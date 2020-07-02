Mr. Market Doesn't Believe The Pessimists

Ask any investor if they fear another economic shutdown, and the answer will probably be “yes” in most cases. And it’s no wonder, for the mainstream media have beaten the drums long and hard for government to take action to “slow the spread” of the coronavirus—whether it be by shutting down businesses or by mandating mask wearing.

Yet through all the media hype, the stock market remains remarkably calm and resilient as characterized by a complete absence of internal selling pressure and a relentless tendency to ignore the gloomy headlines. In this report, I’ll make the case that the market has already discounted the worst-case scenario for the U.S. economy and is looking ahead to better days ahead.

Continuing this year’s major theme, extreme fear continues to abound on both Main Street and Wall Street. The coronavirus in the U.S. could reach 100,000 cases per day, if health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci are to be believed. This was the headline blazoned across several news platforms on Tuesday, and it facilitated quite a bit of comment across the Internet. Indeed, the daily march of scary virus-related headlines has been nearly constant since February and seems to be getting even more hyperbolic by the day (if that were possible).

Goldman Sachs entered the virus-scare fray on Tuesday, stating that a national mask mandate could reduce infections and prevent further lockdowns, which in turn, the bank said, would likely reduce U.S. economic growth by 5%. The market didn’t blink, however, but instead the major indices were up despite the dire warning.

Here’s a thought: Is it possible that media, government and financial institutions are trying their dead-level best to bolster the “wall of worry” (which every bull market must climb) with all the scary virus talk? Or are they trying to torpedo investors’ confidence by encouraging them to stay away from equities so that insiders can have a bigger piece of the market pie? I’ll refrain from rendering judgement on these questions, though the cynic in me wonders if perhaps the answer to both questions might be an emphatic “yes!”

Regardless of the motives behind the daily doom-and-gloom, the financial market clearly isn’t buying into it. Neither, for that matter, are the most important industrial commodities. For instance, Dr. Copper is on the move, with copper prices lately surging on supply-related concerns. Copper prices rose 11% in June, which Zacks analyst Madhurima Das attributed to “optimism over financial stimulus and strong demand in [top consumer] China.” Das further pointed out:

Copper, whose demand is linked to global economic growth and activity, fell prey to the impact of the COVID-19 in the first quarter and suffered a decline of 22%. However, the red metal has made a dramatic comeback in the second quarter with a gain of 25%.

Source: BigCharts

As Das rightly pointed out, copper has a leading role as a barometer of the global economy’s health. The extended copper price rally is therefore most welcome, for it tells us that informed investors have already discounted the global economic damage related to the virus and presumably see more recovery ahead.

Mr. Market, meanwhile, continues to ignore the doleful headlines in the news media and refuses to bow to the pessimism which many economists have expressed over the domestic and global outlooks. While there have been some near-term headwinds for equity prices, the U.S. major indices are still trending higher, and the bulls refuse to capitulate to the bears’ recent raiding attempts.

The Nasdaq Composite Index in particular has shown exceptional strength as the shutdown accelerated the work-from-home movement and benefited the cloud and software companies which make this new paradigm possible. The Nasdaq Composite is a barometer in its own right, and relative strength in the tech sector normally bodes well for the rest of the equity market. The recent new highs in the Nasdaq can therefore be viewed as another piece of supporting evidence that Mr. Market is actively discounting the bad news and sees better things ahead for the U.S.

Source: BigCharts

The single biggest proof that the market is still actively discounting the pessimistic outlook for the economy is the fact that selling pressure is still nonexistent. On both the NYSE and the Nasdaq, stocks making new 52-week lows remain at extremely low levels, while new highs continue to outpace the lows by a healthy ratio. Prior to every major market sell-off in recent years, new 52-week lows always expanded to well above 40 (and usually into the triple digits) for weeks at a time prior to the market’s collapse. But at no time since April has there been any evidence of unusual selling pressure in terms of increased new lows. So for now, at least, we can say that Mr. Market isn’t concerned about all the negative news floating around in the media.

It’s also worth mentioning that the stock market’s near-term path of least resistance is still up based on my favorite technical measurement. I use the 4-week rate of change (momentum) of the NYSE new 52-week highs and lows to gauge the market’s most likely near-term path. A rising 4-week momentum indicator (shown below) means that stocks will typically look for any excuse to go higher (a declining indicator, by contrast, suggests that stocks will be more sensitive to bad news).

Source: WSJ

Right now, the indicator has lost some of its forward momentum from last month’s incredible surge. This means that the easy gains from June are likely over and that stocks will almost certainly encounter more resistance when they try to rally from here. But even though it’s flattening out, the overall trend is still up based on the momentum of the new highs and lows. More importantly, the indicator isn’t consistently declining yet—and as long as it’s not declining, the bulls can still maintain control over the near-term trend without fighting a life-or-death struggle with the bears.

All told, there are several key factors which support not only a bullish outlook for equities and certain industrial commodities (like copper), but the evidence also supports an optimistic outlook for the U.S. economy in the months ahead. This is in spite of the daily barrage of depressing headlines relating to the virus, the economy and the geopolitical outlook.

If you’re like me and believe that the stock market is still the world’s greatest discounting mechanism, then you’ll agree with my conclusion that Mr. Market is looking beyond the news of the hour and sees brighter days ahead. In view of the factors discussed here, a bullish intermediate-term (3-6 month) outlook for equities is therefore still warranted in my opinion.

