As usual, the latest negative headlines focus on the end of Altria (MO). But the money keeps rolling in for this tobacco giant. Despite the efforts of the states and the federal government to put an end to all the tobacco-related problems, this business continues to thrive one way or another. As an income stock, this company is one of the more reliable dividend generators, even if you do not believe in any tobacco-related habits. There is absolutely every reason to assume that the cash will continue to roll in throughout the foreseeable future.

Why These Products Are Needed

It should be noted that there are absolutely no savings graces about tobacco habits. The consequences are well-documented, and this article does not in any way attempt to glorify or show in a positive light any uses of tobacco products. Instead, we will focus on the financial benefits of this industry to investors.

Americans have long needed ways to both “fit in” and relax. There are both healthy ways to accomplish those goals and there are unhealthy ones. Tobacco has long followed a pathway to minimize the side effects of the products sold, while extolling the benefits in government-approved ways. Even though marketing has largely switched to adults and been restricted, the industry continues to thrive. Until people are willing to put the time into learning the healthy ways to “fit in” and relax, this industry is likely to enjoy a cash-rich future, because many of the products are seen as “cool” by the users and easily produce a false sense of security, a sense of belonging to the group, and a sense of relaxation.

Latest Skirmishes

The latest headlines focus on Juul (JUL). Juul Labs is about to cut one-third of its workforce, if the latest rumors prove true. There will be a CEO transition as a result of an impairment of the value of the investment at Juul. Altria was allowed to invest in Juul. But management had to keep their distance due to some anti-trust considerations until the correct approvals were generated. This meant that Juul retraced steps the rest of the tobacco industry had previously done back in the 1960s until past the Surgeon General's first warning. The result was a fair number of young people trying the product, with unfortunate medical effects.

But Juul represented a future growth avenue. The current collapse of this avenue will probably cause some to knock a percent off future earnings growth until Altria finds another growth avenue. However, current cash flow available to pay shareholders is probably not affected by the results at Juul. Juul was a separate company in the startup-to-growth stage of business development. Therefore, it will bear the brunt of any mistakes made.

Unlike many, this marketing-savvy company has many times revived products that were on their way to corporate memories. Therefore, Juul is likely to be back in a different form. Hopefully, company management will be far wiser for the experience. So, while this growth avenue will be temporarily shut down for a few years, investors can count on a second attempt down the road. The tobacco industry generally has a lot of money to spread around - and money talks.

The remainder of the tobacco products are relatively well-established. Periodically, new products are introduced in the various established lines. This keeps the various product lines current to meet changing market place demands.

Company Background

Altria is a “vice” company. Companies that focus on the “bad” habits of people tend to be fairly recession-resistant. Vices tend to be one of the last things that most consumers cut back upon, as they are some of the more favorite things that consumers are attracted to. Not only that, but many “vice” industries are extremely profitable. This company is no exception to that.

What is unique about the tobacco industry is that through the courts and legal processes, we have managed to blame the industry for the responsibility for this bad habit. This is one industry that has to, in effect, pay for being successful. That uniqueness to the industry is an extra investment risk factor. Even so, companies like Altria manage to provide an ever-increasing source of income that is generally far less volatile than many more conventional stock investments.

Making money from a “vice” stock should be handled like any other investment. Just because one receives income from these stocks does not mean one approves of the habits involved in making this company successful.

(Source: Altria Presentation at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference, February 2020)

Over the years, Altria has diversified into some non-tobacco lines, as it has long been believed that tobacco would be a slowing or declining industry. However, the products in the middle column have proved this wrong, and cigarettes have proved surprisingly resilient when compared to predictions of demise.

Nonetheless, there has been some diversification into the alcohol industry. The alcohol industry has its own challenges but is similar enough to the tobacco industry that the diversification makes sense. Plus, the alcohol industry is not viewed with the same disdain as the tobacco industry.

The cannabis industry is more akin to a development-stage and represents a solid future growth opportunity. Like the more established lines, this new product line represents a potentially lucrative business similar to the cigarette industry.

The latest coronavirus scare has been so unpredictable that this usually very predictable company withdrew guidance for the time being. That should be a “straw in the wind” for other industries and investors trying to ascertain this year. There is very little history for this type of event. Therefore, a conservative strategy would be a tough task to maintain with some consistency until there is better visibility.

First Quarter

The first-quarter results were reported on April 30, 2020. As I fully expected, this management reported the usual dreary news and a lot of cash. There is a fear that the first quarter “stole” some sales from future quarters. The paper towel and toilet paper hoarding may have been in the headlines. But the mainstay cigarette sales also shot up to indicate some hoarding.

Now, as things get worse, management is monitoring for some discount sale cannibalization. People may not give up their vices easily. But they will save money when it becomes scarce.

(Source: Altria First Quarter Earnings Press Release, April 30, 2020)

The result was that Altria posted some top-notch financial numbers for the first quarter. However, at the same time, management warned that this was going to be a very unpredictable year, and they did hedge slightly about the dividend. That makes traditional valuation ideas extremely difficult.

Clearly, the business will not grow at an annual pace of the first quarter. Therefore, a weak second quarter would definitely be expected. This would be especially true if the “back to work” trend continues. Mr. Market appears to be focusing on the easing of restrictions to begin a stock market rally.

During the conference call, the new CEO, Billy Gifford, stressed the unpredictability of at least the next quarter or two. The commercial paper market dried up for Altria (note that Altria is considered a Tier 2 commercial paper for ranking purposes). This caused the company to completely draw the bank line.

Lenders probably realize the current situation, and therefore, do not recognize borrowing by the company as a “red flag”. Now, management did stress that as things return to normal, they will use the commercial paper market as they had in the past. Currently, management clearly expects to signal a strong liquidity stance.

Dividend

As noted before, management did hedge some on the dividend. There have been solid companies that have proactively cut distributions to maintain the financial ratings “just in case”. Should the recovery prove fast and complete, then those companies will restore their dividends quickly. Altria did hedge somewhat on the dividend for the current year. The financial strength of the company would argue that the dividend is not in trouble. However, a lot depends upon what management believes is the most likely outcome of the currently fast-moving situation.

My own belief is that the warmer temperatures will slow the spread of this virus enough, so that if we are careful, a relatively normal living situation can resume. Recent headlines have called that idea into question, as several large southern states are showing some scary increases. Therefore, warmer temperatures are either not a complete answer or not the answer at all.

Many companies though are looking at a potential resurgence in the Fall and next winter. The way things are going currently, it may just become an acceleration of the current trend as cold weather predominates. I do not believe that large chunks of our fellow citizens realize that this will be a very long battle.

The result is that management just does not know how to plan. This actually did happen with some similar bugs over the last few hundred years. Therefore, it is not unreasonable to get ready for such an occurrence now. The problem is that projected outcomes offer an unusually wide variances due to a lot of unknowns.

Therefore, as an investor, one needs to move into the Fall with adequate reserves prepared for the worst - in case the worst happens. In the meantime, Altria remains one of the more reliable sources of income for dividend income. When the coronavirus situation fades into the past, this company will remain one of the more reliable income and capital gains opportunities in the investment spectrum. For those of us who will retire (and are retired), this is one of the safer income vehicles.

Valuation

Valuation is probably best done by looking at fiscal year 2019 and then trying to figure out when “normal” resumes. The barn burner first quarter is not expected to repeat.

(Source: Seeking Alpha, May 2, 2020)

Anytime a company like Altria yields an average investor return just from the dividend, the company is cheap. That dividend yield should be around 4% in normal times. This also implies considerable capital appreciation potential.

(Source: Altria First Quarter Earnings Press Release, April 30, 2020)

The key factor in all of this is that it is temporary. Probably sometime in the Fall, visibility will have improved considerably and management will plot a strategy to maintain the “normal” dividend and earnings growth pattern. Since consumer spending for these types of products appears to be a relative priority, there is every indication that this industry will be one of the first to get back to normal. Nonetheless for just about every industry (and that includes the staid utility industry), the next few months could be challenging.

(Source: Altria First Quarter Earnings Press Release, April 30, 2020)

Enterprise value floats around 9 times EBITDA generated for the 12 months ended with the first quarter of 2020. The 12-month figure is expected to backtrack some as the hoarding reverses. However, the enterprise value trades at an absurdly low (approximately) 9 times EBITDA for this cash-generating industry.

Altria has the ability to generate cash comparable to many of the more conventional investment opportunities (like Facebook (FB), for example) per sales dollar. Therefore, even given the “tobacco discount,” this company is undervalued. The enterprise value should probably be closer to 14 times EBITDA. That provides an enticing return to a potential investor.

Conclusion

This stock is very cheap from a dividend yield standpoint. The future growth should be at least 5%. This company, like many, is in for a very unpredictable year. But this is still one of the more reliable and financially strong companies in the investment spectrum.

Note that Altria has acquired for diversification and is likely to do so in the future to provide continued value to shareholders. That makes the future a little more unpredictable. But management is unlikely to rely on cigarettes for future growth.

The combined return is likely to be 13% just from the growth and the dividend yield at a price that currently indicates very low risk. Once the latest challenges have faded, this stock is likely to appreciate considerably as the dividend becomes far more secure in the eyes of the market.

A lot of financially strong companies and industry leaders have very low valuations because the market is concerned about the business. However, this current concern will not last forever. Even a resurgence of the coronavirus in the Fall will be met with a very different answer than the current time.

While investors need adequate cash reserves for a period like this, that does not mean that these types of stocks should be ignored. This stock has nearly always been a reliable and growing source of income for many. Long term, that should continue. This is a very good stock to own as a core position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.