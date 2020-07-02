Eldorado's EV is only ~$1.85 billion, meanwhile the assets in Greece alone are worth $2.5+ billion (discounted value) at today's gold and copper prices.

Eldorado is receiving permits again to restart construction of Skouries, but they want an investment framework in place that protects them.

In this current gold bull market, I want to own a solid basket of gold miners that not only provide compelling value, but that have bullish catalysts that could quickly unlock that value.

One stock in my portfolio is Eldorado Gold (EGO).

In 2017-2018, the market became overly bearish on Eldorado, as investors assumed that key assets (Kisladag, Skouries, and Olympias) suddenly had zero value. EGO was being priced as if none of these mines would ever generate a single dollar of free cash flow in the future. The market cap of the company plunged, which was preposterous considering that: 1) Eldorado had many outs, as at least one of these mines was going to work (and likely all three within time), and 2) Even if the trio of aforementioned assets never produced an ounce of gold from that point forward, EGO was still trading under fair value given the remaining assets.

The more EGO declined in 2018, the more I added because I felt the bearish thesis was way off the mark.

The HUI is an index of gold stocks. Eldorado's stock has almost tripled the performance of this index since the start of 2019. At one point, EGO was up 300% from the lows of early last year. In this article, I will explain what caused the resurgence in the shares, and how the market is still underpricing EGO.

Data by YCharts

Kisladag Responded To Longer Leach Cycles, Allowing Eldorado to Forgo Building $500 Million Mill

In 2017, Eldorado's flagship Kisladag gold mine in Turkey started to experience much lower recoveries from the heap leach. Normal recoveries were in the 60-65% range at the mine; suddenly the company was only seeing them in the low 40% range.

Eldorado explored options to boost recoveries and determined that building a mill would be the best path forward. The mill, however, would cost over $500 million, take several years to complete, and be a significant drain on the company's sizable cash position.

Investors severely punished EGO and treated the news as if Kisladag was a worthless asset at that point. But as I stated after this news was released:

Either way, it's likely that Eldorado will be mining Kisladag for many years to come. The only question is how will the ore be processed in the future? The market is punishing EGO and treating this news as if Kisladag will be a total loss. But I don't believe that will be the case. I don't think it's accurate to place zero value on this asset. I don't know how you make that jump. This is an operation that at the start of the year had an expected 20-year mine life remaining, and it has already produced 2.5-3.0 million ounces of gold since it first entered production 11 years ago. There is a proven track record here.

While the decision to build the mill was being contemplated (and then ultimately approved by the board), Eldorado was testing to see if the ore at Kisladag would respond to longer leach cycles. The company was originally testing using 90-day leach cycles, which produced recoveries in that low 40% range. However, they kept adding solution to the test pad and column tests and discovered that a 250-day leaching cycle resulted in 58% recoveries — very close to where recoveries were a few years ago before this problem presented itself.

(Source: Eldorado Gold)

This positive recovery data was coming in right about the time that the board approved the mill project. Over the months that followed, the company conducted additional test-work and analysis on the viability of resuming mining and heap leaching at Kisladag. It was determined that a revised heap leaching plan resulted "in favorable economics when compared to milling," and Eldorado announced in early 2019 that they were suspending the mill project at Kisladag and instead would be resuming mining and heap leaching.

EGO surged on this announcement.

Before the news, the mine was expected to see a sharp drop off in output during 2019 and 2020 while the mill was being built. Production would eventually recover in 2021 when the mill came online, but negative free cash flow leading up to that point would be ~$500 million due to the Capex requirements for the mill.

(Source: Eldorado Gold)

With the mill now not needed, the updated three-year outlook was radically different. Total production from the company would be sharply higher during 2019-2021 compared to the previous guidance, and most important, AISC were expected to come in at $800-$1,000 per ounce during those years. Instead of $500 million of negative free cash flow, Kisladag would be generating close to $200 million of pre-tax cash flow at $1,300 gold over that period.

(Source: Eldorado Gold)

It's important to note that the entire reserve pit still hadn't been fully tested at that point. The cross-section below indicated only a small part of the reserves were showing improved heap leach recovery from the longer leach cycles—the remaining ore required further test work. However, the company seemed confident that they would have similar successful results from this ore. If most of Material B responded favorably, then not only would there be drastically higher output in 2021 than the 75,000-95,000 ounce estimate above, but there would be many years of mine-life added to Kisladag.

(Source: Eldorado Gold)

Earlier this year, Eldorado announced that based on the completed long-cycle heap leach test work, it's now estimated that Kisladag has a 15-year mine life (through 2034). This news resulted in a near-vertical, 65% move in the share price.

Data by YCharts

Proven and Probable mineral reserves at Kisladag now amount to 4.0 million ounces of gold. With a ~56% recovery expected for those ounces, the mine will produce 2.25-2.50 million ounces of gold over those 15 years. The average annual production is 160,000 ounces at an AISC of $800-$850 per ounce. The company provided the following 5-year outlook for the operation.

(Source: Eldorado Gold)

At a gold price of $1,750, the after-tax NPV (5%) is just over US$950 million. There is upside to this NPV as there is potential for further increases in recovery via optimizing the HPGR circuit that is being installed.

(Source: Eldorado Gold)

George Burns, President and CEO of Eldorado, stated:

We are pleased to announce a mine life extension at Kisladag that puts this asset back in the core of our portfolio.

In my opinion, Kisladag never left that core.

The Lamaque Mine In Canada Lowers Jurisdictional Risks And Adds Low-Cost Growth

Eldorado's Lamaque gold mine in Quebec, Canada, has reached commercial production, with output currently at around 130,000 ounces of gold per year. The company also received the permit to increase output from the Triangle deposit from 1,800 tpd to 2,650 tpd, which will take production to 145,000-155,000 ounces per annum. The company is constructing a decline from the Sigma mill to the Triangle deposit, which will allow for the increase in output while also providing easier access to the recently discovered Ormaque zone and other adjacent exploration targets.

(Source: Eldorado Gold)

The announcement of the Ormaque discovery was made earlier this year, and the overhead map below shows where Ormaque is in relation to the Sigma mill, Triangle deposit, and proposed decline.

(Source: Eldorado Gold)

Both the grade and thickness of some of the intercepts at Ormaque are stout, with the more standout drill results being 16.25m @25.53 g/t and 12.3m @26.82 g/t (true thickness is just over 80% for both drill holes). To put this in context, the current reserve grade at Lamaque is just over 7 g/t. Ormaque will be incorporated into the updated study on Lamaque and represents upside to the current mine plan.

(Source: Eldorado Gold)

For a company that has suffered because of the jurisdictions it operates in, an asset like Lamaque lowers the overall regional risk.

Not A Strong Start To 2020, But Steady Production Expected For The Foreseeable Future

Below is the 5-year outlook for Eldorado. 2020 is expected to see production increase to 520,000-550,000 ounces of gold, and then settle in a range of 450,000-500,000 ounces over the following four years. Kisladag is the difference maker this year, but ~250,000 ounces won't be sustainable as grade drops. However, as discussed above, output at Lamaque will increase, and there will also be a sharp jump in production at Olympias. Efemcukuru remains a steady, low-cost operation for the company.

(Source: Eldorado Gold)

2020 production was tracking below plan at the end of Q1. All mines except for Lamaque remained online during COVID-19, and Lamaque was only shut down for a few weeks before ramping back up in mid-April. For Kisladag, the company said that heavy rainfall in Q1 led to increased solution volumes from the heap leach, but once the excess solution is processed, all of the gold contained in the solution will be recovered over the spring and summer months. Investors should pay close attention to Q2 and Q3 results from Kisladag; I wouldn't want to see the mine have recovery issues again. Efemcukuru and Olympias are on target, and I was positively surprised to see Olympias so strong in Q1 (on pace to be at the high end of annual guidance). However, due to low base metal prices and increased treatment charges, AISC for that mine was disappointing. Q2 should be a stronger quarter in terms of production, but Lamaque will likely see a QoQ decline because of the temporary shutdown. I would expect AISC to drop from Q1 levels as well, which means at the current gold price of $1,750+, margins and cash flow will be exceptional.

(Source: Eldorado Gold)

What's most important for EGO is generating free cash flow and lowering net debt. That's what's been missing from this story for the last few years — as spending was out of control. Now spending is well contained, and the company generated $7.2 million of free cash flow in Q1. They also issued about 2 million of stock during the quarter. Overall, net debt declined by about $25 million.

(Source: Eldorado Gold)

The current production profile, though, doesn't include one key asset.

Skouries Has Been Stalled For Years, But It Could Be The Next Major Bullish Catalyst

For years, the Government of Greece wasn't issuing the required permits for Eldorado's Skouries gold/copper project in the country because of disagreements about the flash smelting process that would be used at the metallurgical plant. Eldorado kept going to court over this matter and was victorious each time. Yet, the government still refused to issue the required permits that would allow the company to complete construction of the project. At that point, the entire project was stalled. Eldorado had sunk over $1 billion into infrastructure in the country and little to show for it. The market has been assigning zero value to Skouries over the last several years.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis is a Harvard-educated politician and became the new Prime Minister of Greece in July 2019 after defeating the left-wing Syriza party — which was opposed to Skouries. Mitsotakis is pro-Skouries, and even before the election, he stated that he would issue the permits for the mine within his first month of office if he became PM.

Last September, Eldorado received the electromechanical installation permits for Skouries, which would allow it to restart construction. However, given the company's past troubles in the country, and considering that it's not clear how long Mitsotakis will remain PM, Eldorado wants a "stable regulatory framework and assurances that provide appropriate foreign direct investor protection and dispute resolution as well as regulatory approval for subsequent permits and technical studies."

You can't blame Eldorado for not wanting to sink more money into Skouries and not have any safeguards in place. Skouries will remain on care and maintenance until the company reaches an agreement with the Greek government that establishes an investment framework that protects Eldorado.

Talks with the government are currently on hold as the country deals with COVID-19. A positive resolution this year will be a major bullish catalyst for EGO, but reaching an agreement with the new, pro-business, pro-Skouries administration has taken much longer than expected. There are no guarantees that any progress will be made in 2020.

Eldorado did provide an update last month on several recent developments in Greece, including the announcement that it purchased the 5% of Hellas Gold shares that it didn't own (giving EGO 100% control of Skouries and the other assets in Greece), as well as the stating that the relocation of certain archeological items from Skouries is to commence (and this was "per the local archeological chamber’s instructions"). Things appear to be happening behind the scenes, perhaps signs of progress. I don't believe that Eldorado would otherwise be granted permission to relocated archaeological items from Skouries.

The 5-year outlook discussed above doesn't include Skouries. As to the impact the project would have on Eldorado's production and cash flow, the mine is expected to produce 140,000 ounces of gold per year at an ASIC of just $215 per ounce thanks to the significant copper by-product credits, and this will be sustained over an exceptionally long 23-year mine life. Development capital remaining is a hefty $700 million, and it will take two years to reach production after construction is restarted. Once the mine is online, it will generate more cash flow than any of Eldorado's current operations.

(Source: Eldorado Gold)

While the average annual production for Skouries is 140,000 ounces of gold per year over its mine-life, the output is front-end loaded, as during the first three years the mine will produce over 200,000 ounces annually. This is because of higher mill feed grade early on in the mine plan.

(Source: Eldorado Gold)

At $1,500 gold and $3.20 per pound copper, the after-tax NPV (5%) for Skouries is $1.4 billion. At current metal prices, the mine would generate over $1 billion of after-tax cash flow during the first four years. Meanwhile, EGO has a market cap of just under $1.6 billion at the moment.

(Source: Eldorado Gold)

While I discussed Olympias earlier, there is much more to this story. Margins are slim for the mine even at current gold prices, and production is only 50,000-60,000 ounces annually. But once the permit is received for the plant expansion, throughput will increase by more than 50%. When the mine ramps up to the new production level, AISC per ounce of gold will be in negative territory. Olympias, in effect, becomes a ~75,000 ounce per year gold royalty at that stage. The after-tax cash flow in the base case scenario ($1,400 per ounce Au, $18 per ounce Ag, and about 20% higher lead and zinc prices) is just over $1 billion.

(Source: Eldorado Gold)

Eldorado also owns the Perama Hill project in Greece, which had been mothballed, but is now being dusted off.

The ultimate goal for Eldorado is to form a joint venture on Skouries, but I also think it's possible that any agreement with a strategic partner might be all-encompassing when it comes to the assets in Greece. Not only would this significantly mitigate the risk for EGO (both funding and portfolio risks), but it would also bring in upfront capital. The best news that could happen right now for EGO shareholders would be the announcement of a joint venture on all of the assets in Greece, along with a healthy monetary payment to EGO for any ownership stake that a partner takes.

Valuation Remains Excessively Low

While EGO has been a standout performer over the last year and a half, the enterprise value is only ~$1.85 billion. The assets in Greece alone are worth $2.5+ billion (discounted value) at today's gold and copper prices. Given that the NPV of Kisladag is $950 million, and considering that Efemcukuru and Lamaque have a combined NPV of around $1 billion (not counting any upside), it can be argued that still no value is being assigned to the Greek assets.

What I said about Kisladag a few years ago applies today to the mines/projects in Greece. In other words, it's wildly inaccurate to place zero value on these assets; I don't know how you make that jump.

Skouries and Olympias should have a hefty discount applied to them until they become dependable cash flow generators, but they aren't worthless.

Nothing is guaranteed when it comes to Greece, and Eldorado certainly hasn't turned into a low-risk story. However, all signs are pointing to a bullish outcome for Skouries; I believe it's only a matter of time. If there is positive news on the Greek front, then I believe another 50-100% re-rating in the shares will occur.

Subscribe To The Gold Edge To keep up to date with how I'm playing this bull market in gold and gold stocks, just click the "Follow" button below. If you would like additional in-depth analysis of the sector, including all of my top picks, subscribe to The Gold Edge, which is my research-intensive service that provides extensive coverage of the sector. Click here for details.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.