Microsoft (MSFT) 203.51 2.6% 2.04 1.0% 0.7% AAA 18 155 216 Apple (AAPL) 364.80 2.5% 3.28 0.9% 0.6% AA+ 8 270 286 Walmart (NYSE:WMT) 119.78 2.5% 2.16 1.8% 1.2% AA 47 107 140 Automatic Data (ADP) 148.89 2.3% 3.64 2.4% 1.5% AA 44 140 180 Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) 43.38 2.3% 1.14 2.6% 1.7% AA 28 40 56 P&G (PG) 119.57 2.5% 3.16 2.6% 1.8% AA- 64 103 135 C-P (CL) 73.26 2.4% 1.76 2.4% 1.6% AA- 57 62 85 Nestlé 110.65 2.6% 2.85 2.6% 1.8% AA- 24 90 118 Novartis (NVS) 87.34 2.4% 3.09 3.5% 2.3% AA- 23 72 108 Nike (NKE) 98.05 1.1% 0.98 1.0% 0.3% AA- 18 81 NA Visa (V) 193.17 1.0% 1.20 0.6% 0.2% AA- 12 135 NA BlackRock (BLK) 544.09 2.4% 14.52 2.7% 1.8% AA- 11 385 675 Pfizer (PFE) 32.70 2.5% 1.52 4.6% 3.1% AA- 10 27 45 Cisco (CSCO) 46.64 2.4% 1.44 3.1% 2.0% AA- 10 38 54 T-D (TD) 44.61 2.7% 2.33 5.2% 3.9% AA- 9 33 60 Royal Bank (RY) 67.80 2.4% 3.18 4.7% 3.1% AA- 9 54 90 PepsiCo (PEP) 132.26 2.5% 4.09 3.1% 2.1% A+ 47 112 150 Unilever (UL) 54.88 2.3% 1.83 3.3% 2.1% A+ 38 45 68 Texas Instruments (TXN) 126.97 2.3% 3.60 2.8% 1.8% A+ 16 108 159 Bristol-Myers 58.80 1.3% 1.80 3.1% 1.1% A+ 11 55 NA U.S. Bancorp 36.82 3.0% 1.68 4.6% 3.8% A+ 9 27 54 Genuine Parts (GPC) 86.96 2.3% 3.16 3.6% 2.3% NR 64 67 135 ADM (ADM) 39.90 2.5% 1.44 3.6% 2.5% A 45 32 45 Fed Rlty (FRT) 85.21 3.1% 4.20 4.9% 4.1% A- 52 65 135 Can Ut (OTCPK:CDUAF) 24.03 2.4% 1.28 5.3% 3.5% A- 48 20 34 Consol Ed (ED) 71.93 2.5% 3.06 4.3% 2.9% A- 46 61 85 Rlty Income (O) 59.50 2.7% 2.80 4.7% 3.4% A- 27 48 80 Southern Co. 51.85 2.2% 2.56 4.9% 3.0% A- 19 48 68 PPL Corp (PPL) 25.84 2.3% 1.66 6.4% 4.1% A- 18 22 43 Duke Energy 79.89 2.3% 3.78 4.7% 3.0% A- 15 67 100 Camden Prop 91.22 2.5% 3.32 3.6% 2.5% A- 10 75 120 Dominion Energy 81.18 2.4% 3.76 4.6% 3.1% BBB+ 17 67 100 Verizon 55.13 2.4% 2.46 4.5% 2.9% BBB+ 15 45 68 Brkfield Renew 47.90 2.5% 2.17 4.5% 3.0% BBB+ 11 40 57 BCE 41.77 2.6% 2.45 5.9% 4.1% BBB+ 11 33 60 Avangrid 41.98 2.5% 1.76 4.2% 2.9% BBB+ 3 37 49 AT&T 30.23 2.5% 2.08 6.9% 4.7% BBB 36 27 52 W. P. Carey 67.65 2.4% 4.17 6.2% 4.1% BBB 23 45 113 Nutrien 32.10 2.3% 1.80 5.6% 3.5% BBB 2 27 45 Cash 5.47%

Sectors

The table below indicates each sector's representation in the portfolio. Mkt Wt is the sector's May 29, 2020, market weight representing the sum of the market cap of the companies in the applicable S&P 500 GICS sector index as a percentage of the total S&P 500 Index market capitalization, per Fidelity.

# is the number of portfolio companies in each sector. %Val is each sector's percentage of the market value of the portfolio. %Inc is each sector's percentage of the income contributed to the portfolio. Companies indicates the ticker symbols for the portfolio companies in each sector.

Sector Mkt Wt # %Val %Inc Companies Info Tech 26.21% 6 13.03% 6.81% MSFT,AAPL,ADP,V,CSCO,TXN Financials 10.44% 4 10.65% 12.62% BLK,TD,RY,USB Real Estate 2.84% 4 10.62% 14.13% FRT,O,CPT,WPC Health Care 15.23% 5 10.83% 10.06% JNJ,RHHBY,NVS,PFE,BMY Consumer Descr 10.53% 2 3.40% 2.62% NKE,GPC Consumer Stap 7.13% 7 17.23% 13.11% WMT,PG,CL,NSRGY,PEP,UL,ADM Utilities 3.24% 8 19.03% 25.38% CDUAF,ED,SO,PPL,DUK,D,BEP,AGR Communication 10.97% 3 7.43% 11.72% VZ,BCE,T Materials 2.53% 1 2.31% 3.54% NTR Industrials 7.96% 0 Energy 2.92% 0 Cash 5.47%

Q3 strategy: hold the 40

The economy is in a deep hole. Our government has failed to adequately address the pandemic. Our population has failed to practice the self-discipline needed to mitigate the virus and thus shorten the economic downturn.

The market anticipates more breakthroughs in coronavirus treatments. The market expects unprecedented speed in the development of vaccines. All the market's "eggs" are in the basket of biomedical research.

I expect continued volatility, though I would welcome calmer waters. I would be happy to check the market weekly rather than daily. I hope to make fewer trades in the second half of the year.

My strategy for the third quarter is hold the current 40 equities and to opportunistically trim or add as appropriate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, MSFT, AAPL, WMT, ADP, RHHBY, PG, CL, NSRGY, NVS, NKE, V, BLK, CSCO, PFE, RY, TD, PEP, UL, TXN, BMY, USB, GPC, ADM, FRT, CDUAF, ED, O, SO, PPL, DUK, CPT, D, VZ, BEP, BCE, AGR, T, WPC, NTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). Ted Leach (Dividend Sleuth) is not a registered investment adviser. Kirk Spano is an RIA. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.