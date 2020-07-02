Cell Tower REITs: Fireworks Abound As Competition Heats Up

The cellular industry has seen plenty of fireworks over the last two years, underscored by T-Mobile's now-completed acquisition of Sprint and the emergence of Dish Network as a fourth competitor.

Cell Tower REIT Sector Overview

Amid the widespread disruptions to the real estate sector caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the high-flying cell tower sector continues to thrive and is one of just three REIT sectors in positive territory this year. Within the Hoya Capital Cell Tower REIT Index, we track the four cell tower and wireless infrastructure REITs which account for roughly $220 billion in market value: American Tower (AMT), Crown Castle (CCI), SBA Communications (SBAC) and Uniti Group (UNIT). We also track Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK), an MLP that owns real property interests that underlie cellular towers, rooftop wireless sites, billboards, and wind turbines.

The cellular industry has seen plenty of fireworks over the last two years, underscored by T-Mobile's (TMUS) now-completed acquisition of Sprint (S), a merger that is expected to amplify competition - and network spending - within the cellular industry along with market share leaders AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ). The emergence of a fourth competitor - DISH Network (DISH) - as a precondition to approval was a coup for cell tower REITs, even as questions remain about DISH’s viability as a national competitor. On Wednesday, DISH "officially" became the fourth national carrier after closing on the acquisition of Boost Mobile and its 9 million subscribers, which was previously part of Sprint while the carrier has signed deals with 5G equipment vendors as it aims to build a national 5G network over the next decade.

Four competitors are better than three, and three definitely beats two. Even if DISH’s ambitious plans fail to materialize, the long-awaited merger gives the combined T-Mobile the ammunition and capital to compete in the 5G arms race. As it currently stands, revenues from the combined T-Mobile comprise 28% of total industry revenues, but the “overlap” between Sprint and T-Mobile cell tower sites is roughly 5% of total industry revenues - a level of consolidation which could very well be more than offset by Dish Network over the next half-decade. DISH was granted generous concessions as a precondition to approval, including 7 years of MVNO access to T-Mobile's network as the upstart builds out its own wireless network.

While the tenant base is highly concentrated (and perhaps becoming even more concentrated depending on how serious of a competitor that Dish Network can become), the tower ownership business is even more concentrated, giving these REITs continued pricing power. Cell tower REITs own roughly 50-80% of the 100-150k investment-grade macro cell towers in the United States. Supply growth is almost non-existent in the US, as there are significant barriers to entry through the local permitting process and due to the economics of colocation versus building single-tenant towers. While macro tower ownership is the primary business line for the "big 3" cell tower REITs, Crown Castle and Uniti Group also have significant investments in fiber and small-cell networks, markets that have seen mixed success.

5G networks are expected to require up to 10 times more physical antennas per tower, and cell tower REITs typically see increased revenue per tower after each incremental equipment upgrade. Spending in 2020 is expected to rise to fresh records as the combined T-Mobile and Sprint work to consolidate their networks while Dish Network emerges onto the scene with expected spending of up to $500 million in the first year. Comcast (CMCSA) and Charter Communications (CHTR) have also made a push in recent years to compete in the cell business, primarily through "renting" capacity from the existing carriers as so-called "mobile virtual network operators" (MVNO) to supplement their public WiFi networks. Technology companies, including Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Microsoft (MSFT), are also indirect players in the space and natural partners for emerging cell carriers.

Meanwhile, the "space race" has intensified as Elon Musk's SpaceX continues to make headway on its ambitious low-orbit satellite network called Starlink. Last month, a SpaceX launch carried 58 additional Starlink satellites into orbit to bring the "constellation" up to 540 satellites, still well short of the 12,000-40,000 needed to provide seamless high-speed coverage across the globe. While highly unlikely to "replace" the need for cell towers anytime soon due to the technological limitations and challenging economics of satellite-based internet, these networks may alter industry competitive dynamics, particularly if they enable "fiberless" backhaul. As we'll discuss throughout this report, we continue to believe that macro cell towers provide the most economical mix of network coverage and capacity, and will continue to be the "hub" of next-generation networks for the foreseeable future.

Consumers want both speed and mobility at an economic price point, and we see macro towers providing the most economic mix of these features given the regulatory, logistical, and economic challenges of satellite-based constellations or dense small-cell deployment on a significant scale. The relative scarcity of cell towers, combined with the absolute necessity of these towers for cell networks, has given these REITs substantial pricing power even as the number of potential tenants has dwindled down to just four national carriers over the last two decades. The sector with the most upside potential from the growth of wireless communications and the 5G revolution, cell tower REITs have benefited from the increase in network spending from the four national carriers during the early stages of the 5G rollout.

Relative to other real estate sectors and their cellular carrier tenants, cell tower ownership is a high-margin business with significant operating leverage driven by upgrading/adding additional multiple tenants to existing towers. EBITDA margins typically average around 60-65% for the sector, towards the higher end of the real estate universe, with minimal ongoing capex required relative to other REIT sectors. Multiple tenants typically lease space on the cell tower, with rental rates based on property location and the amount of equipment on the tower or on the ground site below. Cell tower leases are typically 5-10 years with annual fixed-rate escalators with multiple renewal options. Cell tower REITs, however, only own about one-third of the land under the towers and control the rest through long-term ground leases, a source of potential long-term risk.

Cell Tower REIT Performance Amid Pandemic

Cell towers continue to be one of the few remaining growth engines of the REIT sector, and the coronavirus pandemic has done little to slow this trajectory. Quite the contrary, in fact, as signs of stress in network capacity amid the coronavirus shutdowns enforce the need for additional network investments. The market is understanding what we've said for years: low-band, wide-coverage macro tower networks will be the "hub" of 5G service due to the physical, regulatory, and economic challenges of alternative technologies. Cell tower REITs are one of just three REIT sectors in positive territory this year along with data center and industrial REITs. Cell tower REITs are higher by 18.6% so far this year, compared to the 17.5% decline on the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and the 3.5% decline on the S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Low balance sheet leverage, high operating margins, and limited economic sensitivity of rental demand have been in-demand attributes within the REIT sector amid a time of immense economic uncertainty. Below, we present a framework for analyzing the REIT property sectors based on their direct exposure to the anticipated COVID-19 effects as well as their general sensitivity to a potential recession and impact from lower interest rates. Within the COVID-19 sensitivity chart, we note that cell tower REITs are among the four sectors with the lowest direct COVID sensitivity and are also in the medium/low tier of general economic sensitivity. Cell tower leasing demand is largely a function of network capital expenditures by the major wireless carriers.

Importantly, with the exception of Uniti Group, cell tower REITs operate with some of the most well-capitalized balance sheets across the real estate sector. As discussed in our recent report, "Cheap REITs Get Cheaper," consistent with the persistently "winning factors" exhibited by the REIT sector over the last decade discussed in the prior report, higher-yielding, higher-leveraged, and "inexpensive" REITs have declined nearly twice as much as their lower-yielding, lower-leveraged, and more "expensive" counterparts. The "big 3" cell tower REITs all operate with debt ratios below the REIT sector average of 43%, while AMT and CCI both have investment-grade long-term bond ratings.

As discussed in our Real Estate Decade in Review, at the real estate sector-level, three themes dominated the 2010s: 1) The Housing Shortage, 2) The Retail Apocalypse, and 3) The Internet Revolution. Despite the long-awaited consolidation in the cellular carrier industry, cell tower REITs still surged more than 42% last year and have continued the momentum into 2020 with SBAC and CCI leading the way this year. Since NAREIT began tracking the sector in 2012 (which NAREIT labels the "Infrastructure" sector and includes several other micro-cap REITs), cell tower REITs have outperformed the REIT index in every year besides 2014. From 2012 - 2019, cell towers have produced average annual returns of 19.1% compared to the REIT average of 11.9%.

Interestingly, cell tower REITs are a bit of an enigma when it comes to their weight in the passively managed, broad-based "Core" REIT ETFs. Are cell towers real estate? For some index funds, the answer is a resounding "yes," while for others, it's a clear "no," with others in-between. Cell tower REITs comprise a whopping 26% of the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) but have a 0% weight in the Schwab U.S. Real Estate ETF (SCHH), the second-largest REIT ETF. This massive disparity has opened up a huge double-digit performance gap between XLRE and SCHH this year, prompting SCHH to change its index to the Dow Jones All REIT Index which includes cell tower REITs.

Investors seeking to capture the 5G themes through real estate can do so through the Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR), which owns a blend of cell tower REITs, data center REITs, and billboard REITs, which often host cellular equipment. Cell Tower REITs comprise roughly 40% of the SRVR ETF. Investors seeking more broad-based exposure to 5G as a theme can also do so through the Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG), which has roughly 3% exposure to cell tower REITs, investing primarily in the technology companies providing the equipment and cellular carriers that are expected to deliver 5G services.

Dividends and Valuations of Cell Tower REITs

Relentless outperformance over the past five years has pushed cell tower REIT valuations to the most "expensive" end of the real estate sector. Cell towers trade at a steep AFFO per share premiums, and investors will continue to demand perfection. Cell tower REITs are also among the lowest-yielding REIT sectors, paying an average dividend yield of 1.9%, well below the REIT sector average of roughly 1.9%. Cell tower REITs retain roughly half of their free cash flow, however, leaving ample free cash flow for external growth and eventual dividend growth.

Speaking of dividends, cell tower REITs have so far been untouched by the wave of dividend cuts and suspensions that have hit the sector over the past three months. "Shutdown-sensitive" property sectors - particularly the retail and lodging sectors - have seen widespread dividend cuts, and we've now tracked 58 equity REITs out of our universe of 165 equity REITs that have now announced a cut or suspension of their common dividends. With perfect rent collection and resilient property-level fundamentals, cell tower REITs are perhaps the most immune sector from dividend cuts along with residential and industrial REITs.

In our recent report, "The REIT Paradox: Cheap REITs Stay Cheap," we discussed how and why lower-yielding REITs in faster-growing property sectors with lower leverage profiles have historically produced better total returns than their higher-yielding counterparts. Within the sector, only Crown Castle acts like a typical REIT when it comes to distributions. It pays a healthy 2.8% dividend yield, roughly 70% of its available cash flow. American Tower, meanwhile, pays a relatively low 1.6% yield, while SBA Communications pays a yield of 0.6%, each retaining the majority of its cash flow.

Bull and Bear Thesis for Cell Tower REITs

Below, we outline five reasons why investors are bullish on cell tower REITs.

Below, we outline five reasons why investors are bearish on cell tower REITs.

Bottom Line: Expensive, But Stellar Fundamentals

Similar to our favorable fundamental outlook on the residential and industrial real estate sectors, we see the trends of limited supply and robust demand continuing well into the next decade for the cell tower REIT sector. The three themes that dominated the 2010s - 1) The Housing Shortage, 2) The Retail Apocalypse, and 3) The Internet Revolution - look poised to continue in full force in the early stages of the 2020s amid the coronavirus pandemic. Quality and growth come at a cost, however, and cell tower REITs are priced for continued perfection, but they haven't let investors since they emerged onto the scene at the beginning of the last decade.

The long-awaited marriage between T-Mobile and Sprint has finally come to fruition. The emergence of a fourth competitor - Dish Network - was an unexpected coup for cell tower REITs and the market is understanding what we've said for years: low-band, wide-coverage macro tower networks will be the "hub" of 5G service due to the logistical challenges of dense small-cell networks. We believe that macro cell towers will continue to be the "hub" of wireless networks and "dealers" of the impending 5G arms race for the foreseeable future, but note that low-orbit satellite technology - backed by SpaceX and others - is a competitive threat to keep an eye on.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange-Traded Fund listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMT, CCI, AMZN, GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional Disclosure: It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy.