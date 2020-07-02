Gilead Sciences (GILD) recently announced pricing for remdesivir, the company's COVID-19 drug, finally delivering some certainty to the market. Questions remained over how soon GILD would be bringing in revenues based on the fact that GILD has been donating vials of remdesivir up to this point.

Who bought all the remdesivir?

GILD priced remdesivir at $390 per vial, meaning a course of six vials would cost $2,340 per patient. However, GILD's press release dated June 29, notes that in the U.S. the private price is a little higher.

In the U.S., the same government price of $390 per vial will apply. Because of the way the U.S. system is set up and the discounts that government healthcare programs expect, the price for U.S. private insurance companies will be $520 per vial. - Daniel O'Day, June 29.

The Department of Health and Human Services (NYSE:HHS) notes that the Trump Administration has since bought up all the remdesivir, 500,000+ courses through September. Only ten percent of August and September's supply will be available for others. It is worth noting there are generics manufacturers in India, such as Cipla producing the drug.

This represents 100 percent of Gilead’s projected production for July (94,200 treatment courses), 90 percent of production in August (174,900 treatment courses), and 90 percent of production in September (232,800 treatment courses), in addition to an allocation for clinical trials. A treatment course of remdesivir is, on average, 6.25 vials. - HHS statement on the deal.

The HHS statement notes an ~$3200 price, meaning the cost of $520 per vial is being used. So the math, 500,000 courses at the cost of $3200 equates to $1.6B. Not a bad chunk of revenues for GILD. Apparently, demand is red hot as the donated vials have run out already, with the HHS statement noting that the final allocation of 120,000 donated courses of remdesivir was being shipped on Monday.

We can go further on the math. GILD can produce 232,800 treatment courses in September, or in fact, ~259,000 courses since the 232,800 number is 90 percent of production. If we assume no growth in the rate of production beyond that, which may be conservative, then assume that vials are sold 50/50 to the U.S. ($520 per vial) and elsewhere ($390 per vial) then a blended price per course of six vials would be $2730. If GILD is producing 259,000 courses per month and selling them for an average price of $2730, then monthly revenues from remdesivir would be $707M, or $8.5B annually. Now COVID-19 might disappear, that sort of demand might not exist or competing treatments could become more possible. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals' (BCRX) galidesivir is one such example, although development for COVID-19 is early stage. That being said, the management of COVID-19 in the U.S. is less than ideal, and I think GILD may have a market for this drug for a while, unfortunately.

Final word

GILD's remdesivir is a blockbuster already based on the Trump Administration's actions. The Q2'20 earnings call will no doubt include some more solid guidance, which analysts were so desperately asking for last time on remdesivir revenues. We are likely only 30 days away from earnings, Q2'19 earnings were released on July 30, 2019, for example. Initial calculations suggest we could be looking at a $5B+ drug annually, and we should also not forget the potential for stockpiling. Lastly, GILD's inhalable formulation might cover another set of patients, not yet admitted to hospital, and pricing might be even more favorable, although trials are just getting underway.

I believe GILD remains a good long heading into earnings, but holding through earnings is a position that will need review. There are risks holding GILD long even currently; the broader market could sell off, taking GILD with it. Further, wearing masks could become more popular, causing infection rates, in what is apparently still the first wave, to fall. That scenario might also see GILD stock fall.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.