In a diversified portfolio, different classes of stock serve different purposes. For example, an investor may want to hold a certain portion of their portfolio in high-flyers that are more speculative in nature but hold the promise of outsized gains. But what if one could find an opportunity that has the potential for high growth and has a stable business model at the same time?

I believe Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) is such an opportunity, and in this article, I will analyze the company from the share price and fundamental performance perspectives, so let’s get started!

A Stable and Growing Business

Intercontinental Exchange is a global conglomerate that acts as a market and clearing house for much of the world’s equities, bonds, and derivatives transactions. Perhaps unbeknownst to some people, the majority of its business actually comes from Data Services, which makes up 42% of its revenue. Its data services solutions provide end-to-end solutions for real-time data, analytics, reference data, feeds, and connectivity. Its flagship business, the NYSE, was acquired back in 2012 for $8.2 billion and was ranked again last year as the global leader in capital raised in 2019. It has also beaten its tech-listing focused rival, Nasdaq (NDAQ), as 68% of all U.S. tech proceeds have been raised on the NYSE.

What I like about Intercontinental Exchange is that it is able to generate steady income in both good times and bad, as its revenues are not tied to the price levels in which securities trade at, but rather to the volume of activity. This assertion is backed by the record trading and clearing revenue (a 45% YoY increase) and volume that the firm saw in Q1’20, despite global markets being in turmoil. In essence, there will always be a need for the company’s services as long as economic activities exist.

Now, let’s take a look at the share price performance in the past six months, as shown below.

While the share price took a dive during the “sell everything” phase in late March, the stock has shown strong resiliency and has even outperformed the S&P 500 by over 430 bps. It seems that investors have come to the realization that the company is relatively immune to the effects of COVID-19, as equity trading is largely electronic these days and does not make up a significant amount of its revenues, as seen below.

(Source: Investor Factsheet)

Digging into the financials, I like the fact that revenue has grown at a solid clip, growing between 5% and 7% per annum over the past three years. Operating Margin has also trended in a positive direction, having increased from 51% in 2016 to nearly 54% over the trailing twelve months. This tells me that the company has efficiently leveraged its scale and technology to boost profitability.

(Source: Created by author based on company financials)

I also like that Intercontinental Exchange has made a number of accretive acquisitions in recent years, such as BondPoint and the Chicago Stock Exchange, without sacrificing the balance sheet. As seen below, LT Debt-to-Capital has trended down since 2018 and has held steady at 21%, resulting in an “A” credit rating from S&P.

(Source: Created by author)

All of this leads us to the Adjusted EPS performance, which has grown at an impressive CAGR of 17% over the past 10+ years. This was achieved through share buybacks and the strategic acquisition of a number of high-profile global exchanges in a way that has been accretive to its bottom line.

(Source: Company Investor Presentation)

Key Risks

While Intercontinental Exchange operates a wide-moat business, it doesn’t mean it is immune from competition, as its competitor, Nasdaq, has beaten it in 2020 with $12.2 billion in IPOs compared with $10.9 billion at the NYSE. Competition between the two rivals is fierce for high-profile and profitable IPOs, and is something to watch out for.

Investor Takeaway

Intercontinental Exchange operates a wide-moat business that is largely immune to the effects of the pandemic. Its global platform has been strategically put together through a series of accretive acquisitions, and its data services offerings serve as the backbone of international trading activity and research. I see the company continuing to dominate the global trading landscape, while simultaneously rewarding its investors.

I have a Buy rating on shares at the current price of $93.30 at a P/E ratio of 22.4, with a one-year price target of $105. I believe this is a reasonable estimate with the expectation of continued growth of its business through the continued leveraging of its scale and reach.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

