38 Equities Boosted Dividends 6/8-6/29/20 Despite Uncertainties

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five in this collection of top-yield ten dividend-boosted dogs showed 19.16% more net gain than that from $5k invested in all ten. The little, lower-priced dividend-boosted dogs ruled this end of June pack.

Real Estate companies with eleven hikes, and Financial Services with seven, showed the most increases for those past four weeks.

Increases for the period ranged $0.00006 per Mo by ERH, to $0.1700 quarterly by UNH and ranged upward from 0.1% by ERH, to 180.0% by TWO.

Barron's Weekly lists stocks announcing "dividend payment boosts" on the last page of its financial data section. Here is your dogcatcher 6/8-6/29 rundown for 38 equities proclaimed those past four weeks.

Foreword

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, these dividend-boosted batches are perfect for the Arnold dog catcher process. Here is your June 8 to June 29 combined data from Barron's for 38 dividend-paying stocks as supplemented by analysis powered by YCharts as of June 29.

Watch this space (as the current uncertainty festers) for those implacable corporations raising payouts in the face of wavering popularity as measured by stock prices.

Incidentally, 19 of the top thirty June dividend hikers met or exceeded the dogcatcher buy criterion of dividends from $1k invested producing income greater than their single share price: TWO; ARR; NEWT; EFC; PMT; PBA; DSWL; MGP; SBR; TSI; ERH; FTF; TRP; NRZ; VCIF; CIB; ITUB; HCKT; DRD.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 11.33% To 44.35% Net Gains For Ten Top Dividend-Boosted Stocks Posted 6/8 to 6/29/2020

Three of ten top stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these boosted dividend dogs was deemed by Wall St. Wizards as 30% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to June 29, 2021, were:

The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) was projected to net $443.51, based on the median of estimates from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 26% less than the market as a whole.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) was projected to net $396.72, based on the median of target estimates from nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 65% greater than the market as a whole.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) was projected to net $389.70, based on the median of target estimates from eleven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 83% over the market as a whole.

Bancolombia SA (CIB) was projected to net $357.19, based on the median of target price estimates from fourteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 25% greater than the market as a whole.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) was projected to net $329.68, based on the median of target price estimates from seven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 105% greater than the market as a whole.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) was projected to net $299.28, based on a median of target price estimates from five analysts plus annual dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for IIPR.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) was projected to net $261.17, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from eleven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 12% under the market as a whole.

TC Energy Corp. (TRP) was projected to net $222.05, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) was projected to net $212.01, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for MGP.

Armour Residential REIT, Inc, (ARR) was projected to net $172.11, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 7% greater than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 42.1% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted Three Dividend-Boosted Stocks To Show 4.49%, 36.34%, and 61.19% Losses to June 2021

Three probable losing trades revealed by Y-Charts to 2021 were:

Source: YCharts.com

Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) projected a loss of $44.86 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from three analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 26% greater than the market as a whole.

DRDGOLD Ltd (DRD) projected a loss of $363.39 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from two analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 2% less than the market as a whole.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP) projected a loss of $611.94 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from two analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 30% less than the market as a whole.

The average net loss in dividend and price was estimated at 81.24% on $3k invested as $1k in each of these three stocks. These loss estimates were subject to average risks 2% less than the market as a whole.

Source: dogtime.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

29 Of 38 Dividend Boosted Equities Showed Broker Target Gain Estimates

Source: YCharts.com

38 Dividend Boosted Equities By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Top Dividend Boosted Stocks By Yield

Top ten dividend boosted stocks reported in Barron's 6/8 to 6/29 by yield represented five sectors, and one fund type.

Four representatives from real estate placed first, second, fifth, and eighth, Two Harbors Investment Corp. [1], Armour Residential REIT Inc. [2], Penney Mack Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) [5], MGM Growth Properties LLC [8].

Then, two financial services entities placed third and fourth, Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) [3], and Ellington Financial Inc. [4]. Thereafter, two energy companies placed sixth and ninth, Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) [6], and Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) [9].

A single technology representative took seventh place, Deswell Industries, Inc. (DSWL) [7]. Finally, one closed-end investment corporation, placed tenth, TCW Strategic Income (NYSE:TSI) [10], to complete the top ten June dividend boosted stocks by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten June 8 to 29 Dividend-Boosted Dogs Showed 20.1% To 68.14% Upsides With (31) One -1.07% Down-Sider Detected

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 19.64% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of 10 Top Dividend Boosted Stocks To 6/29/21

Ten top dividend-boosted dogs assembled over four weeks, 6/8 to 6/29, were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top-ten dividend boosted dogs screened 6/8-6/29 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors and one CEIC.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Dividend Booster Dogs (32) Delivering 14.87% Vs. (33) 12.48% Net Gains by All Ten Come June 29, 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend booster kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 19.16% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The second-lowest priced selection, Two Harbors Investment Corp. was projected by broker targets to deliver the best net gain of 39.67%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield dividend boosted dogs as of 6/8 to 6/29 were: Deswell Industries Inc.; Two Harbors Investment Corp.; TCW Strategic Income; ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.; Ellington Financial Inc., with prices ranging from $2.47 to $11.78.

Five higher-priced dividend boosted dogs as of 6/8 to 6/291 were: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust; Newtek Business Services Corp.; Pembina Pipeline Corp.; MGM Growth Properties LLC; Sabine Royalty Trust, whose prices ranged from $17.53 to $27.72.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

Below is the complete listing of all 38 Equities selected for publication from the Barron's Weekly lists of June 8, 15, 22, and 29 sorted alphabetically by ticker symbol.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Boosted stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb; YCharts; finance.yahoo; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo:dogtime.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.