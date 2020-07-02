It has been a tough few years for shale giant Chesapeake Energy Corp. (OTCPK:CHKAQ). But ultimately, it appears there was little hope for the firm, with low oil and gas prices and high maintenance capex costs, but to declare bankruptcy. Though the energy environment is in many ways better than it was earlier this year, it’s not good enough for a company with Chesapeake’s troubles and high leverage to survive. This is a sad day for investors in the firm, but the company as a whole will be a better, stronger entity when it does leave bankruptcy protection at some point in the not-too-distant future. Perhaps at that time it will be an attractive prospect to consider, but for now, investors would be wise to steer clear of the firm.

What all is transpiring

I have had on-again, off-again sentiments for Chesapeake in recent years. When energy prices were high and management was looking into asset sales aimed at deleveraging, I found it an interesting prospect, but for most of the past few years, I have found the company to be a dubious prospect. Heavily reliant on natural gas pricing, which has been pretty consistently weak, and with a capex budget of around $2 billion needed just to keep production flat, the business’s earnings at times looked fine but its cash flow picture was awful. Every step taken by management to improve the situation was then offset by a step that threw the company back into the hole it found itself in.

At last, Chesapeake threw in the towel. On June 28th, the management team at the firm announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. This is being done with an RSA (restructuring support agreement) in place, which means that the restructuring process can be streamlined most likely as opposed to duked out in court from scratch. Lenders representing 100% of its credit facility, 87% of its Term Loan Agreement, 60% of its Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due in 2025, and 27% of its Senior Unsecured Notes have agreed to the terms of the RSA. In all, management expects the restructuring agreement to result in the elimination of around $7 billion of debt.

Whenever there’s a bankruptcy filing, the question of who gets what is often the most asked. It’s also the most important. Based on the RSA provided by the firm, every party that’s senior to the company’s revolving credit facility will be deemed unimpaired. The revolving credit facility, however, will be impaired. These lenders will receive tranches in the firm’s $2.5 billion in exit loans ($1.75 billion in the form of a revolving credit facility and $750 million in the form of a new term loan). There will be no exchange of equity for the credit facility debt though. Instead, the first chunk of equity in the new, restructured business will go to its FLLO Term Loan Facility lenders. This party will receive 76% of the new common stock.

Those lenders will not be the only parties to get stock in the restructured business. Holders of the Second Lien Notes will receive 12% of the firm’s common stock, plus 100% of the business’s Class A and Class B warrants, as well as 50% of the Class C warrants. The Class A warrants allow the holders to buy into the company at an equity value, post-money, subject to an implied EV (enterprise value) for the firm of $4 billion for a period of five years. The Class B and Class C warrants are identical, except for the price points targeting an EV of $4.5 billion and $5 billion, respectively. Each class of warrants permits the holders to buy, in aggregate, 10% of the company, after factoring in the rights offering of the firm but subject to dilution associated with the management incentive plan that will allow management to take a slice of the pie as compensation. The holders of the Unsecured Notes, meanwhile, will receive the remaining 12% of the stock in the enterprise, plus the remaining 50% of Class C warrants.

Except for the warrants, which I already mentioned the restrictions for, all new ownership in the restructured business will be adjusted for things like the rights offering, management incentive plan, new warrants, and the backstop commitment fee. The rights offering will be for $600 million, with 25% of that reserved for the backstop parties, 63.75% to the FLLO Term Loan Facility lender, and the remaining 11.25% reserved for the Second Lien claimholders. This rights offering allows the aforementioned parties to buy their pro rata share in additional stock in the company at a 35% discount to the company’s post-money equity value as implied by an EV of $3.25 billion. 77% of this rights offering is being backstopped by the FLLO Ad Hoc Group, while the remaining 23% is being backed by Franklin Advisers, Inc. Backstop in this case means that if the parties that can buy into the rights offering don’t exercise that right, they agree to cover the cost. In exchange, they receive a fee equivalent to 10% of the rights offering amount.

It’s clear that most parties here will get something as part of the restructuring. Sadly, though, this isn’t the case for every party. All equity interests in the company will be cancelled, with the holders of the equity receiving nothing in return. Given the firm’s high leverage, this isn’t all that surprising, but it’s not always the case that investors get nothing. Sometimes they will receive warrants or the ability to participate in the rights offering. Once in a great while, they will receive direct ownership over a minority of the company. None of this is happening in Chesapeake’s case though.

A peek at the future

With its Chapter 11 filing, the management team at Chesapeake revealed a long-term plan for the company operationally. In it, they highlight a scenario where development capex is cut from the $979 million currently planned for this year to between $599 million and $618 million in any given year. According to that presentation, the firm would see its output fall every year through at least 2024, dropping from 448 thousand boe (barrels of oil equivalent) this year to 373 thousand boe per day by the end of the forecast period. This is an even greater testament to my concerns over the company’s long-term viability.

*Taken from Chesapeake Energy Corp.

Even with this drop in output, though, the firm would generate what it’s calling unlevered free cash flow. This is a tricky metric to use, because it essentially ignores interest expense in calculating free cash flow, and interest expense is a very real cost for a firm. Even so, during the time frame covered in their analysis, unlevered free cash flow would fall from $590 million this year to $204 million by 2024. This is based on strip pricing for June 10th of this year. If pricing comes in about 10% higher than this level, unlevered free cash flow would fall from $646 million this year to $432 million in 2024.

*Taken from Chesapeake Energy Corp.

To get from where the company is today to where it expects to be in the future, it plans to use up to $925 million in DIP (debtor-in-possession) financing that it has already received commitments for, plus it’s relying on its exit loans. It also intends to cut costs rather materially. In all, management thinks it can cut costs by between $300 million and $350 million on an annual run rate. This will come, in part, from reductions in things like general and administrative costs, but it will also come from the firm’s plan to reject (and hopefully renegotiate) certain midstream contracts. From my experience, management talks a big game when it comes to cost-cutting, but it rarely delivers anything of value, so investors should be cautious on this front.

Takeaway

Right now, it’s clear that shareholders in Chesapeake have been pretty much wiped out. This isn’t terribly surprising. The restructuring plan looks decent, and it’s possible, especially if energy prices rise in the future, that the oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) firm can present an interesting opportunity in the long run. Even with restructuring, though, this does remain uncertain. The plan calling for falling output each year and, in turn, falling cash flow, looks disconcerting. Where does that bleeding stop? Add to this allegations of activity that at a minimum appear to imply negligence by management and at a maximum might be something far worse, and the path forward is highly questionable.

