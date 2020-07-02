Allowance for loan losses as of the end of 1Q appears insufficient to cover impairments that may emerge in the future due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earnings of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB) dipped by 13% quarter-over-quarter to $0.45 per share in the first quarter of the year due to an increase in provision expense. The provisions for loan losses as of the end of the first quarter do not appear to be high enough to cover the pandemic-driven impairments in the coming quarters. Hence, I’m expecting the provision expense to increase in the year ahead. Further, I’m expecting the rate-sensitive net interest margin to decline in the second quarter, which will hurt earnings. On the other hand, participation in the Paycheck Protection Program will counter the pressure on earnings. MPB was successful in funding a large amount of loans under the program in April; therefore, the program will support earnings this year. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to dip by 6% year over year in 2020 to $1.97 per share. The probability of an earnings miss is higher than usual this year because of the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on future provision expense. The December 2020 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price; nevertheless, I’m adopting a neutral rating on MPB due to the risks to earnings and valuation.

Provision Expense Likely to Increase After the First Quarter

MPB booked provision expense of $550 thousand in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $235 thousand in the fourth quarter and $565 thousand in the third quarter of 2019. As mentioned in the first quarter’s 10-Q filing, MPB will adopt the new accounting standard for credit losses, called CECL in 2023; hence, the company used the old incurred loss model to determine the allowance for loan losses. The allowance at the end of the first quarter stood at 56bps of total loans, which appears insufficient to cover possible pandemic-driven impairments in the year ahead. MPB’s allowance-to-total-loans ratio averaged 72bps in the last five years, which is much higher than the ratio for the first quarter of 2020. Consequently, I’m expecting provision expense to increase in the remainder of the year.

As mentioned in the first quarter’s earnings release, MPB approved loan modifications on loans totaling $410 million, representing 23% of total loans as of March 31, 2020. The high amount of loan modifications shows that MPB’s borrowers are facing debt servicing problems. Although the modifications do not currently affect provisions expense, they can increase the expense if the pandemic and the economy worsen. Moreover, MPB’s loan portfolio is tilted towards commercial real estate, CRE, which is vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic. CRE made up 52% of total loans as of March 31, 2020. Considering the factors mentioned above, I’m expecting MPB to book a provision expense of $2.4 million in 2020, up from $1.4 million in 2019.

MPB’s loans will receive a boost in the second quarter from the government’s stimulus program called the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP. The PPP loans will not increase the provision expense because they are 100% guaranteed by the Small Business Administration. As a result, I have ignored PPP in my estimate for provision expense.

Paycheck Protection Program to Boost Net Interest Income

As mentioned in the earnings release, MPB disbursed $467 million of loans under PPP in April. The loan amount disbursed is quite large relative to MPB’s asset size; therefore, PPP will have a material impact on loan balances in the second quarter. Moreover, the management mentioned in the earnings release that it was prepared to fund more PPP loans in the second round. I’m expecting loans to increase by 27% in the second quarter, and then decline by 20% in the third quarter, on a linked-quarter basis, as PPP loans are likely to get forgiven in a few months. The management expected to earn processing fees of $15 million for the PPP loans, as mentioned in the earnings release.

Apart from PPP, there will likely be few opportunities for loan growth due to the economic downturn amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Considering the factors mentioned above, I’m expecting the year-end loan balance to stand at $1.8 billion, up 4.7% from the end of 2019. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

MPB’s net interest margin, NIM, is quite rate-sensitive; therefore, NIM will decline in the second quarter following the federal funds rate cuts in March. The management’s rate-sensitivity analysis shows that a 200bps decline in interest rates can reduce the net interest income by 4.99% over twelve months, as mentioned in the 10-Q filing. The following table from the filing shows the results of the management’s analysis.

Considering the rate-sensitivity and assuming no further change in interest rates, I’m expecting NIM to dip by 11bps in the second quarter. For the full year, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 15bps, as shown in the table below.

Expecting Earnings of $1.97 per Share

The elevated provision expense and drop in NIM will likely pressurize earnings, while participation in PPP will support net income this year. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to decline by 6% year over year to $1.97 per share in 2020. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

The probability of an earnings surprise is unusually high this year because of the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. If the pandemic lasts longer than expected, then the provision expense can surpass its estimate. The uncertainties pose risks to MPB’s earnings, and consequently to its valuation.

Risks Likely to Overshadow the Attractive Valuation

In my previous report on MPB, I used the price-to-book multiple to value the stock. It is more appropriate to value the bank using the price-to-tangible-book multiple, P/TB, because the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the risk of goodwill impairment. As mentioned in the earnings release, a third-party evaluation showed no impairment in goodwill as of the end of the first quarter; however, risks of impairment remain. Hence, I’m now using the historical P/TB multiple to value MPB. The stock traded at an average P/TB multiple of 1.19 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB ratio with the forecast tangible book value per share of $21.2 gives a December 2020 target price of $25.2. This price target implies a 37% upside from MPB's July 1 closing market price. The table below shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB multiple.

Apart from the price upside, MPB is also offering a dividend yield of 4.2%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.18 per share. There is very little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 39% for this year, which is in line with MPB’s 5-year average payout.

MPB currently carries a high level of risk due to the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the credit quality of the CRE-heavy loan portfolio. In my opinion, the risks will likely overshadow the attractive valuation and thus restrain MPB’s stock price. As a result, I’m adopting a neutral rating on MPB.

