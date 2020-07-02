It came as a surprise that Kingsoft Corporation chose to raise approximately HK$3.0 billion from the issuance of new convertible bonds recently despite a strong balance sheet.

Kingsoft Corporation recently spun off its cloud business, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC), on the Nasdaq in May, and Kingsoft Cloud's share price has almost doubled from its $17 IPO price.

Elevator Pitch

I downgrade my rating on Hong Kong-listed Chinese software and internet services company Kingsoft Corporation Limited (OTCPK:KSFTF) (OTCPK:KGFTY) [3888:HK] from Bullish to Neutral.

This is an update of my prior article on Kingsoft Corporation published on April 21, 2020. Kingsoft Corporation's share has price increased by +29% from HK$27.95 as of April 20, 2020 to HK$36.05 as of July 1, 2020 since my last update. My sum-of-the-parts valuation implies a 6% upside for Kingsoft Corporation based on a target price of HK$38.20.

Kingsoft Corporation recently spun off its cloud business, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC), as a separate listed entity on the Nasdaq in May, and Kingsoft Cloud's share price has almost doubled from its $17 IPO price. It is reasonable to assume that the cloud business spin-off catalyst has already been fully priced into Kingsoft Corporation's valuations, barring a significant increase in Kingsoft Cloud's share price going forward.

Also, it came as a surprise to the market that Kingsoft Corporation chose to raise approximately HK$3.0 billion from the issuance of new convertible bonds in April 2020, despite the company's strong net cash balance sheet. This raises questions about Kingsoft Corporation's capital allocation strategy, and the risk of potential dilution for its equity shareholders if the convertible bonds are converted to shares.

Readers have the option of trading in Kingsoft Corporation shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board (OTCBB) as ADRs with the tickers KSFTF and KGFTY or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 3888:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $65 million, and market capitalization is above $6.3 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors which own Kingsoft Corporation shares listed in Hong Kong include The Vanguard Group, JPMorgan Asset Management, UBS Asset Management, and BlackRock, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using US brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Successful Listing Of Cloud Services Business

In my prior article on Kingsoft Corporation published on April 21, 2020, I emphasized that the planned spin-off of its cloud services business will be a key re-rating catalyst for the stock, and that has indeed been the case.

Kingsoft Corporation's cloud business, Kingsoft Cloud was listed on Nasdaq on May 8, 2020, and Kingsoft Cloud's share price was $32.21 as of July 1, 2020, close to double that of its IPO price of $17. The market currently values Kingsoft Cloud at consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples of 7.3 times and 4.7 times, respectively. Following the listing of Kingsoft Cloud, Kingsoft Corporation's share price increased by +40% from HK$25.75 as of May 22, 2020 to HK$36.05 as of July 1, 2020, in tandem with the strong share price run-up for its listed cloud services business. It is clear that Kingsoft Corporation's spin-off has helped to unlock value of its cloud services business that was previously obscured as a loss-making arm of the holding company.

Furthermore, Kingsoft Cloud is now less of a drag for Kingsoft Corporation, in terms of headline financial numbers. Prior to the listing of Kingsoft Cloud on Nasdaq, the loss-making Kingsoft Cloud was a listed subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation. With the completion of the IPO of the cloud services business and the reduction in Kingsoft Corporation's equity stake in Kingsoft Cloud to 46.3%, which means that Kingsoft Cloud is now an associate company and Kingsoft Corporation recognizes a smaller proportion of the losses from Kingsoft Cloud. Earlier, Kingsoft Corporation hinted at the possibility of raising the company's dividends following the Kingsoft Cloud's IPO at the company's FY2019 results briefing on March 24, 2020. Kingsoft currently offers a very low historical FY2019 dividend yield of 0.3%.

Also, Kingsoft Cloud is a beneficiary of the Work-From-Home or WFH trend brought about by Covid-19, and Kingsoft Corporation is confident that such positive tailwinds will continue even after Covid-19. At the company's 1Q2020 earnings call on May 26, 2020, Kingsoft Corporation highlighted that there will be "a long-term impact on the whole industry on users' acceptance and transfer to the idea of remote working, on online collaboration" and added that"the digital transformation here in these industries is not going to go backwards after the COVID period." Kingsoft Corporation also guided earlier in March 2020 that Kingsoft Cloud could achieve break-even at the EBITDA level in FY2020.

On the negative side of things, if sentiment on US-listed Chinese companies such as Kingsoft Cloud turns negative, Kingsoft's Cloud's valuations could possibly suffer from a de-rating. On May 21, 2020, the Senate passed the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act which required US-listed Chinese companies to be compliant with US standards with respect to audits and the sharing of information. Notably, "all auditing documents on overseas listed Chinese companies be kept" in the country based on Chinese laws as reported by Caixin Global.

Prominent Chinese companies listed in the US such as NetEase (NTES) and JD.com (JD) have already done secondary listings on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. As a newly-listed company in the US, it is uncertain what are Kingsoft Cloud's alternatives, if Chinese companies were compelled to de-list in the US.

More importantly, unless Kingsoft Cloud's share price continues to increase significantly going forward, it is likely that the cloud business spin-off catalyst has already been fully priced into Kingsoft Corporation's valuations.

Convertible Bond And Capital Allocation

Kingsoft Corporation has always been in a very strong financial position. The company had approximately net cash of RMB9.5 billion as of end-FY2019, and its net cash balance grew to RMB11.2 billion by March 31, 2020 which accounts for about a quarter of its market capitalization. In addition, Kingsoft Cloud had RMB2 billion of cash on its books as of December 31, 2019, and raised an additional $474 million (RMB3.3 billion) in proceeds from the recent IPO.

It came as a surprise that Kingsoft Corporation chose to raise approximately HK$3.0 billion from the issuance of new convertible bonds recently, as per the company's announcement on April 29, 2020. In the announcement, Kingsoft Corporation explained that the funds raised from the issuance of new convertible bonds will be utilized for "general corporate purposes, for strategic investments and acquisitions, if appropriate, and to supplement working capital."

On the positive side of things, the coupon rate on the convertible bonds is low at 0.625%, and the conversion price for the convertible bonds was set at a reasonably high HK$35.7637 (close to a 30% premium based on Kingsoft Corporation's share price in end-April 2020 but close to current share price).

Notably, a sell-side analyst noted that Kingsoft Corporation has "ample cash in our balance sheet" and asked the company to "share a little bit more about the capital allocation strategy" at the company's 1Q2020 earnings call on May 26, 2020. In response, Kingsoft Corporation emphasized that "a good cash level will make our business more stronger and safer." The company also added that it is looking for investment and acquisition opportunities to "accelerate our digital transformation" for its various businesses.

However, the key question is whether Kingsoft Corporation needed to take the risk of diluting its equity shareholders with the issuance of convertible bonds (potentially convertible to a maximum of 8.668 million shares of 5.9% of enlarged share capital post-conversion), when the company had such a strong balance sheet.

Valuation

Kingsoft Corporation trades at consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 P/E multiples of 80.1 times and 56.3 times, respectively based on its share price of HK$36.05 as of July 1, 2020. My sum-of-the-parts valuation implies a 6% upside for Kingsoft Corporation based on a target price of HK$38.20.

The assumptions for my sum-of-the-parts valuation for Kingsoft Corporation include an earnings multiple of four times for the games business, and valuing Kingsoft's stakes in the recently listed cloud business Kingsoft Cloud, the listed office software business Beijing Kingsoft Office Software [688111:CH] (a 40% discount is assigned to the valuation of Beijing Kingsoft Office Software as it is traded on a new Nasdaq-style stock exchange in Mainland China) and associate company Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) at market value, and a 30% holding company discount.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Kingsoft Corporation are a de-rating of Kingsoft Cloud's valuations if sentiment on US-listed Chinese companies turns negative, and sub-optimal capital allocation decisions that are not value-accretive for shareholders.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Kingsoft Corporation shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

