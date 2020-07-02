With the business apparently well on its way to recovery, a solid balance sheet and juicy dividend, the stock qualifies as both a decent value investment as well as short-term rebound speculation. Take advantage of the after hours sell-off and get long the shares.

Company will be debt-free again at the end of Q1/FY2021 with cash of almost $40 million. Culp also maintained its generous quarterly dividend of $0.105 per share.

On a more positive note, management stated better-than-anticipated sales trends quarter-to-date which translates into guidance well above current analyst consensus.

After finishing the regular session up by more than 15% going into the release, disappointing headline numbers likely caused investors to head for the exit in after hours.

Mattress and upholstery fabrics manufacturer reports Q4/FY2020 results well below consensus expectations as COVID-19 took its toll on the company's business.

Apparently, investors went into mattress and upholstery fabrics manufacturer Culp Inc.'s (CULP) Q4/FY2020 earnings release with high hopes as the stock closed Wednesday's regular session at its highest level since late February, up 16.1% for the day on 4x average trading volume.

Unfortunately, results came in well below consensus estimates with the company missing both top- and bottom line expectations by a mile even when adjusting for $13.7 million in impairment charges and a $8.7 million loss from discontinued operations:

Source: Company Presentation

Nevertheless, the company still managed to generate approximately $5.5 million in cash from operations during the quarter, just slightly lower on a year-over-year basis.

Suffice to say, COVID-19 has severely impacted the company's business during the quarter as also stated by management:

As the fourth quarter began, we were executing well on our strategic initiatives and generating momentum in our businesses. However, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic began to materialize in the second half of March as retail stores across the country closed and many of our customers shut down or limited their operations for several weeks.

That said, the company's outlook for the current quarter was decidedly positive (emphasis added by author):

For the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the company is seeing improved business conditions and a better-than-expected increase in demand as customers and retail stores have started to reopen. For the first eight weeks of fiscal 2021, there has been a significant improvement in orders and shipments for both the mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics segment, as compared to March and April 2020. (...) As of the end of June 2020, production schedules have dramatically increased and substantially all previously furloughed workers have been returned to meet this increased demand, and inventory has been reduced by approximately $5.0 million during this period. (...) CLASS sewn mattress cover business is experiencing a swift return to pre-COVID-19 favorable demand trends, with continued growth trend for online boxed bedding. Building expansion in Haiti expected to be completed during the second quarter of fiscal 2021, which will provide additional capacity and enhance ability to produce sewn covers. (...) Although subject to unforeseen changes that may arise as the pandemic and its economic impact continue to unfold, the company is encouraged by improving business conditions and expects sales and operating performance for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 to be significantly improved as compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, with operating income expected to be near break-even and the company’s net cash position expected to be comparable to its net cash position at the end of the fiscal 2020 year.

This translates to guidance well above the current analyst consensus for Q1/FY2021. In addition, despite the obvious requirement to increase working capital as production ramps back-up, management is projecting the company's $38.7 million net cash position to remain largely unchanged at the end of Q1.

In fact, the earnings release contained more encouraging news:

Our cash position is strong, and as a result of these factors, we recently repaid all outstanding borrowings we had previously drawn down under our credit facilities during the fourth quarter. We are also pleased to announce that our Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 10.5 cents per share, payable in July.

As a result, the company will be debt-free again at the end of Q1 while keeping its dividend intact. At the after hours stock price of $8.15, annual yield calculates to a respectable 5.1%.

Lastly, the company managed to amend the covenants governing its $25 million revolving credit facility with Wells Fargo Bank.

Investors looking for more color on Culp Inc. should also read fellow contributor ValueZen's recent article on the company.

Bottom Line:

While Culp's Q4/FY2020 results were nothing to write home about, investors should rather focus on materially improved business trends in the first eight weeks of Q1/FY2021 which puts the company on track to substantially outperform current consensus expectations.

In addition, Culp will be debt-free again at quarter-end with net cash projected to remain at close to $40 million.

With the business well on its way to recovery, a solid balance sheet and a juicy dividend, the company looks like a solid value investment.

Assuming $250 million in sales for the current fiscal year, Culp is trading at an Enterprise Value/Sales ratio of just 0.25.

Admittedly, the easy money appears to have been already made as the stock has almost doubled from recent lows going into Wednesday's earnings release but the after hours sell-off provides investors a decent opportunity to either add a solid value holding to their portfolio or speculate on a short-term rebound.

Personally, I bought some shares around $8 in Wednesday's after hours session with a short-term price target of $9.

The company will hold its conference call on Thursday at 11:00 AM EDT. I will update investors in case management provides material new information.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CULP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.