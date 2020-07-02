Small-Cap Stocks Have Historically Outperformed After Recessions

Small caps outperformed, on average, by 7.09% for subsequent 1-year periods and 3.25% (annualized) for the ensuing 3-year periods.

Small caps have outperformed large caps coming out of the past four recessions in all but one of the subsequent 1- and 3-year periods.

By Matthew Ziehl, CFA, Portfolio Manager; Adam Weiner Portfolio Manager and Jason Farrell, CFA, Product Director

Small-cap stocks have outperformed large caps since this year's market low, perhaps a sign of a historical pattern.

Small-cap stocks have had a tough run versus the larger-cap cohort of the US equity market, having underperformed large caps three consecutive calendar years and four of the past five years (on the basis of the Russell 2000 Index representing small caps, and the Russell 1000 Index, large caps). After a tough start to 2020, things have improved for small caps as the initial COVID-19-related shock has begun to abate and signs of a recovery are noticeable. Since the March 18 trough, small caps have rebounded with a 43.7% gain, outpacing large caps by 11.4% (Figure 1, as of 6/19/20).

Figure 1: Small caps have started to recover this year's market trough

Total returns of small-cap vs. large-cap stocks on a year-to-date basis

Source: FactSet Research Systems, 6/19/20. Returns are cumulative. Past performance does not guarantee future results. An investment cannot be made into an index.

As the recovery from the economic impacts of the pandemic starts, small caps may have history on their side. As shown in Figure 2, small caps have outperformed large caps coming out of the past four recessions in all but one of the subsequent 1- and 3-year periods. Small caps outperformed, on average, by 7.09% for subsequent 1-year periods and 3.25% (annualized) for the ensuing 3-year periods.

Figure 2: Small caps have historically outperformed coming out of recessions

Subsequent 1- and 3-year returns after the past four recessions

Sources: National Bureau of Economic Research, FactSet Research Systems, as of 6/19/20. Past performance does not guarantee future results. An investment cannot be made into an index.

Looking ahead, we don't claim to know exactly how the recovery will unfold, and we expect elevated volatility to continue. That said, we believe this is an exciting time for active stock pickers in the small-cap space who can identify companies with financial strength and management teams that have shown an ability to navigate through challenging environments.

In the restaurant industry, for example, Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had traditionally done very little takeout business (7% of its sales prior to the pandemic1) and zero home delivery. On a relative basis, COVID-19 has favored fast-food concepts such as McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), which already did most of its volumes via store drive-throughs. Instead of letting all its business go elsewhere, Texas Roadhouse's management pivoted aggressively to expand its takeout business, offering curbside pickup and even meal kits for home cooking.

With 500-plus locations for the chain, this was a tremendous logistical challenge to execute, but Texas Roadhouse pulled it off. Importantly, while its dine-in volumes have recovered solidly, Texas Roadhouse has still recently been doing over 50% of its total volume as takeout, and the company expects that percentage to settle in at 20% or higher over the long term. Its profit margins for that line of business are comparable to those for its dine-in operations.1 During a time of extreme adversity, the company rose to the challenge and has managed to expand its addressable market.

Texas Roadhouse represented 1.39% of Invesco Oppenheimer Main Street Small Cap Fund's assets as of 5/31/20.

Holdings are subject to change and are for illustrative purposes only and should not be construed as buy/sell recommendations.

Footnote

1. Source: Texas Roadhouse public documents, as of 6/8/20

Important Information

Blog header image: Alita Ong/Stocksy

Index definitions

The Russell 2000 Index is a stock market index comprising 2000 small-capitalization companies.

The Russell 1000 Index is an index of approximately 1,000 of the largest companies in the U.S. equity market.

For fund-specific risk information, visit Invesco Oppenheimer Main Street Small Cap Fund risks.

Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and more complete information about the fund(s), investors should ask their investment professional for a prospectus/summary prospectus or visit invesco.com/fundprospectus.

This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial advisor/financial consultant before making any investment decisions. The opinions expressed are those of the author as of June 26, 2020, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.

This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial advisor/financial consultant before making any investment decisions. Invesco does not provide tax advice. The tax information contained herein is general and is not exhaustive by nature. Federal and state tax laws are complex and constantly changing. Investors should always consult their own legal or tax professional for information concerning their individual situation. The opinions expressed are those of the authors, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.

NOT FDIC INSURED | MAY LOSE VALUE | NO BANK GUARANTEE

All data provided by Invesco unless otherwise noted.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the US distributor for Invesco Ltd.'s retail products and collective trust funds. Invesco Advisers, Inc. and other affiliated investment advisers mentioned provide investment advisory services and do not sell securities. Invesco Unit Investment Trusts are distributed by the sponsor, Invesco Capital Markets, Inc., and broker-dealers including Invesco Distributors, Inc. Each entity is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

©2019 Invesco Ltd. All rights reserved.

Small-cap stocks have historically outperformed after recessions by Invesco US

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.