One of the fast-growing players in the athletic apparel market in recent years has been retailer lululemon athletica (LULU). Through expanding its store count and growing same-store sales, the company has done well to create significant shareholder value. While financial results through 2019 illustrate that the growth trend for the company is showing no signs of slowing down, management has the wisdom to understand that a one-size-fits-all approach to expansion is not the best way to cement itself as a permanent player in any market. In the latest example of the firm’s flexible thinking, management elected to acquire MIRROR, an indoor personal fitness company with a new twist on workouts that has taken off since its launch in 2018.

A look at the deal

In a press release issued by lululemon, the company announced its decision to acquire MIRROR in exchange for $500 million in cash, subject to some adjustments that might be made at the time of closing. At first glance, this may seem like an absurd price to pay for a company that launched in 2018, but according to lululemon, the firm has demonstrated its worth. This year, the company is slated to surpass $100 million in revenue, and profitability should be just around the corner.

MIRROR includes an app for its users, with a premium subscription package starting at $599.99 per year. It offers workout routines, both pre-recorded and live, and it has a ton of other useful content for its users to consume. The company doesn’t just stop there though. It has an actual in-door display for its customers to buy, pictured below, that appears to be simply as the name suggests: a mirror. It’s not that though. It’s a device that shows you working out, shows your ‘instructor’ working out, and keeps track of various fitness statistics for you. The price on the device is $1,495, or $42 per month for 36 months.

Despite this high-cost business model, the company has taken off with users. Over 70 new classes are added to the platform each and every week, and it has more than 40 different class types. What’s perhaps most exciting for a firm like lululemon, though, is that the platform really does take an omnichannel approach to expansion. In addition to the device and the subscription packages, the company sells other accessories on its website like care kits for its device, heart rate monitors, and fitness bands.

All of this plays into lululemon’s long-term strategy to move away from just being an athletic apparel retailer. The company’s goal over a five-year window is to become a true omnichannel provider in this space. It also plays into lululemon’s objective of offering innovative products that create value for it as well as its customers, and it should help the company in its goal to become a major player in all-things athletic on a global basis. This is not to say that lululemon isn’t a global player in a sense already. The company, as of the end of its 2019 fiscal year, had 491 stores split between 17 countries. However, 305 of these, amounting to 62.2%, were located in the US. Another 63, or 12.8%, were in Canada. In only 5 countries did the firm have more than 10 stores in (in all accounting for 91.9% of all of its stores), and in 4 countries it had just 1 store.

The acquisition of MIRROR by lululemon should not be viewed as a new direction the company is taking so much as it should be viewed as part of its goal of establishing a more direct, personal relationship with its customers. Consider the firm’s direct-to-consumer operations, which have been fueled by e-commerce sales growth in recent years. Between 2015 and 2019, total revenue for the business expanded 93.1% from $2.06 billion to $3.98 billion. Its direct-to-consumer revenue, meanwhile, grew from 19.5% of the company’s sales to 28.6%, with total revenue there growing 183.2% from $401.90 million to $1.14 billion. The rest of the company’s growth during this period was chalked up to its store count rising, combined with sales per square foot growing from $1,541 to $1,657.

The nature of MIRROR and the ability for the company to use it as a sales funnel for its athletic apparel goods and services should intensify this transition for the business. As this comes to play out, it’s probable that lululemon’s bottom line will improve as well. After all, service sales and direct-to-consumer revenue (if done right) has the potential to generate higher margins than the low-margin retail outlets that exist today. Over the past five years, we have seen plenty of evidence of lululemon’s bottom line growing alongside rising sales. The firm’s net income in 2015 was just $266.05 million, for a net profit margin of 12.9%. Last year, profits came in at $645.60 million, for a net profit margin of 16.2%. Operating cash flow has followed a similar path, rising from $297.54 million in 2015 to $669.32 million last year (though it was higher in 2018 than in 2019).

Takeaway

At first glance, it may seem odd for lululemon to acquire such a small player that in many respects is very different from the acquirer’s core business. When you dig deeper, though, you find that there’s a great deal of potential for product and service integration. Add in lululemon’s push toward a more intimate relationship with its customers in recent years, and it’s not difficult to see how or why this move is logical. What’s also great about the maneuver is that it will be done without adding any debt to lululemon’s balance sheet if that’s what lululemon desires. The retailer has over $800 million in cash on hand, plus it has a $400 million existing revolver and a $300 million new revolver that it can tap. It is likely that the business will opt to tap into some of this low-interest debt so that it can preserve its hefty cash balance, but it’s nice to know that it could choose not to if it so desired.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.