We think the stock is a compelling Buy, given the nature of Chase’s proven track record of secular growth, strong business franchise, stable 20-year management, robust FCF and solid B/S.

Secular Growth and Robust Business, with Cash Reserves

Chase Corp. (NYSE: CCF) is a market leader, with a long history in the manufacturing of protective coatings and sealant products. The company has robust fundamentals and it is a secular growth company, beating the S&P 500 Index and Russell Index 2000 over the course of the last decade, with no down years. The business is high-quality, and we believe it's a 'buy-and-hold' stock that could really out play the market in the long run. The company has a stellar 10-year CAGR for EPS and Revenue that have been 19.3% and 11.9% - both organic and inorganic growth respectively. We are really amazed at this sustained growth trend over time - very few companies can have such growth numbers. Chase has had only one down year in growth during this time (the current one), caused by minor headwinds in Asia because of the ongoing trade war, but we see this to be a transient phase that should be short-lived. Chase's strong track record and relatively undervalued metrics will help them overcome this and any other windfalls coming their way.

Despite this dip, latest 2Q ending February results were encouraging with a staggering 49% increase in net income as compared to the same quarter in the previous year. The latest quarter had strong margins, which led the way to these strong bottom-line results. The company's share price over the last decade, as a result of revenue and net income gains, has surged 1004%, against gains seen by the S&P 500 of 188%. The P/E of this stock is not really trading at a bargain but digging deeper into their financials we have found metrics that make this stock undervalued. When taking into account net cash and high amortization on the operating section of the cash flow statement resulting from goodwill of acquisitions (step-by-step explained towards end), we have a much lower adjusted P/E of 17.9x, from the 22.4x trailing stated on paper. Likewise, we can estimate for FY20e and FY21e, adjusting P/E multiples for cash as well as amortization to be much lower at 18.7x and 14.0x.

Chase has an FCF Yield TTM of 5.8% on EV (Enterprise Value), which we expect on a normalized basis to recover to 7.0% on FY21e, after falling in this financially deviant year to 5.0%. The attractive free cash flow can help in accretive acquisitions that add value to the company and shareholders. Their net cash ($7.33/share) of 7.6% to market cap or $67 mn with NO debt will help to weather the impact of COVID-19. Over the last two quarters cash has increased 40% because of free cash flow increases. Cash reserves should help them to take advantage of emerging IoT technologies such as AI and 5G for greater infrastructural build-out, as well as get through a few poor quarter results which were caused by headwinds in Asia.

Stock Price

The stock price is down 26% to date from its highs of $127 in November (Q1 of FY) of last year; hitting lows of $55.05 in mid-March to rebound 71% till date. The price has remained reasonably flat since the start of COVID-19, a good sign of minimum downside risk. Amazingly, Chase's stock price has delivered 27% CAGR over the past 10 years, easily more than double the performance of the Russell 2000 and S&P 500 indices:

As a thesis, Chase has a fundamentally secular business, with good cash reserves, attractive valuations, and numerous value-added catalysts with huge potential. The slight dip in the share price represent a buy-in opportunity for investors, and we believe that minor headwinds [Asia, trade war, COVID-19] that they are facing currently is just noise and will pass given Chase's track record.

Impressive Growth

Based on the data, growth has been consistent and surging. Furthermore, there has not been one single down year in the growth in these three metrics since 2009:

10-year CAGR for Revenues: 11.9%

10-year CAGR for Net Income: 20.3%

10-year CAGR for EPS: 19.3%

These 10-year growth rates are incredibly impressive, when put on the benchmark and compared with industry standards! It is a sign that this stock has a great track record and has overcome the recessionary odds stacked against it.

Price Target & Valuations

Chase is an amazing business and it has proven this at a fundamental level with its stellar growth rate (19.3% EPS CAGR over a 10-year period) and consistent gains. From a financial standpoint, the company showcases considerably strong metrics, with an attractive Free Cash Flow Yield of 7.0% on EV for FY21 steady-state estimates because of a healthy net cash/share position that shows no debt. Their adjusted P/E is 17.9x on actuals (S&P 500 trailing is 21.5x). But going forward on 2021 estimates we see the adjusted P/E to be only 14.0x because of the company's rising net cash ($13.26/share) and high amortization ($1.32/share on ~$4.00 EPS), making it highly undervalued. Chase's catalysts primarily lie in IoT (Internet of Things), stable management, and secular growth (trailing as well as predictably long-term). We are therefore bullish on this stock at the current price of $94.31 and we place it as a buy, with our target price of $120 representing an upside return of 27%.

We value Chase using an 18.5x P/E multiple adjusted net cash ($13.26/share for 2021 estimates) and amortization of intangibles on our steady state FY21 EPS estimate of $4.45, and FCF Yield on EV at 5.3% on FY21 - we arrive at a target price of $120. This target price implies an upward potential of 27% from the current stock price. Because of the strong track record and business franchise of Chase, we have a lot of confidence in the $120 price target, and we believe it justifies our projections.

Amortized-Adjusted P/E Calculation

The P/E is not bargain when looked at first glance, with FY19/FY21e multiples of 22.4x/21.2x. When looking towards the company's Cash Flow statement we were able to see an unusually high amount of intangible amortization, amounting to 38% of 2019's net income. Amortized value on the cash flow has been increasing steadily as Chase continues to focus on acquisitions. We will need to include amortized intangible cash into the P/E calculation to realize the fair value of Chase on the ratios section. Source: 10-K

To demonstrate, the 2019 actual trailing EPS is 4.21, and adding back 1.32 amortization per share, adjusted EPS is 5.53. Chase has high intangibles because of its focus on reinvestment in acquisitions, which is a catalyst for the company - described further in following section. This factors in amortized adjusted P/E for FY19 of 17.9x, much lower than the 22.4x stated.

So, for FY19/FY21e stated P/E multiples are 22.4x/21.2x versus adjusted 17.9x/14.0x post-amortization cash. This leads us to a more competent conclusion, that the company is trading at more of a discount and is more undervalued than otherwise stated in its financial statements.

Attractive Cash Flow

The company has an FCF yield of 5.8% and 7.0% on EV (Enterprise Value) for FY19 and FY21e, respectively. We have discounted most figures from FY20e, based on the abnormal year because of COVID-19 impacts. The FCF increased 17% to date and based on our predictions we extrapolate from actuals to 2021, an increase of 48%. The initial company's Net Cash of $48 mn ($5.09/share) is 5.4% to the market cap for 2019.

Subsequent to this, in Q1 ended November 19, cash rose by $19mn and this indicated an FCF increase of 60% to reach $66mn net cash - this gain happened in a single quarter! This led us to a re-evaluated Net Cash ($7.33/share) of 7.6% to market cap with ZERO debt on the B/S. A relatively good increase over two quarters, setting up cash for utilization during the pandemic period.

Latest 2Q ended February Results: Good quarter on Margins

Revenues declined 2% YoY, but net income surged to 49% from $5.3 million to $7.9 million, with gross margins increases of 3% and Adjusted EBITDA of 5% from the same quarter in the previous year. Despite a reduction in overall revenues, this was a strong quarter for margins, which led to impressive net income numbers. Free cash flow also increased 80% year-over-year, from the quarter ended February a year ago. A statement from the report,

"These improvements came despite a challenging trading environment, which saw continued headwinds in Asian markets, coupled with certain North American retractions and the usual seasonal softness in the quarter."

The company is betting strong on their cash position of $67.7 mn to get them through these disruptive times, as their CFO claimed said positively regarding the financial position as of current and given circumstances:

"With ample liquidity on the balance sheet, we remain opportunistic in our capital allocation strategy and continue to take a diligent approach in evaluating potential acquisitions. We are in a good position to capitalize on inorganic opportunities." - Christian J. Talma, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer of Chase Corporation."

Of the 3 primary business segments, as stated previously, "Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing" was the only one that saw an increase in sales by 18%, the other two segments averaging a 5% decline, slightly tempering the overall weight of the loss felt over the quarter. This increase of sales was because of strong North American top-line.

A Company with a High Number of Acquisitions

Chase has 24 subsidiaries to its name, suggesting an aggressive company who likes to invest and expand rapidly, reinventing the wheel on a constant basis by providing something new to its customers. The company is highly tailored towards inorganic and organic growth. They have bought and sold many companies over the years. In the last 5 years they have aggressively made at least 1 acquisition. This highlights their ambitions to continuously innovate and stay ahead of their competition, and that is what they have exactly achieved in these years with their remarkable track record. This core philosophy is seen in their Annual Report as a thematic quote:

"Conditions change, Principles don't".

Here are their three main principles, regardless of macroeconomic or microeconomic conditions, they have chosen to adhere to, as stated in their Annual Report [10-K]:

Inorganic growth through attractive acquisitions and integration

Organic growth in select areas through market and product development

Consolidation and rationalization where appropriate

Chase Corp is a Market Leader: Coatings, and Sealants & Tape Products

Chase Corp is a leading manufacturer of protective materials for high-reliability applications across diverse market sectors for the last 50 years. Chase Corp's business encompasses the primary processes of manufacturing protective coatings, industrial coatings and tape products. It also indulges in insulating and conductive-based solutions works.

The company has made and sold under the subsidiary, Chase & Sons, branded protective tape and coatings, including conducting and insulating products for cable and wire makers. Chase processes almost any flexible material produced on a roll - films to fabrics. It makes laminates, sealants, and coatings for pipeline, construction, electronics, as well as printing markets. Chase pipe coating tapes, Tapecoat and Royston, are sold to oil companies and gas utilities. The company also offers expansion/control joint systems and asphalt additives for roads, bridges, and stadiums.

Major Business Segments

They have 3 major business operation segments as shown above as well in bold headings for each column - Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. This is how each fared in terms of sales last three FYs - further details about each segment explained in separate sub-section.

Source: 10-K

Further details on each segment and their operational elements:

1) Adhesives, Sealants and Additives

Overall, this segment saw a decline in top-line since the last fiscal year 2018. Their chemical-based products, which had a predominantly North American focus, saw YoY revenue increases for the FY19 because of the strong economic environment. On the other hand, sales in Asian markets were adversely affected and saw major headwinds for the electronics and industrial coatings end markets. This was due to the U.S.-China trade war. North American sales, that were strong, helped to positively keep and prevent a further negative turnout from occurring.

2) Industrial Tapes

Industrial tapes were also benefited by a strong North American presence on sales, but Asian market windfalls particularly narrowed the segments to expand, leading to a year-on-year contraction. A notable cause towards this was the substantive divestiture of their structural composites' product line in the third quarter of the prior year.

3) Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing

This segment saw a decline in demand in bridge, highway, and pipeline coating products - all produced in the U.S. and the United Kingdom. Sales saw a contraction as a result of this.

Strong Management - A catalyst

The same philosophies (acquisitions and M&A) have stood by the company for the last 20 years, during which it has shown strong financials and a solid track record. Business runs within the Chase family - Adam P. Chase, CEO since 2015 and Peter R. Chase, CEO since 1992 (28 years as President). Chase family has ~14% insider holdings. The stock price has grown 1004% over the last decade, as a result of good business practices by management over the last 20 years. We believe that the Chase family will continue growing the company like they have with acquisitions and operational success in mind.

Surge in Chase Share Price versus Index

Having a long history and being a listed company since 1988, Chase's stock price has happened to grow substantially over the last decade. It has surged 1004% in the last 10 years, against the S&P index which has shown only 188% growth and the Chemical competitor's peer-group index which has risen only 135%. Chase has decent debt-free cash reserves and FCF yield, a great history of market performance, good business fundamentals with solid revenue and EPS backbone - all of which will help it come through this disruptive period.

Internet of Things (IoT): Future Growth Driver

This is the biggest catalyst and a game-changer for the company looking towards the future. We see this to be a material catalyst for this stock. The Internet of Things (IoT) defines all the next big things that are coming out into the technology, internet and Wi-Fi space. Advancements include 5G, autonomous vehicles, AI-related breakthroughs, strides in telecommunication, and more in development etc. This next state of technological advances will act like a huge bubble, inadvertently bolstering the need for greater bandwidth and data for devices entering the market at an explosive rate.

"While our pulling and detection tapes, conformal coatings and communication cable materials are anticipated to realize the greatest lift from this macro trend (IoT), a myriad of products in all three segments are poised to benefit. 5G (fifth generation cellular wireless) will also impact this trend, increasing the demand for further infrastructure build-out to support this evolved technology." - Chase.

We are currently seeing other technological changes right now with COVID-19, as business are drastically shifting to ecommerce platforms and venturing towards 'digital workstations', and this creates new demand and opportunity within the tech industry. All-together, this might create a new lasting norm in the way individuals interact with technology in a professional setting for a number of years.

The IoT Devices Market

IoT devices market is anticipated to grow from $190 billion in 2018 to $1.1 trillion in 2026 - a 24% CAGR, according to Fortune Business Insights. The banking and financial services industry will be at the forefront of this industry and is expected to be the largest market share. This will bring a need for products from Chase Corp. to cater to the infrastructure build that big banks and financial buildings will require for this new and growing use of technology.

Revenues by Region with America the Highest

Given below is their disaggregated revenues by region with North America (80%), Asia (12%), Europe (7%), and Other (1%). Asia only represents 12% of the total revenues versus 80% in North America, meaning that complications in the Asian region has minimal effect on the company.

Source: 10-K; Disaggregated Revenues

Minor headwinds faced in Asia in FY19

The company faced headwinds in the last few quarters, especially in the Asian region affecting top line by -1% for the overall fiscal year. Asia contributes towards 12% of aggregate company revenues, and even though North America accounts for 80% tempering some of the impact, it affected the last three quarters negatively. The cause of this impact was the ongoing U.S.-China trade war. There was a 1% decline overall in YoY revenue for the fiscal year, from $284,188 mn to $281,351 mn:

Source: 10-K

Quarterly Impact further explained...

Source: Bloomberg; Revenue (left) and EPS (right) Chase Quarterly Data

Chase operates on a fiscal year ending in August. Their last three quarters sequentially - FY19 Q3 (ended May 19), Q4 (ended Aug 19), and Q1 (ended Nov 19) - all saw YoY quarterly revenue as well as EPS declines [as can see from the Bloomberg circled data above]. This was all happening during the peak of the trade war, and it was causing a downturn in business as well as economic sentiment in the Mainland China region. The geopolitical tension impacted import/export, currency and general business conditions in Asia for which Chase has international operations/sales presence. They also have manufacturing facilities abroad in Asia, so these were affected as well, and royalties etc. were subject to not being paid.

Chase was also impacted by credit market problems in the Middle East, but we believe this to have a very minor impact on the overall business as the situation is near-term, and the region proportionately accounts for only ~1% of sales. Overall, because of Asia, quarterly revenues for 3Q and 4Q declined by 9% and 10%, respectively.

President and CEO Adam P. Chase commented:

"Fiscal 2019 was characterized by the uncertainty of trade disputes and headwinds in key international markets, but a relatively solid domestic sales performance."

U.S. Still Biggest and Strongest Market - Helped Absorb Negative Impacts in Asia

Strong sales performance in the United States was because of a boost in organic growth sales in certain North American markets spearheaded by its "Zappa Stewart" superabsorbent business acquired in FY81 for $65 mn. Having a strong primary market is always a plus, and it has helped to mitigate the risks this year, and we believe it will play out positively for the next as well, given Chase's reputation as a market leader. This has helped temper this situation coming from abroad, but we believe the Asian region is underestimated.

Asia still holds Promise…Turnaround in the Cards...

The situation between both United States and China could worsen, as COVID-19 has already heightened the friction between these leading economies, but we think that economic conditions in China are improving at a quickened pace, more so than other countries are. China is, at a time when the West is weak and grappling with the effects of the virus, more positioned for recovery and growth as investors and institutional money managers funnel funds to Chinese markets which appear to be more attractive. The economy is really starting to open up and recover in Mainland China, business sentiment is improving, and the coronavirus is subsiding - all good news for Chase to recover.

Catalysts

Management

Strong management has led the company to success historically. Run by the Chase family, management have sound business practices that have worked to keep the company afloat during recessions as well.

High Number of Acquisition/M&A - Growth Driver

Chase believes in acquisitions. Period. With a longstanding and unchanged management over the last 20 years, the upper management believe in the strategy of acquisitions. The strategy has really worked, with at least one acquisition happening over the last 5 years, and the stock has really done well. The company has 24 brands/subsidiaries to its name. FY19 saw no acquisitions, but were still active for M&A.

Strong Fundamental Business with Long History

Secular business has helped beat the market over the last decade. Chase have been operating for the last 50 years and they are a market leader in the coating and sealants industry. Their history and reputation make them adept at facing tough economic times and making a comeback in a good financial state.

Outperformed Index

The company has a strong track record over the last decade or so, with a vibrant business model that has led to a surge in its stock price thus far. The share price has rallied +1004%, comparing to S&P's +188% growth and Chemical/Company Competitor's Index of +135%, Chase has seen great performance.

Strong Demand for Copper

The pandemic is set to pave way for "the age of copper". Copper is an important component in wires needed for the development of digitalization, such as 5G and is expected to increase by roughly 2.5% in the next decade indirectly acting as sales growth for Chase.

Improving Free Cash Flow

FCF Yield was 5.8% in 2019 and on our steady-state estimates is expected to increase to 7.0% in FY21e on EV. We believe this is because of the steady increase in net cash reserves with no debt [7.6% to market cap], and amortized value in the Operating section of the Cash Flow Statement. This will help drive their key strategy of acquisitions (both organic and inorganic) and can be used for a stock buyback. If the situation calls for, they could also use this FCF to hand out a Special Dividend, since they don't have much of a dividend payout currently.

Risks

U.S.-China Trade War

The trade war between United States and China may have a minor effect on Chase's operations in Asia.

Credit problem in the Middle East

This is a near term issue which affected some product sales, but we believe it will subside. It only represents 1% of sales.

COVID-19 Impact on Economy

Near term risk affecting all companies on a global level. Chase has a strong business and has had historically strong performance during recessionary times, i.e. the 2008-09 recession which didn't see its stock price get so badly hit.

Conclusion

The company has a robust business and shows secular growth, with 10-year CAGRs of 19.3% and 11.9% for EPS and Revenue, respectively. They show strong financials for the next fiscal year with 7.0% FCF Yield, a strong cash position (7.6% of the market cap), and a low P/E multiple of only 14.0x. The multiple for our P/E was low when we are discounting their health net cash/share of $13.36 and adding back amortization of goodwill resulting from acquisitions of $1.32 on an EPS of $4.47 for FY21e. This makes the company very undervalued and financially strong. Despite minor headwinds and pushbacks in the Asian region, we believe Chase will recover. IoT is going to be a big catalyst for the company going forward, as well as steady management and their established business franchise. Incremental acquisitions, going forward, will also add to their growth. Therefore, we are bullish on this stock, and our $120 price target (bringing the price back to pre COVID-19 levels) implies 27% upside.

