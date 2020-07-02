Given the likelihood of a dividend reduction, I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate since it counteracts the apparent attraction of their currently very high dividend yield.

Thankfully, their liquidity is adequate and thus they should be capable of remaining a going concern, but their wave of debt maturities will further pressure their dividend.

They cannot continue to safely fund their dividend payments through debt, as their leverage is already high and they had to amend a debt covenant.

Their dividend coverage has been very weak and this appears likely to continue unless they reduce it significantly.

Even though ONEOK has fought to sustain their current 11% dividend yield throughout this turmoil, based on their fundamental performance, there are few reasons to believe that this will continue.

Introduction

When turmoil struck earlier this year some companies moved quickly to reduce their dividends, while others fought to preserve their payouts; nonetheless, they may still ultimately face the same fate. One such example is ONEOK (OKE) which currently offers a very high dividend yield that is slightly over 11%, but is unfortunately not likely to continue this payout much further into the future.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. The following sections all provide further detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

*There are significant short- and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry; however, in the long term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry, this was deemed to be average.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which, given the very high capital intensity of their industry, can create a material difference.

When reviewing their cash flow performance during 2017-2019, it quickly becomes apparent that they have been consistently funding their dividend payments with significant help from debt and thus their dividend coverage has been very weak. Even though this is obviously an undesirable precedence, their current prospects going forward are considerably more important to investors.

Based upon their most recent outstanding share count of 413,907,211 and subsequent 26,000,000 share equity raising, their current outstanding share count should be 439,907,211. This means that their current quarterly dividend of $0.935 per share will cost them $1.645b per annum. Right away investors should notice the primary problem - their operating cash flow during 2018-2019 only averaged $2.104b and thus this leaves very little margin for any capital expenditure.

They have reduced their capital expenditure guidance for 2020 to only $1.6b at the midpoint and if their operating cash flow was to remain the same as 2019, this would only produce $400m of free cash flow. This obviously is insufficient since they require operating cash flow of $3.245b to remain cash-flow neutral, which unfortunately just simply does not seem realistic and thus their dividend coverage will likely remain very weak unless they reduce it significantly.

Looking further ahead into the future and these capital expenditure reductions will obviously weigh on their earnings growth, a view shared by analysts who are expecting minimal growth in 2021. This means that unless they were to hypothetically reduce their capital expenditure to almost zero, which is not even remotely realistic, then they will require continued debt funding to sustain their current dividend.

Image Source: Author.

Seeing as they have consistently funded their dividend payments through debt, it should be of little surprise that their capital structure has continued to see net debt increase. Whilst they have recently raised equity, it barely moves the needle since the gross proceeds were only $832m and thus are dwarfed by their net debt of $13.623b at the end of the first quarter of 2020. This is already not a positive situation; however, their leverage will ultimately determine whether they can afford to continue bridging the cash shortfall for their dividend payments with debt.

Image Source: Author.

These financial metrics clearly show that their leverage is high, whether it is their gearing ratio of 71.07% or net debt-to-EBITDA of 4.63, the result is still the same. Admittedly, their interest coverage has held up relatively well considering their high leverage, which if nothing else is, one positive thanks to central bank policies. The maximum level for their net debt-to-EBITDA to consider their leverage only moderate would be under 3.50, which it clearly exceeds by a material margin.

Whilst temporarily covering dividend payments with debt is not too risky for some companies, this cannot be said for a company that recently amended the covenant on their credit facility. Even though this level of leverage does not threaten their ability to remain a going concern, it will still restrict their ability to reinstate their dividend down the track. Based upon the previous calculations for their estimated 2020 free cash flow of approximately $600m, this only amounts to 4.40% of their net debt at the end of the first quarter of 2020 and thus any deleveraging would be extremely slow even if their dividend was completely suspended.

Image Source: Author.

During the first quarter of 2020 they took the sensible decision to boost their liquidity through significantly increasing their cash balance, which materially helps cement their ability to remain a going concern. This increased their current and cash ratios to 1.36 and 0.49, respectively, with the proceeds from their recent equity raising further helping boost their liquidity.

Whilst this is certainly positive, overall their liquidity is still only adequate until such time as they reduce their dividend, due to the likely continued cash outflow. Whilst they still retain the full $2.5b balance available under their credit facility, the fact that they had to recently have their covenant amended highlights the undesirability of relying upon these funds.

When looking ahead, their sizeable wave of debt maturities is another hurdle as they obviously cannot repay these and thus will require refinancing, as the table included below displays. Whilst this should be possible given they are a large company and central bank policy is very supportive, it still places further pressure on their dividend that will likely require additional debt to continue funding. They will obviously wish to stay in good standing with debt markets and considering that their leverage is already high, reducing their dividend would likely prove a suitable gesture.

Image Source: ONEOKs’ Q1 2020 10-Q.

Conclusion

When assessing their ability to sustain their dividend, unfortunately, there are very few favorable fundamental criteria present. Normally the two most important ones that I wish to see are favorable results for dividend coverage and leverage. However, given their very weak coverage and high leverage, this simply cannot be said in this situation. Given the likelihood of a dividend reduction, I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate since it counteracts the apparent attraction of their currently very high dividend yield.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from ONEOK’s Q1 2020 10-Q (previously linked), 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

