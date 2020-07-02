Closed-End Funds: BlackRock's Tech And Healthcare Focused Funds

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Continuing with our coverage of BlackRock funds, as we had done with Eaton Vance's funds, we will be focusing on BlackRock's sector-focused funds. In today's piece, we will be looking at the healthcare and tech names offered by BlackRock. These are probably familiar funds for readers of my articles, as I have covered these funds at least once each. In the case of these funds, these are different from the previous BlackRock coverage since they have a sector-specific focus. This can allow for more pinpointed exposure to certain sectors where an investor might be lacking exposure.

In the case of BST, the publications have been several times as I find the fund particularly attractive for those lacking tech exposure. It was apparently popular enough with investors, too, that BlackRock launched another tech-focused fund. This would be BSTZ, in 2019. Then, their popular healthcare play, BME, also got a follow-up fund with BMEZ launching in 2020. Both of these follow-ups came on with a term structure. They also focused on smaller companies and investments in their respective sectors of focus.

All of these funds also have an options strategy of writing covered calls. They also have the ability to write puts like many other CEFs with an options strategy. These are utilized most when the fund originally launches, what is exactly what we saw with BSTZ and BMEZ. The reason being is that they want to stay fully invested at all times. If the fund is writing puts that means they have cash sitting there to cover assignment and receive the stock. This is a great way to enter a position in a company that you are looking to purchase. You essentially can collect "income" while waiting for a lower potential price to trigger, buying the stock at a lower price than what it had previously been trading at. Income is put in quotes as it is really capital gains to the IRS. Of course, this could be on the back of some devastating or disruptive news to lower the price. Though it doesn't always have to be for such an ominous reason as markets fluctuate anyway.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (BST)

Kicking off the coverage with BST. BST is the tech-focused fund, with a portfolio full of large/mega-cap tech names that you would expect and everyone is familiar with. The fund launched in 2014 and has put up terrific performance since. Thanks full well to the tech sector absolutely rocketing higher in that period.

The fund has an investment objective "of providing income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation." The fund will invest "under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. science and technology companies in any market capitalization range..."

This allows the fund managers flexibility on where and how to invest. Currently, the fund is holding around 70% in the U.S. with the remainder spread throughout Europe and Asia. More specifically, China, with the portfolio made up of 12.79% in Chinese investments. The largest subsector of tech comes in with software and services at 47.09% of the portfolio. Semiconductors and equipment at 16.23% and media & entertainment with 13.52% exposure. The market cap is heavily skewed towards the larger end with 73.30% of the portfolio designated as large-cap.

As a tech-focused company, their top ten is littered with the usual suspects.

(Source - BST Website)

This is where we can see the large China exposure coming through as well, with Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) and Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY). Both of which are huge beneficiaries of pandemics like the current COVID-19 that the world has been dealing with.

These positions, along with the rest of the tech sector, helped propel BST higher for the year on a NAV and price basis both. That is quite a feat considering where we came from in March.

Data by YCharts

The fund doesn't generally trade at deep discounts as we see with many other CEFs. That being the case, the almost parity level of trading at a 1.18% discount isn't expensive. In fact, the fund has typically traded at premium levels pretty regularly for the last few years. The fund currently has a negative z-score of 1.45. That also indicates that it isn't incredibly cheap either at this time. Considering the whole market rally coming back from March's lows, it is hard to go out and say this is a screaming buy like it was a month or two ago. Though, for a longer-term investor, I certainly wouldn't be bothered buying shares here, honestly.

The incredible growth this year will continue to support its raised distribution as well. They raised at the start of 2020 after paying a significant year-end special dividend. The fund currently pays a distribution rate of 5.49%. This might be rather low for most CEFs, but they have also raised it 4 times since they launched in 2014. It isn't typical for CEFs to have a growth component to it, but BST has just that. So it might not be right for those solely focused on income 100% of all their investments. This is more for those with a growth and income focus, this fund fits that category much better.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ)

Then we have BSTZ, the second tech fund launched by BlackRock last year. I generally would consider waiting a year or two before leaping into a fund. However, it is BlackRock and they have already made their reputation as a stellar fund sponsor. Additionally, the fund is easily understandable. That is why even after launching on just June 25th, of 2019, I had jumped in.

The fund is a "limited-term closed-end equity fund...with an investment objective of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital."

Quite similar to BST above, the fund will "under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. science and technology companies in any market capitalization range, selected for their rapid and sustainable growth potential from the development, advancement and use of science and/or technology."

Where this fund is a bit different is in the size of their underlying companies. Additionally, they will invest in private deals. The fund is a giant too, with almost $1.9 billion in assets managed. The portfolio is similar in its focus of geography as well, with ~60% of their portfolio in the U.S. and the remainder spread throughout the world. 9.23% exposure to China, 4.51% to Brazil and Germany at 4.33% to name the top ones. Where we see the evidence in the smaller company exposure is looking at the underlying holdings by market cap. 44.14% of the fund is designated at large-cap, 38.91% is mid-cap and 18.58% is at small-cap. Having exposure to these smaller companies can create quite a bit different of a risk/reward profile for BSTZ compared to BST. For that reason, I believe the risk is, in general, greater for BSTZ.

Data by YCharts

The great volatility is illustrated exactly as what we expected too, looking at Ycharts 30-day rolling volatility chart.

Data by YCharts

In this case and YTD timeframe, we do see that this volatility was rewarded with a higher total NAV return. However, note that the total price return is lower than BST. That is thanks to the incredibly wide discount showing on BSTZ at the moment of 12.34%. I'm not sure it deserves to stay at the steep of a discount or if it will stay there long. However, as long as it is there I would be looking at picking shares up of this fund.

Similar to BST though, the fund does pay a lower yield compared to other funds at 5.47%. This still fits the same description, in my mind, as a growth and income play though. This is especially true as tech names rarely deliver a yield of a same level.

BlackRock Health Sciences (BME)

BME is a fund that plays in the healthcare space. This is another one of my large positions as I had been picking up shares over the last few years. I was picking up healthcare names, in general, due to their depressed valuations overall.

BME's investment objective is "total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation." Their investment policy is "at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of companies engaged in the health sciences and related industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences industry."

The portfolio is significantly tilted towards U.S. exposure with 90.42% of the fund invested there. The market cap of the underlying positions are also skewed heavily towards the large-cap names, with 88.80% of the portfolio considered large-cap. The remainder is 8.88% mid-cap and 2.13% small-cap. Their top holdings also carry high recognization among most investors.

(Source - BME Website)

Similar to the tech space discussed above, healthcare was a defensive area to invest during this latest pandemic crisis. Several names put up quite respectable performances. Enough to propel the fund to eke out some gains for the year on a total NAV and price return basis.

Data by YCharts

The fund pays a 5.60% dividend yield. They have paid for several years now the same $0.20 monthly rate that began in 2015. I believe that this fund also fits the growth and income objective. An investor might look at the long-term chart though and see a "struggling" share price. Well, if you look at their distribution history you will see several very large special dividends paid out. One in 2015 alone was $4.7494, factoring that in the share price would be significantly higher, all things considered.

(Source - CEFConnect)

BlackRock Health Sciences II (BMEZ)

The newest fund in the BlackRock arsenal, BMEZ. The fund launched on January 29th, 2020. It currently has $2.5+ billion in managed assets, so I would say it was successfully launched by BlackRock. It also just goes to show the popularity that BlackRock can drive still in the CEF space. BMEZ has the same objective and investment style as BME.

This fund has recently caught my attention as readers started asking about it. I have to admit, I'm not great at knowing when new funds are launching. I'm usually more involved with watching my current line-up and watchlist. With that being said, I recently added BMEZ to my portfolio. It came via my selling out of Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW). Not that there is anything necessarily wrong with THW, I just felt like it was getting a bit rich. Additionally, this did change my composition in my portfolio to tilt towards more volatile biotech holdings and smaller tech names. For my more traditional healthcare names, I still hold BME and Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ).

This is exactly where BMEZ is different from BME too. The fund focuses on smaller companies and biotech names. That is even when they have the same exact investment policy and objective. This is also similar to BlackRock's BST and BSTZ relationship.

Large caps still make up 48.66% of the fund's portfolio, mid-cap is at 35.15% and small-caps are 9.08%. The fund does still have some cash left in its portfolio too at 7.11%. This was significantly reduced since we last covered the fund on May 10th, when they had reported 22%. So they did exactly what we could have hoped for and put a significant portion of this to work by when they reported at the end of April 2020.

The fund offers a similar 5.88% yield, which is around the range of all the previous BlackRock funds discussed today. What really drew my attention is the fact that the fund is trading at a wide discount of 11.06%, when BME can command only a slight discount of 0.37% currently. While it also frequently trades at premium levels.

Data by YCharts

We don't have a YTD total NAV or price return that we can look at. However, since its inception in January, the fund has done very well. This chart also clearly shows us that the discount is expanding due to NAV performance and a lagging share price. This is exactly what we want to see as potential buyers.

Conclusion

(Source)

BlackRock offers many types of funds; some invested in equities and fixed-income assets alike. Today we covered the tech and healthcare sector-specific funds that BlackRock offers. As a reminder, all of these funds have an options strategy that they implement. In this case, they are using covered call writing to help potential enhance returns on the funds. Several of their newer funds though, BSTZ and BMEZ, were utilizing writing covered puts to enter into newer positions.

BST and BSTZ were by far the two top-performing funds on a YTD basis. Which really isn't too much of a surprise considering their tech-focused portfolio. In the case of BME and BMEZ, they have also performed very respectably. In fact, BMEZ could have performed even the tech-related funds had it been around for the full YTD period we pulled performance.

I would seriously be considering adding to BMEZ and BSTZ, even after the significant rebounds. This would be thanks to the discounts they have currently. Though we can expect a bit more volatility from these two being that they invest in smaller sized companies relative to their counterpart funds. The funds are also term funds, so we can expect that they will liquidate in the future. This should push the funds to tighten their discounts as they close in on those dates. In the case of BSTZ, we are looking at around June 26th, 2031. For BMEZ, their term should be up around January 29th, 2032.

Even BST isn't too terrible as the fund only has a small premium; which is where we have seen the fund trading for several years now. Additionally, BME wouldn't be terrible for a longer-term investor, just that the premium is over 4% now so some patience here might be warranted. All four of these funds covered today are just overall solid funds in my mind.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BME, BMEZ, BST, BSTZ, THQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally released to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on June 7th, 2020.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.