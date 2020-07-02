Current management have the wrong focus and risk driving the company into the ground when they should be drilling it into the ground instead.

Shell hasn’t had a good crisis so far. It recently announced writing down its assets by $22 billion. Earlier in the crisis – very early, in my view – it cut its dividend for the first time since the Second World War. That earned it scorn from an army of small shareholders , including myself, who felt that the cut was too early and poorly signalled, as well as being very deep.

The dividend cut made me reassess current management and frankly I am appalled at what I see as enormous destruction of shareholder value. That is because of the company’s increasing focus on forms of energy which are supposed to be less environmentally damaging than oil.

Why It’s Largely Pointless to Fight Green Energy

As a person I don’t like the damage caused by oil. So the idea of energy which is less environmentally damaging to produce and use is appealing to me. In fact, my own choices are irrelevant, in my view, for three key reasons.

World population continues to increase sharply The population is being lifted out of poverty, so they are more likely to increase energy consumption. Oil is a key part of the way the current economy and industrial infrastructure is set up.

So, even if I wanted to stop using oil altogether, or could persuade my whole country to commit to being “carbon neutral”, I don’t think it would make a difference. The World Bank reckons 850 million people in China have been lifted out of poverty (there was a good article in FT Weekend about this). India and other major population centres are on the same path, and eventually some African nations will do the same – look at Ethiopia as an interesting example. So, my choices about green energy are irrelevant because energy reduction is a positive sum game and energy demand will only continue to increase.

Now, I think so-called green energy is a misnomer. Take electric vehicles as an example, often touted as they are to be less environmentally damaging. The lithium in their batteries is rare and sourcing it has led to widescale environmental degradation, such as the destruction of coral reefs. Meanwhile, the power still has to come from somewhere. In countries with coal-fired power stations, electric vehicles may turn out to be even more polluting than ones which run on oil (see for example this Manchester Guardian article, although Forbes disagrees). Distributing the pollution around a remote power station instead of a crowded urban area may be better for public health outcomes, but it’s still pollution.

The same applies to other forms of green energy. Here in Scotland, wind power is touted as an alternative energy source, but even it is cited to be environmentally destructive and a blight on the landscape in many people’s opinion.

However, I don’t think that matters (yet) because green energy is something of a cult where science and cost isn’t as important as virtue signalling. Political leaders in Europe are unwilling to confront the real problems – massive overpopulation, consumerism and a heavy reliance on energy. So instead, they tackle the low-hanging fruit of pledging more energy from what are perceived to be green sources, even when that is more destructive environmentally. So it’s pointless up to a point to argue about the merits of green energy. If it had merits on its current cost basis, in my view, it would be widely embraced by the market. It doesn’t, but is nonetheless foisted on taxpayers by their political leaders. So, it’s here to stay, for now at least.

But Green Energy Doesn’t Impact Oil Much in the Short Term

There has for years been discussion about the end of oil, peak oil and so on. For the reasons outlined above – more people using more energy – I don’t see oil consumption reducing any time soon. There is a common fallacy that companies like Shell and Exxon are doomed because of, for example, the rise of electric vehicles.

Whether or not electric vehicles displace ones that work on oil – which anyway isn’t happening any time soon – oil demand is not going to fall off markedly. There is very detailed research on every side of this argument but I don’t think it’s necessary. Just look at the growth of oil consumption which has more or less marched ever upwards in recent history.

Source: Oilprice.com

I don’t see a compelling thesis that this is going to change dramatically in the coming ten years. Frankly, I wouldn’t be surprised if fifty years from now it turned out oil consumption was still at least at today’s levels. But the question of if and when oil consumption will start to turn downwards is a red herring in my view. Big oil is going to remain big oil for now.

Shell Didn’t Get the Memo

I presume that Shell, with its renowned economists, has modelled the future of oil as much as anybody. I don’t know what their conclusion is but, whether due to a perceived dropoff in demand and/or European politics, they have made a big thing of transitioning away from reliance on oil and gas to a more mixed portfolio with an element of green energy.

The company has also announced its intention to become a so-called zero carbon company by 2050. (I regard “zero carbon” as misleading, because it often means that companies continue to emit carbon but alongside that plant trees, which are often non-native species which damage the environment, for example by removing habitats for native animal species, again something which is already happening on the ground here in Scotland). For an oil company to aspire to be “zero carbon” could be viewed as daringly ambitious – a Big Hairy Audacious Goal. But it could also be viewed as just plain silly. I think there may be a bit of truth in both perspectives, but it is a clear sign that Shell has an identity crisis, largely if not exclusively self-inflicted. Is it or is it not an oil major?

Shell’s Plan to Move Into Green Energy

The company plans to make good on its green intentions by investing up to $6bn in green energy projects between 2016 and 2020. However at the start of this year it had only invested $2bn, so is not on track to meet its target. Shell’s spending is a low single digit percentage of its total spending on future energy projects, most of which by far is still going into oil and gas.

Source: The Manchester Guardian

Despite apparently struggling to allocate its budget so far, the company states in its annual report that it may increase the budget: “Between 2021 and 2025, our investments in power could grow to $2-3 billion a year on average, if certain financial conditions are met.”

The company describes its “New Energies” portfolio thus:

Source: company 2019 annual report

There are a couple of things about this approach that I think make sense. For example, experimenting with a variety of project types and locations helps the company learn. Looking for an equivalent to its current revenue streams (e.g. charging stations could be the petrol stations of the future) also makes some sense, although it does raise the question of whether it makes sense to believe that energy sources will change but energy usage and distribution might not.

New Energies are seen as a key part of how it responds to the risk it identifies thus: “Our future performance depends on the successful development and deployment of new technologies and new products”. Personally I don’t think that is accurate, but I do identify a risk Shell doesn’t, which one may summarise as “We focus resource on less profitable non-oil and gas businesses while neglecting our cash cow”.

Source: company 2019 annual report

So, what are these new businesses? Here’s a (likely partial) listing I’ve compiled from the company reports and media coverage:

In the U.K. they supply energy to residential customers. This is regarded as green energy because, for example, it’s “100% renewable electricity via purchase of certificates”, which sounds to me like it means a coal-powered or oil-burning power station is just fine, if they buy certificates showing that someone is planting non-native trees where they’ll damage the native ecosystem, to my point above.

In the U.S., they own a majority interest in GI Energy, a company that focuses on

the integration of what Shell calls distributed energy resources which is basically crowd sourced solar and/or wind power.

They own German company sonnen, a provider of battery storage systems to homes with solar panels.

They own Limejump, a provider of energy storage to smaller renewable energy generators.

They have an interest in offshore wind projects in the Netherlands, 20% of Blauwwind and 50% of NoordzeeWind.

They co-own four onshore wind projects in the U.S. and have JVs in two offshore wind farms there.

They own 49% of Cleantech Solar, a solar power supplier to commercial and business customers in India and south east Asia.

They own EOLFI, a French offshore developer.

They own NewMotion, an electric vehicle charging point provider in western Europe and Greenlots, a similar company operating in the U.S. and elsewhere.

They have built a waste to fuel demonstration plant in India and are developing a facility in the U.S. to do the same.

Alone and in JVs and alliances they have built various hydrogen filling stations.

A 43.8% stake in U.S. solar power provider Silicon Ranch, and stakes in Orb Energy in India.

A 120MW PV array in Gangarri, Australia due to come online next year.

In the U.K., an offtake agreement for the Bradenstoke solar park in former RAF Lyneham site near Swindon.

What about the financial results? New Energies reports as part of the Integrated Gas unit, so we don’t have broken out figures. We do have a clue in the financial reporting that New Energies led to higher operating expenses, although to be fair these could be ramp up costs reflecting the early stage economics of projects.

Source: company 2019 annual report

What information we do have about the economics of these projects is not, however, encouraging. Shell’s purchase of First Utility, rebranded as Shell Energy, is an example: it switched all of its customers to renewable energy, and turned a £29.2 million operating profit in 2017 into a £5.9 million loss in 2018. Whether this is a one-off or not we don’t know, but compared to the gusher of cash coming from the company’s oil and gas holdings, it doesn’t attract me.

Shell’s Right to Win in this Space Doesn’t Exist

From its list of projects, we can see that Shell’s green energy push is not just pie in the sky: there is a collection of real businesses which in some cases have customers and are generating revenues. There is a green energy business model. But – is it better than the big oil model? Can the new businesses produce return on capital and earnings in line with the oil and gas businesses they will displace? So far, I see no evidence that Shell can earn in green energy what it earns in oil and gas. In other words, Shell is committed to a strategy whereby it lowers returns.

A green energy business isn’t necessarily a bad business, but what is its connection to big oil? Why would a big oil major be able to win in green energy on the scale and with the profitability it can in big oil? The answer so far as we know it today is that it can’t.

Big oil majors like XOM have made one choice, which is to stick to their knitting. As outlined above, I don’t expect oil consumption to drop off any time soon so think this strategy will work. By contrast, Shell is diverting organisational resources to a part of its business it plans to grow but which is unproven and almost definitely less profitable than oil and gas.

Conclusion: Shell’s Unnecessary Choice Costs Shareholders

Shell has decided to downgrade its business unnecessarily. Its dividend cut accompanied by the amount of management chatter about green energy underlines the company’s identity crisis. It is a successful big oil major which is intent on becoming a less successful energy conglomerate. I still have a Shell holding which I plan to sell down when the oil price next gets to the right level and the shares perk up because I believe it will underperform oil major peers who stick to oil and gas, but long-term I think Shell’s current management and strategy is a recipe for massive shareholder value destruction.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.A, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.