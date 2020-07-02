U.S. Jobs Rebound: Sustainable Or Just A Blip?
by: TD Wealth
Summary
On a sectoral level, the CARES’ Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) may have boosted U.S. employment in May.
The PPP program should lend support to the US labor market recovery.
Firms receiving PPP loans are likely to rehire workers so that they qualify for loan forgiveness.
The U.S. labour market has managed to rebound after big losses. Anthony Okolie speaks with Sri Thanabalasingam, Senior Economist, TD Bank Group, about the role of support programs and whether the job turnaround is sustainable.